8 Tips to Help with Snow Removal at Home

Snow has a tendency of sneaking up on us. Before you find yourself without something you need to deal with mounds of the white stuff, make sure you have the following things on hand.

Get a Big Pail of Ice Melt

Ensure that you’ll always have enough ice melting pellets by buying a bucket. You can get a 15-pound Green Gobbler Pet Safe Ice Melt bucket for about $35. They have smaller and larger sizes available, as well. If you have pets, this is a great choice.

If you don’t have pets, look for an ice melt that’s safe for your concrete driveway. Do your best to make your ice melt last by knowing when is the best time to salt your driveway and sidewalks.

Have a Few Good Snow Shovels

Sometimes, one shovel just isn’t enough. And if you’re going to invest in two shovels, you should get two different kinds, right? We recommend the following:

The Snowplow: If you’re looking for a wide shovel that pushes snow easily (like a snowplow), “the Original Snow Pusher” is the one for you. It comes in a few different widths, has an ergonomic handle, and is excellent for chipping or scraping packed ice.

Garant True-Temper: If you’re looking for a high-capacity shovel, this one is a great choice. You can scoop a lot with the wide mouth and the ergonomic handle will prevent you from straining too much.

Keep Your Shovel Ready to Use

From time to time, you might notice that snow sticks to your shovel. This is even more common if you store your shovel indoors during the winter. You won’t have to fight with knocking off snow if you invest in some snow wax. This spray coating prevents snow from sticking to your shovel.

If you don’t have any snow wax on hand, though, you can also spray your shovel with the same kitchen oil you use to coat pans.

Remove Snow Buildup From Your Roof

Speaking of shovels, if you live in an area that gets a lot of snow, it’s common to struggle with snow buildup on your roof. Between the weight and ice dams that inevitably form, it’s easy to end up with roof damage.

Don’t let it come to that. Invest in a telescoping snow rake for your roof. It will make removing snow much easier, and you might save yourself from costly repairs.

Invest in a Snowblower

If you’re tired of shoveling snow, or you have a long driveway, a snowblower is definitely a wise investment. A beastly, gas-powered blower that can launch snow to the moon might be appropriate for someone with a large driveway in a snowy climate. However, not everyone needs that kind of chucking power.

If you have a small driveway and sidewalk, or just want to avoid breaking your back shoveling, this electric TACKLIFE Snow Blower will help you get the job done quickly at a reasonable price. Plus, it only weighs 31 lbs., so it’s not too heavy to move around.

Protect Your Lawn with Driveway Markers

Whether you plow your own driveway, have someone else do it, or sometimes have to get out before it’s plowed, driveway markers are an excellent winter addition. They’ll ensure sure you won’t get stuck in (or tear up) your lawn when you overshoot the driveway.

Prevent Slips and Falls

If you spend a lot of time outside in the winter shoveling the drive or going for walks, you should have a pair of YakTrax traction cleats for your snow boots.

While the company has hardcore cleats for backcountry hiking, the more city-friendly version with steel coils will work for most folks. They won’t damage your deck or other surfaces, but will still allow you to get a solid grip on the ice.

Check Your Winter Wear

Make sure all your outdoor winter wear is in good shape and ready for another few months of snow and cold. Check your coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and boots. Now’s a good time to put a new coat of waterproofing on your winter boots to keep your feet dry.

If you spend a good deal of time outside in the snow and cold, invest in some gloves that are made for extremely cold temps. These gloves from Jeniulet will keep your hands warm in temps as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re also water- and windproof.

You don’t want to get caught in blizzard conditions without the right tools to dig yourself out! Double-check this list and make sure you’re prepared.