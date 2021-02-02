These Pregnancy Apps Offer Tools, Tracking, Exercises, and More

Gearing up to get through nine months of pregnancy? Downloading some of the best apps for pregnant women can help you more than you think.

Being pregnant can be overwhelming, to say the least—especially if you’re a new mom with no idea what she’s doing. There are tons of apps out there meant to act as companions for expecting women, but many of them are just trackers that will tell you that your baby is the size of an avocado that week.

There’s nothing wrong with those trackers, of course! But maybe you’re looking for something different: workout tips and videos that are safe for your growing baby, a way to virtually connect with other mamas-to-be, or meditation guides that will help you calm down when you need them the most. I rounded up some of the best, most helpful apps out there that you’ll wind up using almost every day.

Mindful Mamas

Pregnancy can be incredibly stressful and exhausting. Meditation is a safe, natural way to deal with all of that extra anxiety and hormonal emotions, and can put you in a much better headspace. The Mindful Mamas app aims to do exactly that, with guided meditations that will take you through each stage of your pregnancy and far beyond—like when your child is older, and you really need a break.

Aside from hundreds of guided meditations, an annual subscription gives you access to personalized support for pregnancy, maternity, and more, as well as meditations you can do with kids and your partner, mini pauses (short mindfulness practices that can be done anywhere), breathing techniques, and affirmations.

Download Mindful Mamas on iTunes or Google Play.

Peanut

Sometimes, being pregnant can leave you feeling really lonely and isolated. If you don’t have any pregnant friends to turn to for advice, download Peanut. The app connects you to like-minded women, so you can find someone who is at the same stage of pregnancy as you or someone who is on a fertility journey with you.

The chat and message features allow you to talk with other women in similar situations, as well as form little groups and communities where you can all vent. It’s basically a virtual network of moms and moms-to-be going through the same things you are, which can be incredibly helpful.

Download Peanut on iTunes or Google Play.

Baby Story

One of the most fun things to do when you’re pregnant is to take photos of your growing belly. Not only is it exciting to show off how far along you’re getting, but it’s also just a nice memory. Baby Story helps you create those adorable little milestone photos you see on social media without putting too much effort in.

The app comes with hundreds of pieces of artwork to add to your milestone photos, as well as over 100 different fonts. You can pick and choose artwork and fonts to add to your photos and even create your own designs, and it’s so easy to personalize things. You’ll use this throughout pregnancy and after, when you’re decorating milestone photos of your little one.

Download Baby Story on iTunes.

What To Expect’s Baby and Pregnancy Tracker

I used What To Expect’s Baby and Pregnancy Tracker app when I was pregnant, and it was basically like a lifeline for me. Once you download the app and put in some info, like the baby’s due date, you’re given personalized and detailed info on exactly what’s going on with your baby in the womb. It’s easy to digest info that I often found comforting and exciting.

What I also really loved about this app is that it gives lots of detailed info on what’s happening with your pregnant body as well—I often found answers to questions I was wondering about and it definitely made me feel less alone. The app also offers a way to chat with a community of women in the same boat as you, and you can find groups based on your due month and location.

Download What To Expect on iTunes or Google Play.

Sprout

Sprout is a really popular pregnancy app that kind of does it all. It gives you a super-realistic 3D image of what your baby might look like, complete with interactive moments, kicking, and heartbeat, and it also acts as a pregnancy journal. You can capture your monthly photos and all of your random pregnancy thoughts and moments. At the end, it can be viewed as a free PDF that you can even print out.

But Sprout also offers daily and weekly information on your growing baby, a personalized pregnancy timeline, tools like a Kick Counter and Contraction Timer, and checklists to keep you organized. And, when baby is born, you’ll want to try out Sprout Baby, which is excellent for staying on top of everything baby does.

Download Sprout on iTunes or Google Play.

Totally Pregnant

Totally Pregnant is another app that offers a little bit of everything. There are 3D videos of your baby’s development, the ability to sign up and attend prenatal and birth classes online through the app, answers to commonly asked questions, a toolbox that has a birth plan worksheet, and tons of tips and facts.

Totally Pregnant also allows you to connect with others, like through their video blogs from real moms-to-be who are recording their own journey, or through their active discussion boards and community of real moms. There are lots of other features, too, like photo albums to keep your memories, and shoppable products.

Download Totally Pregnant on Google Play.

Ovia Pregnancy Tracker

Ovia Pregnancy Tracker offers many of the same features as other pregnancy tracking apps: realistic illustrations of your baby in the womb, info on baby’s development, articles and tips that will help get you through your pregnancy, and a community of other moms to chat with and vent to.

What stands out with this one is the customizable tracking to keep you on top of your health. You can track things like your weight, your pregnancy symptoms (and you’ll get immediate alerts if something seems like a health risk), your nutrition (as well as healthy recipes), your sleep, your moods, and your exercise (you can also connect with fitness trackers).

Download Ovia Pregnancy Tracker on iTunes or Google Play.

Full Term App

Few things are more nerve-wracking than realizing you’re having contractions—but how do you know when it’s time to get to the hospital? Most of the time, your OBGYN will tell you to time your contractions and wait until they’re a certain amount of time apart before going anywhere. That’s where Full Term app comes in.

This popular app is one of the best contraction timers out there, as it allows you to track your contractions, add notes, and track the intensity. It’s simple but also very thorough at the same time. You also don’t need to wait until you’re having contractions to use it—it has a kick counter feature as well, which helps you keep track of how often baby is kicking.

Download Full Term on iTunes and Google Play.

Baby 2 Body

Staying healthy throughout your pregnancy is easier said than done when you find yourself completely exhausted and craving every junk food imaginable. To try and stay on top of things as much as possible, download Baby 2 Body, an app that works with experts to try to help you be as healthy as you can be throughout your pregnancy and into the first three years postpartum.

Features of the app include the ability to connect with a health coach for helpful tips and advice, activity tracking, and safe workouts and exercise plans for whatever stage you’re in. Premium access gets you wellness coaching as well as meal planning and dietary guidance.

Download Baby 2 Body on iTunes.

Tone It Up

Trying to keep up your exercise routine throughout your pregnancy? That’s great, but you’ll have to alter some of your moves to stay healthy and safe for both you and your growing baby. Instead of paying for a personal trainer or just winging it, try downloading the app Tone It Up, which offers really excellent pregnancy-safe workouts for each trimester you’re in. They’re easy to follow and they’re effective.

Tone It Up also offers some great postpartum workouts that are gentle enough to do once you’ve been cleared by your doctor. And once you’re ready to kick it up a notch, there are plenty of other workouts to follow along to, including live classes.

Download Tone It Up on iTunes and Google Play.

Mind the Bump

Mind The Bump is a really great free resource that gives pregnant women and couples support while they prepare to become parents. The app provides tailored mindfulness exercises to get you through pregnancy and beyond.

You’ll have access to meditations here, but it’s also about teaching you the art of mindfulness. What really makes this app stand out is that it’s not just for pregnant moms—it’s also for dads, couples, single parents, and same-sex couples, so it’s very inclusive.

Download Mind The Bump on iTunes and Google Play.

Hello Belly

Dubbed the “cutest pregnancy tracker,” Hello Belly makes tracking your baby’s development fun and colorful. It’s packed with easy to digest information instead of medical jargon, as well as practical and helpful tips to get through the day. Oh, and it’s also funny—the app is full of jokes parents will appreciate.

But that doesn’t mean it isn’t legit. Hello Belly works with experts to deliver the information you really need to hear. There are also plenty of other useful tracker features, like checklists, shopping guides, and 3D images of where your baby is at developmentally. Plus, you’ll get meditations and even mommy yoga.

Download Hello Belly on iTunes and Google Play.