X
Popular Searches

How to See the ‘Double Planet’ This Month

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
A telescope backlit against the night sky, pointed at Jupiter and Venus.
Javier Rosano/Shutterstock

2020 has seen eclipses and meteor showers, and now, there’s a “double planet” coming in December. But what is that and how and when do you even see it?

A “double planet” is occurring because two planets are well, doubling up. This month Jupiter and Saturn will stack on top of one another in the night sky, creating the phenomenon that’s formally called a conjunction. This is the first time the two planets have come this close since the middle ages, and in a fun twist, it’s falling on the Winter Solstice, Dec. 21.

To get the best view of the event, you’ll need a telescope or a pair of binoculars. Even though the United States won’t have the most prime view (that’s down near the Equator), but the majority of the country will be able to see the event. To catch it, head out around Twilight and look to the southwest for your best chance.

So mark your calendar now because another conjunction won’t come around until 2080!

[Via House Beautiful]

READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Somnox Sleep Robot - Robotic Stress Reliever and Sleep Aid with Washable Sleeve (Grey) - Compatible with iOS and Android, Equipped with Bluetooth Connectivity
124 people were interested in this!

Herd Pack (Pack of 2) Dinosaur Taco Holder Ultrasaurus and Triceratops (Each holds 2 tacos) 4 Tacos Birthdays Lunch Dinner (For adults and kids alike) Taco Party Grubkeepers by Penko
116 people were interested in this!

RED Crab Spoon Holder & Steam Releaser by OTOTO
112 people were interested in this!

Fred & Friends Matryoshka Measuring Cups, Set of 6, White
111 people were interested in this!

DRYSURE Active Hiking Equipment, Black/Orange, Small, SQ7770576
101 people were interested in this!

Oven Mitts,Cat Design Heat Resistant Cooking Glove Quilted Cotton Lining- Heat Resistant Pot Holder Gloves for Grilling & Baking Gloves BBQ Oven Gloves Kitchen Tools Gift Set BBQ,Microwave (Black)
101 people were interested in this!

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, HP01 HEPA Air Purifier, Space Heater & Fan, For Large Rooms, Removes Allergens, Pollutants, Dust, Mold, VOCs, White/Silver
100 people were interested in this!

Star Wars The Mandalorian Holiday Chocolate Ball filled with Surprise The Child Marshmallow Treat, 2.12 Ounce
100 people were interested in this!

Gracula Garlic Crusher by OTOTO
88 people were interested in this!

Unicorn Mini Pancake Pan - Make 7 Unique Flapjack Unicorns, Nonstick Pan Cake Maker Griddle for Breakfast Fun & Easy Cleanup
75 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?