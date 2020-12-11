Holiday 2020: 15 Card and Dice Game Stocking Stuffers

If you have board game lovers in your life, why not drop a game or two in their stockings this year? There are plenty of fun dice and card-playing options that are the perfect size for stocking stuffers.

LCR Left Center Right Dice Game

If you’re shopping for a good dice game for three or more players, LCR is a great choice. It’s a fast-paced game of chance with dice and chips. How the dice land determines where your chips go because you pass them to others each roll. The last player holding any chips wins.

Zombie Dice

Given the popularity of zombies, it’s no surprise there are tons of zombie-themed games available. As far as stocking stuffers go, your best option for your zombie-loving friends is the Zombie Dice from Steve Jackson Games. It’s a great gaming company, and this one is a fun, but simple, game of chance. Plus, there are lots of fun expansions, like School Bus and Double Feature.

Love Letter

Love Letter is a card game in which players compete to win the heart of a princess. Card by card, players try to send romantic letters to the princess, before getting knocked out of the game. Of course, you also risk your letter being tossed into the fire.

Sushi Go

Gamewright makes great dice and card games, and Sushi Go is a popular choice for those who enjoy a fun, fast card game. You get points for making the most maki rolls or by collecting a full set of sashimi. The cards have all the fun sushi foods with cute faces, making the game appealing for younger players, too.

Gloom

The name Gloom is absolutely fitting for this card game because your goal is to cause misery for the misfit family in the game. The more they suffer, the better your chances of winning. The game is filled with horrible mishaps, as well as happy occasions that don’t help you win at all.

On top of the fun theme, what really sells the game is the clever scoring mechanic. The cards are clear plastic and you lay them down on top of the cards that represent the unfortunate family members, changing their happiness score. This makes it really easy to tally everything up at the end of the game.

Bananagrams

While it looks a bit like Scrabble without the board, Bananagrams is different. You race other players to use all your tiles to build connected words. It’s fun, and comes in a cool banana-shaped bag!

One Night Ultimate Werewolf

One Night Ultimate Werewolf is a fun game with simple rules. You’re either on the villagers’ or werewolves’ team. This game is for three to 10 players, and it’s timed: you get five minutes to find the werewolf.

What makes this version of the classic Werewolf game stand out is no one has to sit out to be the moderator—you use your smartphone.

Qwixx

You really can’t lose with Qwixx! This fun dice game only takes about 15 minutes to play. Don’t blink when the dice are rolled because everyone’s playing at once. You want to cross off as many numbers as possible to win the game.

Rory’s Story Cubes

Rory’s Story Cubes is another excellent dice game. You get to make up stories based on the roll of the dice (just be sure to start with “Once upon a time”). All ages can play and, while it doesn’t have to be competitive, you can challenge each other to see who can create the funniest or scariest story!

The Game of Makin’ Bacon

If you want a fun game for the bacon lover in your life, grab this clever dice game. It’s simple to play and makes a great gag gift. Two to six people can play, and it’s a bit like Yahtzee, except the dice have the letters that spell “bacon” instead of numbers.

Roll for It

Roll for It is a fun game that combines cards and dice. It’s set up for two to four players, and it’s easy enough that even younger players can get in on the action. Just roll the dice and match them to the cards in your hand faster than the other players.

Fill or Bust

Fill or Bust also combines dice and cards for some crazy fun. The best things about this game are any number of people can play, and you can choose how long you want to play. If you have lots of players, you can choose to play individually or as teams.

Punderdome

Whether they like telling bad jokes or just spouting off puns, Punderdome is a great game to gift the jokester in your family. Punderdome requires three or more players, so it’s not ideal for someone who prefers one-on-one gaming.

Grandpa Beck’s Cover Your Assets

Speaking of puns, there’s one in the title of this fun money-related card game. Cover Your Assets is all about collecting enough cards until you have $1 million worth of assets. Be careful, though, someone might steal your cards.

Clash of the Cards

Strategy lovers with a passion for card games will find loads of merriment in Clash of the Cards. The characters are absolutely adorable and three to six people can play. This fun army-building game makes an excellent stocking stuffer.

A game in a stocking is fun for more than just the person receiving it. That’s why any of these selections will make a great gift for families or couples. Bring everyone together with the gift of gaming!