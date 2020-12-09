Holiday 2020: 13 Gifts for People Who Eat, Live, and Breathe Basketball

For the friend or family member who is always up for a game and can’t go a day without discussing their favorite players, here are a few gifts for the basketball obsessed.
Over the Door Hoop
When the gym is closed and it’s too dark outside to shoot hoops, this mini hoop hangs over the bedroom door for shooting practice anytime. It fits most doors and the backboard is shatter-resistant so you can play as hard as you want.
Franklin Sports 54132X Over The Door Mini Basketball Hoop - Slam Dunk Approved - Shatter Resistant - Accessories Included
This mini basketball hoop can be installed over any door for a fun game of hoops inside.
$24.81
Light-up Basketball
This ball uses LED lights for an ultra-fun night game. The ball is the official industry size and weight, so you can play just like normal, except with the added benefit of light. The lights are impact-activated and will glow as soon as you start playing.
Light Up Basketball-Uses Two High Bright LED's (Official Size and Weight)
This ball lights up for a fun game in the dark.
$23.95
Basketball Arcade Game
Your friend can bring their favorite arcade activity right to their home with this indoor basketball game. The electronic scoreboard tracks points, and the foldable design is easy to store. Choose from eight game options for up to two players at a time. You’ll have a hard time pulling your friend away, even after hours of playtime.
ESPN EZ Fold Indoor Basketball Game for 2 Players with LED Scoring and Arcade Sounds (6-Piece Set), Black (1658128)
This game brings the arcade into any home.
$159.99
NBA Game Ball Replica
People who love the sport will appreciate this NBA replica. It will make them feel like they’re playing in the big leagues when they use it. It ships fully inflated and ready to use on Christmas morning.
Spalding NBA Replica Indoor/Outdoor Game Ball, Orange, Size 7/29.5 Inch
Every player deserves an NBA game ball replica to feel like they're in the big leagues.
$28.79
Hoop Mug
Even morning coffee can turn into a competition. This mug comes with a small ceramic hoop so your friend can throw in sugar cubes, marshmallows, or whatever else they want. The 16 oz size is also perfect for cereal and soup, so you can encourage them to play with their food all day long.
The Mug With A Hoop
This oversized mug comes with a mini basketball hoop to toss cereal, crackers, and marshmallows in.
$25.00
3-D Lamp
This futuristic lamp uses unique lighting to make it look like a 3-D basketball. It also comes with a remote and 16 color settings. It’s a unique gift for your basketball-loving friends or for yourself.
Basketball 3D Illusion Birthday Gift Lamp , Gawell 16 Colors Changing Touch Switch Xmas Decoration Night Light Remote Control Acrylic Flat & ABS Base & USB Cable Toy for Basketball Sport Fans
This 3-D lamp is a cool and unique gift for any basketball fan.
$28.99
The Mamba Mentality
Kobe Bryant’s memoir will resonate with any basketball fan who looked up to the famous player. The Mamba Mentality shares how Bryant became one of the best players in the world by preparing both physically and mentally for each game. Coming from someone who was passionate about teaching the next generation, this book is a great gift for young players.
The Mamba Mentality: How I Play
Kobe Bryant's memoir is the perfect gift for all aspiring players.
$13.51
Sports Water Bottle
This insulated water bottle comes with a basketball pattern on the outside and a misting feature that is perfect for cooling down during games. The double-lined walls keep drinks cool for hours. It’s quite possibly the perfect accessory for basketball players.
O2COOL Mist N' Sip Insulated Water Squeeze Bottle-20 oz, 20 Ounce, Basketball
This water bottle is insulated and has a misting feature that is perfect for sweaty games.
$10.99
Grip Strength Trainer
Grip strength is crucial when playing basketball. This simple device will help players improve their strength by offering thick rubber resistance that fits in the palm of their hand. It can be taken anywhere and used anytime for improvement on the court.
Ball Hog Gloves Hand Grip Strengthener (Basketball Training Aid)
This rubber trainer helps improve finger, wrist, and forearm strength.
$19.99
Basketball Hoop Laundry Hamper
Even household chores can turn into a game of hoops. This over-the-door laundry hoop has a bag attached so that clothes can be ready to wash every time your friend scores. It fits most doors and the 3-foot-long bag holds lots of clothes.
Taylor Toy Basketball Hoop Hamper - Laundry Basket for Kids - Hanging Hamper
This hoop actually makes laundry fun.
$24.99
Athletic Socks
These socks will allow your friend to show their love of the sport both on and off the court. Choose from 26 different colors for a totally unique gift. These contain arch support and moisture-wicking properties, so they’re great for gameplay.
MadSportsStuff Basketball Logo Athletic Crew Socks, Medium - Black/White
These socks show off their love for the game in style.
$14.99
Desktop Game
This easy-to-assemble game allows you to shoot hoops from anywhere. The paper backboard and hoop will stick to any surface with a suction-cup feature, and the tiny rubber ball is super fun to play with. This makes a great (and affordable) stocking stuffer.
Desktop Basketball: It's a Slam Dunk! (RP Minis)
This paper desktop game makes a great stocking stuffer.
$9.95
Backpack
This sports backpack comes with an outside pocket designed to carry a basketball. It makes transporting a ball to and from the gym much easier. The sturdy design can also take a water bottle, shoes, gym clothes, and more gear inside.
Hard Work Sports Basketball Backpack With Ball Compartment Spacious Shoe Storage
This backpack is designed to hold basketball shoes and a ball with ease.
$39.99
