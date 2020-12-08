X
Popular Searches

Holiday 2020: 14 Fashion Accessories from Amazon to Gift Your Stylish Friends

Jessica Booth
Left to right: stylish hair clips, a pin-dot decorated lunch bag, and fuzzy Ugg slippers.
Cehomi/Kate Spade/Ugg

Picking out a gift for someone chic and fashionable can feel intimidating. Fortunately, there are plenty of accessories from Amazon to gift your stylish friends.

Buying something for someone who always looks runway-ready doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Amazon offers plenty of stylish options that aren’t just cute, but also affordable (not to mention convenient).

We dug through Amazon’s fashion section to find some of the best accessories that are versatile, chic, and universally loved. Check them out below (and try not to buy them for yourself).

UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

There’s a reason you’ve seen these UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers all over social media: they’re incredibly soft, plush, and cozy. The sheepskin upper keeps feet nice and toasty, but they’re also sort of like slipper sandals, which means feet get to breathe instead of overheating.

The back strap looks cute and also keeps these in place so they won’t slip off. On top of that, there are tons of color options and reviewers say they fit true to size. This is an easy gift to pick out that feels both luxurious and cozy without being too expensive.

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, Vibrant Coral, Size 8

Keep their feet warm and comfy.

   Shop Now   

More offers

Adidas Women’s Saturday Cap

In the last few years, a simple baseball-style cap has gone from a mere athletic accessory to a must-have outfit addition. This Adidas Saturday Cap goes perfectly with a cute loungewear set for running errands or shopping. It’s also ideal when going for a run, a walk, or hitting the gym.

It also doubles as an accessory to hide hair that probably needs to be washed and shields the face. It’s comfortable and adjustable, and comes in many different color options.

adidas Women's Saturday Cap, Black/Black, ONE SIZE

Perfect with a loungewear set.

   Shop Now   

$16.99
More offers

WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses

You know those trendy round, black Ray-Ban sunglasses celebrities are always wearing? Think of these WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses as the budget-friendly version. They feature the same shape and tinted, mirrored lenses, at a fraction of the price.

They make a really cute stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift because they’re pretty universally flattering. Also, everyone needs a pair of inexpensive sunglasses—there’s no stress if you break or lose them (two things that easily happen with sunglasses).

WearMe Pro - Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses ( Gold Frame / Black Lens, 51)

A Budget-friendly Ray-Ban alternative.

   Shop Now   

$13.93
More offers

Veja Women’s V-10 Sneakers

The dad sneaker trend might have come and gone, but the white sneaker trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Comfortable, stylish, and versatile, these Veja Women’s V-10 Sneakers are a classic anyone would love to receive.

Thanks to the neutral color and minimal design details, these will go with just about any outfit. They’re great with a comfy loungewear set, casual dress, or jeans and a top.

Veja Women's V-10 Vegan Sneakers, White/Petale/Black, 7 Medium US

Classic and versatile.

   Shop Now   

More offers

Gorjana Small Jax Hoops

When it comes to earrings, you really can’t go wrong with a pair of little hoops, like these by Gorjana. They’re having a moment right now, but hoops are a timeless classic that can be worn for years.

Gorjana makes quality jewelry that lasts for a long time without showing too much wear and tear. The pieces are also affordable and make beautiful gifts.

Gorjana Women's Jax Small Hoops, Gold, One Size

Hoops will never go out of style.

   Shop Now   

$60.00
More offers

Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora

If your friend can pull off a hat, choose this Lisianthus Belt Buckle Fedora Hat. Here’s a tip, though: don’t buy a fedora for someone who never wears hats. This one is cute and stylish, and it’s not too big, so it doesn’t look silly.

There are also lots of color options. We recommend going with something neutral, like black or camel, especially if your recipient doesn’t usually wear a lot of color, or you’re unsure which to choose. But for someone who takes lots of style risks, a fun, bright shade will make a great gift.

Lisianthus Women Belt Buckle Fedora Hat Claret-red

Stylish and available in lots of colors.

   Shop Now   

$16.45
More offers

UGG Cozy Chenille Sock

Socks as a gift? It’s definitely not as lame as it sounds—especially if you’re gifting these UGG Cozy Chenille Socks. They’re incredibly soft and comfortable, like walking on little fluffy clouds. While they’re not ideal with shoes, they’re perfect for long, cold days working at home or just lounging.

UGG Women's Cozy Chenille Sock, Seashell Pink, O/S

Cozy, cute, and comfortable.

   Shop Now   

$21.57
More offers

Kate Spade New York Lunch Tote

If your friend is still going into the office or workplace, this Kate Spade New York Lunch Tote makes a thoughtful gift. It’s cuter than any other lunch bag, with a chic cloth coating and the phrase “Out to lunch” printed on it.

More importantly, it’s functional. The insulated lining keeps food fresh during long commutes and the top handle makes it easy to carry without upending food containers.

Kate Spade New York Lunch Tote, Deco Dots (Out To Lunch), Canvas

Functional and adorable.

   Shop Now   

$29.95
More offers

C.C Thick Cable Knit Beanie

In the winter, a warm beanie is essential! This one from C.C is adorable and warm. The chunky knit material and fluffy pom-pom on top are irresistible.

It’s also lined with fleece, so it’s extra warm for those super chilly days. It’s also stylish enough to be worn as a fashion accessory, not just as a cold-weather necessity. They won’t want to take it off!

C.C Thick Cable Knit Faux Fuzzy Fur Pom Fleece Lined Skull Cap Cuff Beanie, Black

Warm and stylish.

   Shop Now   

$17.99
More offers

20-Piece Pearl Hair Clip Set

Hair clips are very trendy right now, so they make a great gift. The thing is, they’re so trendy they’re bound to go out of style soon, so you don’t want to invest too much money in them.

That’s why this 20-piece Pearl Hair Clip set is a perfect present. With so many different clips to choose from, they’re bound to like at least a few of them. These are fun, colorful, fashion-forward, and functional. Oh, and also very affordable.

20Pcs Pearl Hair Clips - Cehomi Fashion Korean Style Pearls Hair Barrettes Sweet Artificial Macaron Acrylic Resin Barrettes Hairpins for Women,Ladies and Girls Headwear Styling Tools Hair Accessories

Tons of options.

   Shop Now   

$11.99
More offers

Gorjana Cayne Crescent Moon Pendant Necklace

Jewelry can be tough to buy sometimes, but a cute pendant necklace won’t ever really go out of style. This Gorjana Cayne Crescent Moon Necklace is a versatile piece that goes just as well with a fancy dress as it does with sweats and a T-shirt.

The longer length is ideal for layering with other pieces. It’s also lightweight, but well-made.

gorjana Women's Cayne Crescent Moon Pendant Necklace, 18k Gold Plated, 26 inch Long Delicate Strand Chain

The perfect layering piece.

   Shop Now   

$74.10
More offers

Kitsch Metallic Scrunchies

Scrunchies have recently made a big comeback, and they, conveniently, also make an adorable and inexpensive gift. These Kitsch Metallic Scrunchies are a favorite due to their fun colors and comfort.

They don’t stretch out too much, but also aren’t too tight. For less than $10, this five-pack makes an excellent stocking stuffer.

Kitsch Metallic Scrunchies for Hair, Hair Scrunchies for Women and Girls, Set of Fashion Scrunchies, 5 Pack (Blush/Mauve)

Pretty and comfortable to wear.

   Shop Now   

$7.07
More offers

Lele Sadoughi Corduroy Knotted Headband

If you want to gift something from a popular designer without spending a ton, opt for this Corduroy Knotted Headband. Lele Sadoughi makes trendy accessories and is especially popular for its chic hair accessories. This one comes in a fun leopard print. It stands out without being too flashy.

Lele Sadoughi Women's Corduroy Knotted Headband, Leopard Corduroy, Print, Tan, One Size

Fun and chic.

   Shop Now   

More offers

Honeycat Super Skinny Stacking Rings

If you have no idea what to buy someone, these Honeycat Super Skinny Stacking Rings are a good way to go. They’re subtle, but pretty, super versatile, and easy to wear. This set is also made of 18K gold and comes in a slim, hammered design that can be worn many different ways.

HONEYCAT Super Skinny Hammered Stacking Rings Trio Set in Gold, Rose Gold, or Silver | Minimalist, Delicate Jewelry (Hammered/G/9)

Versatile and stylish.

   Shop Now   

$21.00
More offers

READ NEXT
Jessica Booth Jessica Booth
Jessica Booth is a freelance writer for Review Geek. She has been working in the editorial world as a freelance writer for over two years and previously worked as an editor for over eight years.  Jessica writes about travel, beauty, wellness, health, food, home decor, and parenting, and has reviewed and tested out products for all of those verticals over the course of her career. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Star Wars The Mandalorian Holiday Chocolate Ball filled with Surprise The Child Marshmallow Treat, 2.12 Ounce
183 people were interested in this!

TOMLFF Penguin Stainless Steel Vacuum Thermos Travel Mug Tea Water Bottle Coffee Flask
102 people were interested in this!

Fred and Friends Slow Brew Sloth Tea Infuser
82 people were interested in this!

CUP OF NESSIE + Baby Nessie Tea Infuser Set by OTOTO
62 people were interested in this!

Digoon 10 oz Cute Cat Glass Cup Tea Mug With Fish Tea Infuser Strainer Filter
58 people were interested in this!

Fine Bone ChinaTea Cup with Lid and Spoon, Pastel Blue Vintage Coffee Mug Floral Design Royal Teacups with Gift Box Gift for Women Mom (Pastel Blue)
52 people were interested in this!

Walkers Shortbread Mini Scottie Dog Shaped Shortbread Cookies, 5.3 Ounce Box
49 people were interested in this!

Matte Black Corgi Mug with Original Bamboo Lid,Handcrafted Cute Corgi Gift Coffee Mug Tea Cup Perfect Novelty Mug(12oz,350ML)(Black, Corgi)
44 people were interested in this!

Silicone Tea Infuser, 6 Pack Loose Leaf Tea Filter Bags Strainer with Spoon
44 people were interested in this!

Christmas Around the World (It's a Small World)
43 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?