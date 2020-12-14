Holiday 2020: 11 Gifts for People with Tiny Living Spaces

Buying gifts for someone with limited space at home can be tricky. This list combines a few useful items like organizational tools with fun little things they won’t stress about storing.
A Power “Tower” Hub
Typically a small living space also means fewer outlets (and far too many outlets blocked by furniture). This power hub turns a single outlet into 8 AC outlets with 4 USB ports.
Each outlet is spaced to fit even large plug-ins (looking at you, MacBook owners) and it features a surge protector for safety. And, on top of all that, it has a 10-foot cord, which means it’ll finally make that hidden outlet behind the couch useful. It’s a functional gift that they’re sure to appreciate.
A Google Chromecast
You might think we’re recommending the Chromecast because it’s super tiny and fits right behind your TV, out of sight and out of mind, all while turning your TV into a smart TV with the addition of streaming features. That’s only part of it though.
Sure Netflix at your fingertips is great, but lots of compact streaming devices can do that. One of the coolest small-space benefits of the Chromecast is the ability to turn your TV into a giant digital picture frame. For people who can’t put up many photos—either because they simply lack for the wall space or don’t want a hassle from their landlord if they but a bajillion holes in the walls—the Chromecast makes it dead simple to enjoy a constantly updated stream of personal photos, stunning pictures from around the world and more.
This Reusable Grocery Bag Set
Reusable grocery and produce bags are better for the environment and will help your friend avoid stockpiling dozens of plastic bags in their home—if your “pantry” is actually cabinet next to your stove, who can afford to give up space for bags? This set comes with 3 produce bags, 3 bulk food bags, and 1 large reusable shopping bag. They’re made with muslin so they’re easier to clean than reusable plastic bags.
Space-Saving End Table
This table’s unique design enables it to be pulled out when in use and slid into a couch or chair when you need more floor space. It also contains a side pocket for magazines, books, or a tablet. It’s a perfect accessory for small homes and apartments.
Instant Pot Duo Mini
Instant Pots are known for their ability to work as multiple different cooking tools. This mini size is easy to store in a small space. With only one appliance, they can make yogurt, steam vegetables, saute spices, pressure cook meats, make rice, slow cook stews, and warm meals.
Color-Changing Lightbox
As fun as it is to put up holiday decorations, people with limited storage can’t afford to have too many things to keep track of all year. This lightbox comes with numbers, letters, and symbols that can be changed out for each season, so “Happy Holidays” can easily turn into “Happy New Year” a few weeks later. It also changes colors to match the rest of their decor. Like the idea? Check out more lightboxes and letterboards here.
Compact Popcorn Maker
This popcorn maker is more compact than most models but still makes up to 16 cups of fresh popcorn. No additional ingredients are necessary (besides kernels, of course), and it includes a butter warming tray if you want fresh butter on your popcorn. It even comes with a recipe book for fun popcorn confections.
Cast Iron Skillet
Cast iron skillets are the ultimate all-in-one pan. They can saute, fry, and simmer meals, and they’re oven-safe for baking. This will help them cut down on kitchen clutter and save precious cabinet space.
Storage Ottoman
This ottoman provides an extra seat and a decent amount of storage, so it’s perfect for tiny apartments. It comes in five different colors so you can find one that matches your friends’ space. This model is also foldable so they can easily store it when it’s not being used.
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
This coffee maker takes up minimal space and is perfect for single or dual households. It’s only 5 inches wide and 11 inches deep, so it’s easy to store in a counter corner or cabinet. It also stores up to 9 K-cup pods at a time.
A Milk Frother
Just because your friend is rocking a little coffee machine like the teeny K-Mini Plus we just recommended, doesn’t mean they have to miss out on the fun milk-based coffee drinks. This handheld milk frother barely takes up any space and will make their morning drinks feel fancier.
It comes in 24 different colors and has thousands of high ratings. It will turn any drink into a frothy confection in just a few minutes.
