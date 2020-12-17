X
Popular Searches

8 Tips to Help with Snow Removal at Home

Yvonne Glasgow
From left to right: a roof snow shovel, slip on grip cleats for your boots, and a wide shovel for pushing snow.
True Temper/Yaktrax/JM Enterprises

Snow has a tendency of sneaking up on us. Before you find yourself without something you need to deal with mounds of the white stuff, make sure you have the following things on hand.

Get a Big Pail of Ice Melt

Ensure that you’ll always have enough ice melting pellets by buying a bucket. You can get a 15-pound Green Gobbler Pet Safe Ice Melt bucket for about $35. They have smaller and larger sizes available, as well. If you have pets, this is a great choice.

If you don’t have pets, look for an ice melt that’s safe for your concrete driveway. Do your best to make your ice melt last by knowing when is the best time to salt your driveway and sidewalks.

Green Gobbler Pet Safe Ice Melt Fast Acting Treatment | Magnesium Chloride Ice Melt Pellets | Pet & Plant Safe Ice Melter (15lb Pail)

Safe for pets!

   Shop Now   

$34.99
More offers

Have a Few Good Snow Shovels

Snowplow shovel being used to clear snow.
The SNOWPLOW

Sometimes, one shovel just isn’t enough. And if you’re going to invest in two shovels, you should get two different kinds, right? We recommend the following:

  • The Snowplow: If you’re looking for a wide shovel that pushes snow easily (like a snowplow), “the Original Snow Pusher” is the one for you. It comes in a few different widths, has an ergonomic handle, and is excellent for chipping or scraping packed ice.
Buy on Amazon
  • Garant True-Temper: If you’re looking for a high-capacity shovel, this one is a great choice. You can scoop a lot with the wide mouth and the ergonomic handle will prevent you from straining too much.

Garant True-Temper 24" High Capacity Poly Sleigh Shovel W/ Coated Steel Ergonomic Handle

Scoops loads of snow!

   Shop Now   

$89.99
More offers

Keep Your Shovel Ready to Use

From time to time, you might notice that snow sticks to your shovel. This is even more common if you store your shovel indoors during the winter. You won’t have to fight with knocking off snow if you invest in some snow wax. This spray coating prevents snow from sticking to your shovel.

If you don’t have any snow wax on hand, though, you can also spray your shovel with the same kitchen oil you use to coat pans.

Snow Wax Snow and Ice Repellent Coating for Snowblowers, Shovels, Wheel Wells - 11oz Spray

Keeps snow from sticking to shovels, snowblowers, and plows.

   Shop Now   

More offers

Remove Snow Buildup From Your Roof

Speaking of shovels, if you live in an area that gets a lot of snow, it’s common to struggle with snow buildup on your roof. Between the weight and ice dams that inevitably form, it’s easy to end up with roof damage.

Don’t let it come to that. Invest in a telescoping snow rake for your roof. It will make removing snow much easier, and you might save yourself from costly repairs.

Buy on Amazon

Invest in a Snowblower

A person plowing the drive with a snowblower.
TACKLIFE

If you’re tired of shoveling snow, or you have a long driveway, a snowblower is definitely a wise investment. A beastly, gas-powered blower that can launch snow to the moon might be appropriate for someone with a large driveway in a snowy climate. However, not everyone needs that kind of chucking power.

If you have a small driveway and sidewalk, or just want to avoid breaking your back shoveling, this electric TACKLIFE Snow Blower will help you get the job done quickly at a reasonable price. Plus, it only weighs 31 lbs., so it’s not too heavy to move around.

Buy on Amazon

Protect Your Lawn with Driveway Markers

Whether you plow your own driveway, have someone else do it, or sometimes have to get out before it’s plowed, driveway markers are an excellent winter addition. They’ll ensure sure you won’t get stuck in (or tear up) your lawn when you overshoot the driveway.

Autoparts Orange Reflective Driveway Markers Snow Stakes 48 Inches Long 1/4-Inch Dia Markers Pack of 25/50/100/200 (25pcs)

An affordable way to make sure you're plowing the drive, not the lawn.

   Shop Now   

$31.99
More offers

Prevent Slips and Falls

If you spend a lot of time outside in the winter shoveling the drive or going for walks, you should have a pair of YakTrax traction cleats for your snow boots.

While the company has hardcore cleats for backcountry hiking, the more city-friendly version with steel coils will work for most folks. They won’t damage your deck or other surfaces, but will still allow you to get a solid grip on the ice.

Yaktrax Pro Traction Cleats for Walking, Jogging, or Hiking on Snow and Ice (1 Pair), Large

Will help you prevent falls.

   Shop Now   

$26.75
More offers

Check Your Winter Wear

Make sure all your outdoor winter wear is in good shape and ready for another few months of snow and cold. Check your coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and boots. Now’s a good time to put a new coat of waterproofing on your winter boots to keep your feet dry.

If you spend a good deal of time outside in the snow and cold, invest in some gloves that are made for extremely cold temps. These gloves from Jeniulet will keep your hands warm in temps as low as -30 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re also water- and windproof.

Jeniulet 100% Waterproof Winter Gloves -30? Warm Windproof All Fingers Touch Screen Gloves for Men Skiing and Outdoor Work

Will keep your hands warm and dry out in the snow.

   Shop Now   

$18.99
More offers

You don’t want to get caught in blizzard conditions without the right tools to dig yourself out! Double-check this list and make sure you’re prepared.

READ NEXT
Yvonne Glasgow Yvonne Glasgow
Yvonne Glasgow is a professional writer with two decades of experience. She has written and edited for nutritionists, start-ups, dating companies, SEO firms, newspapers, board game companies, and more. Yvonne is a published poet and short story writer, and she is a life coach. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Power Strip Tower TESSAN Surge Protector 8 AC Outlets with 4 USB Ports Charging Station Long Extension Cord 10 Feet, Widely Spaced Multi Outlets, Circuit Breaker Safeguard for Home Office Dorm Room
437 people were interested in this!

SRIWATANA Sofa Side End Tables Living Room, Vintage Accent Couch Table with Side Pocket, C Shaped Table for Coffee Snack Laptop, Dark Walnut
147 people were interested in this!

Smartish Magnetic Cable Manager - Cable Wrangler Magnet Base Cord Organizer for Your Nightstand (Silk) - No. 2 Pencil Gray
139 people were interested in this!

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker, and Warmer, 3 Quart, 11 One-Touch Programs
84 people were interested in this!

Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, Comes With 6 to 12 Oz. Brew Size, K-Cup Pod Storage, and Travel Mug Friendly, Studio Gray
75 people were interested in this!

Reusable Produce Bags, Organic Cotton Mesh Bags Muslin Bags with Drawstring Bonus Reusable Grocery Bag for Shopping & Storage, Washable, Biodegradable, Food Safe, Tare Weight on Color Tag(7 Pack)
60 people were interested in this!

Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker for Lattes - Whisk Drink Mixer for Coffee, Mini Foamer for Cappuccino, Frappe, Matcha, Hot Chocolate by Milk Boss (Black)
58 people were interested in this!

The Five Minute Journal: A Happier You in 5 Minutes a Day | Original Creator of The Five Minute Journal - Simple Daily Guided Format - Increase Gratitude & Happiness, Life Planner, Gratitude List
55 people were interested in this!

Ornavo Home Foldable Tufted Linen Storage Ottoman Square Cube Foot Rest Stool/Seat - 15" x 15" x 15" (Grey)
52 people were interested in this!

PopSockets PopGrip - Expanding Stand and Grip with Swappable Top - Leopard of The Night
48 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?