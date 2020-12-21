8 Gripping Biographical Tales to Gift Your Favorite Reader

The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company

Anyone who enjoys Disney movies will appreciate Robert Iger’s biography. Even if you aren’t a huge Disney fan, there’s a lot anyone can learn from the chief executive officer of one of the world’s most successful companies. Iger shares what the company was like when he became CEO in 2005, and how it changed over the following 15 years. He also shares the principles he believes are crucial for leadership, including optimism, decisiveness, and courage.