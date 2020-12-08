Holiday 2020: 14 Fashion Accessories from Amazon to Gift Your Stylish Friends

Picking out a gift for someone chic and fashionable can feel intimidating. Fortunately, there are plenty of accessories from Amazon to gift your stylish friends.

Buying something for someone who always looks runway-ready doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Amazon offers plenty of stylish options that aren’t just cute, but also affordable (not to mention convenient).

We dug through Amazon’s fashion section to find some of the best accessories that are versatile, chic, and universally loved. Check them out below (and try not to buy them for yourself).

UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

There’s a reason you’ve seen these UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers all over social media: they’re incredibly soft, plush, and cozy. The sheepskin upper keeps feet nice and toasty, but they’re also sort of like slipper sandals, which means feet get to breathe instead of overheating.

The back strap looks cute and also keeps these in place so they won’t slip off. On top of that, there are tons of color options and reviewers say they fit true to size. This is an easy gift to pick out that feels both luxurious and cozy without being too expensive.

Adidas Women’s Saturday Cap

In the last few years, a simple baseball-style cap has gone from a mere athletic accessory to a must-have outfit addition. This Adidas Saturday Cap goes perfectly with a cute loungewear set for running errands or shopping. It’s also ideal when going for a run, a walk, or hitting the gym.

It also doubles as an accessory to hide hair that probably needs to be washed and shields the face. It’s comfortable and adjustable, and comes in many different color options.

WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses

You know those trendy round, black Ray-Ban sunglasses celebrities are always wearing? Think of these WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses as the budget-friendly version. They feature the same shape and tinted, mirrored lenses, at a fraction of the price.

They make a really cute stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift because they’re pretty universally flattering. Also, everyone needs a pair of inexpensive sunglasses—there’s no stress if you break or lose them (two things that easily happen with sunglasses).

Veja Women’s V-10 Sneakers

The dad sneaker trend might have come and gone, but the white sneaker trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Comfortable, stylish, and versatile, these Veja Women’s V-10 Sneakers are a classic anyone would love to receive.

Thanks to the neutral color and minimal design details, these will go with just about any outfit. They’re great with a comfy loungewear set, casual dress, or jeans and a top.

Gorjana Small Jax Hoops

When it comes to earrings, you really can’t go wrong with a pair of little hoops, like these by Gorjana. They’re having a moment right now, but hoops are a timeless classic that can be worn for years.

Gorjana makes quality jewelry that lasts for a long time without showing too much wear and tear. The pieces are also affordable and make beautiful gifts.

Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora

If your friend can pull off a hat, choose this Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat. Here’s a tip, though: don’t buy a fedora for someone who never wears hats. This one is cute and stylish, and it’s not too big, so it doesn’t look silly.

There are also lots of color options. We recommend going with something neutral, like black or camel, especially if your recipient doesn’t usually wear a lot of color, or you’re unsure which to choose. But for someone who takes lots of style risks, a fun, bright shade will make a great gift.

UGG Cozy Chenille Sock

Socks as a gift? It’s definitely not as lame as it sounds—especially if you’re gifting these UGG Cozy Chenille Socks. They’re incredibly soft and comfortable, like walking on little fluffy clouds. While they’re not ideal with shoes, they’re perfect for long, cold days working at home or just lounging.

Kate Spade New York Lunch Tote

If your friend is still going into the office or workplace, this Kate Spade New York Lunch Tote makes a thoughtful gift. It’s cuter than any other lunch bag, with a chic cloth coating and the phrase “Out to lunch” printed on it.

More importantly, it’s functional. The insulated lining keeps food fresh during long commutes and the top handle makes it easy to carry without upending food containers.

C.C Thick Cable Knit Beanie

In the winter, a warm beanie is essential! This one from C.C is adorable and warm. The chunky knit material and fluffy pom-pom on top are irresistible.

It’s also lined with fleece, so it’s extra warm for those super chilly days. It’s also stylish enough to be worn as a fashion accessory, not just as a cold-weather necessity. They won’t want to take it off!

20-Piece Pearl Hair Clip Set

Hair clips are very trendy right now, so they make a great gift. The thing is, they’re so trendy they’re bound to go out of style soon, so you don’t want to invest too much money in them.

That’s why this 20-piece Pearl Hair Clip set is a perfect present. With so many different clips to choose from, they’re bound to like at least a few of them. These are fun, colorful, fashion-forward, and functional. Oh, and also very affordable.

Gorjana Cayne Crescent Moon Pendant Necklace

Jewelry can be tough to buy sometimes, but a cute pendant necklace won’t ever really go out of style. This Gorjana Cayne Crescent Moon Necklace is a versatile piece that goes just as well with a fancy dress as it does with sweats and a T-shirt.

The longer length is ideal for layering with other pieces. It’s also lightweight, but well-made.

Kitsch Metallic Scrunchies

Scrunchies have recently made a big comeback, and they, conveniently, also make an adorable and inexpensive gift. These Kitsch Metallic Scrunchies are a favorite due to their fun colors and comfort.

They don’t stretch out too much, but also aren’t too tight. For less than $10, this five-pack makes an excellent stocking stuffer.

Lele Sadoughi Corduroy Knotted Headband

If you want to gift something from a popular designer without spending a ton, opt for this Corduroy Knotted Headband. Lele Sadoughi makes trendy accessories and is especially popular for its chic hair accessories. This one comes in a fun leopard print. It stands out without being too flashy.

Honeycat Super Skinny Stacking Rings

If you have no idea what to buy someone, these Honeycat Super Skinny Stacking Rings are a good way to go. They’re subtle, but pretty, super versatile, and easy to wear. This set is also made of 18K gold and comes in a slim, hammered design that can be worn many different ways.