Holiday 2020: 15 Cute Stocking Stuffers for Tea Lovers

If you have a tea lover in your life, you can’t go wrong with getting them some new items for enjoying their tea drinking. There are tons of adorable infusers, cups, and more just waiting to go in their stocking.

Cute Tea Infusers

While not everyone enjoys the delights of loose-leaf tea, for those who do, getting the right infuser is an absolute must. The following options offer both cuteness and convenience.

Sloth Infuser: This little guy is absolutely adorable. You can find all sorts of animal shapes for this type of infuser, but the sloth seems a perfect choice for a lazy night curled up on the couch with a good book and a hot cup of tea.

Flamingo Pool Float: Whether you pick the flamingo, the swan, or the unicorn—these pool float tea infusers are fun and cute. You put your tea in the twist-off base, then the flamingo floats on top of your cup of tea.

Hands-up Infuser Set: This is an excellent collection of infusers to use to express your feelings each day. Let the world know that you’re okay or feeling metal, or if you just want to give peace a chance. You get all five hand gestures!

Baby Nessie Infuser and Mug: Perfect for the lover of strange and unusual creatures, not only do you get an adorable baby Nessie tea infuser, but you get a Nessie mug, too. Your giftee will love enjoying tea with this cryptid from Loch Ness.

Silicone Tea Bags: If you’re buying a gift for someone who isn’t into cutesy things but is a tea lover nonetheless, these silicone reusable tea bags are a great choice. They come in bright colors and offer a great replacement for cloth tea bags.

Treasured Tea Cups

Tea drinkers can never have too many teacups and mugs. If you’re looking for a cute and practical stocking stuffer, here are some mugs worth buying.

Cute Cat Mug: There is just too much cuteness in this mug. Not only will you be gifting a kitty mug, but this one also comes with its own infuser. Your happy-cat tea mug looks satiated with his infuser fish inside.

Dog Lovers Mug: You can choose between a French Bulldog and a Corgi, but no matter which you pick, expect to hear lots of “aww” sounds when this mug gets pulled out of a stocking. The mug lid has one pup, while another hangs out on the side of the mug.

Whimsical Rose Tea Glass: Roses and butterflies fill this teacup with more whimsy than you could ever imagine. This is an excellent gift for tea drinkers who love growing flowers.

Vintage-look Bone China Teacup: If you want the vintage whimsy of childhood teatime, then this cup is the adult version. It has a bit of a Cinderella-vibe, and it comes with a lid and spoon.

Portable Penguin Tea Mug: If you’re looking for a tea-related stocking stuffer for someone who spends a lot of time on the road, then this cute little guy is sure to make them smile. The penguin thermos comes in four different colors and keeps drinks hot for up to eight hours.

Tasty Teas and Treats

Nothing goes better with teacups and tea infusers than tea and tasty treats. Here are a few great items to add to those stockings.

Vintage-look Tin of English Breakfast: Rather than just buying a box of tea, gift a tin of tea. Tins can be reused to hold tea or numerous other items once the initial tea is all gone. For fans of English Breakfast, New English Teas has a delightful vintage-look tin of teabags.

Holiday-Flavored Teas: The Republic of Tea has magnificent teas, and you can give the gift of a sampler of holiday flavors. This three-pack contains a black tea with spicy notes, a rooibos with cinnamon and vanilla, and a green tea with peppermint. There are also other collections to choose from.

Loose-Leaf Tea Sampler: Of course, if you’re gifting someone a tea infuser, you should also gift them some tea to use with it. This sampler includes ten teas, including black tea, green tea, white tea, oolong, and Chai.

Flavored Honey Sticks: Honey offers a great way to sweeten tea, and flavored honey can add delightful accents to your tea as well. A fun way to add honey to a cup of tea is through honey sticks. You can get a 50-pack with multiple flavors from Homestead Honey Store—enough for multiple stockings!

Tea Cookies: Tea cookies make a great snack accompaniment to any type of tea. These shortbread cookies that come in the shape of Scottie dogs are cute as a button. They’re just what a shortbread-loving tea drinker would want in their stocking.

Tea is a great way to unwind at the end of the day or a great replacement for coffee in the morning. Inspire the tea lover in your life to try some new things.