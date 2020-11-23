X
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Nov. 23, 2020

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
Santa, Ms. Claus, and two children walk down a snowy village path.
Netflix

Christmas came early to Netflix this November, and the streaming platform isn’t slowing down. In its latest weekly drop of show and movies, there’s more than enough holiday magic to go around— including a highly anticipated sequel. But there’s also something for those who are waiting until post-Thanksgiving to embrace the holiday spirit in an Oscar-buzzed original Netflix film.

If you want to plan your Thanksgiving week watches, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Nov. 23, 2020.

  • Nov. 23
    • Hard Kill: Mercenaries team up to save the world in this Bruce Willis action movie.
    • Shawn Mendes: In Wonder: The singer’s documentary hits streaming.
  • Nov. 24
    • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday: This group of animated dragons has to save their favorite Christmas festival.
    • El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son: A woman with terminal cancer begins writing in a notebook so that her four-year-old son will remember her.
    • Hillbilly ElegyThe book to film adaptation is generating Oscar buzz.
    • Wonderoos: This series for preschoolers features creatures that live and play in Zoo York City.

  • Nov. 25
    • The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two: Kurt Russell is back as Santa Claus in this anticipated sequel.
    • Great Pretender: A thief tries to con a well-known criminal in this anime.
  • Nov. 26
    • Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated: The southern comedian’s special comes to Netflix.
    • Mosul: A police officer joins the fight against ISIS after being saved by an Iraqi squadron.

  • Nov. 27
    • A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas: A snowplow that looks like Santa crashes into Cory Carson’s yard in this special for kids.
    • The Call: A teenager is abducted and works with a 911 operator to stop the person who did it.
    • Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker: This documentary follows Debbie Allen’s preparation for her annual show.
    • Don’t Listen: Those who didn’t get enough scare at Halloween will want to check out this Netflix original ghost story.
    • Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2: More bakers take on holiday-themed challenges in this competition show’s second season.
    • Überweihnachten/Over Christmas: A man goes home for Christmas only to discover his brother is dating his ex.
    • Virgin River: Season 2: The second season of this series about a woman who moves to a small town returns.
    • La Belva/The Beast: An ex-airforce captain embraces his inner beast to save his daughter.

  • Nov. 28
    • The Uncanny Counter: This series tells the story of employees in a noodle shop who hunt demons.
  • Nov. 29
    • Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!: The Wonderoos return for a holiday special.
