Holiday 2020: 13 Gifts for People Who Eat, Live, and Breathe Basketball

For the friend or family member who is always up for a game and can’t go a day without discussing their favorite players, here are a few gifts for the basketball obsessed.

Over the Door Hoop

When the gym is closed and it’s too dark outside to shoot hoops, this mini hoop hangs over the bedroom door for shooting practice anytime. It fits most doors and the backboard is shatter-resistant so you can play as hard as you want.

Light-up Basketball

This ball uses LED lights for an ultra-fun night game. The ball is the official industry size and weight, so you can play just like normal, except with the added benefit of light. The lights are impact-activated and will glow as soon as you start playing.

Basketball Arcade Game

Your friend can bring their favorite arcade activity right to their home with this indoor basketball game. The electronic scoreboard tracks points, and the foldable design is easy to store. Choose from eight game options for up to two players at a time. You’ll have a hard time pulling your friend away, even after hours of playtime.

NBA Game Ball Replica

People who love the sport will appreciate this NBA replica. It will make them feel like they’re playing in the big leagues when they use it. It ships fully inflated and ready to use on Christmas morning.

Hoop Mug

Even morning coffee can turn into a competition. This mug comes with a small ceramic hoop so your friend can throw in sugar cubes, marshmallows, or whatever else they want. The 16 oz size is also perfect for cereal and soup, so you can encourage them to play with their food all day long.

3-D Lamp

This futuristic lamp uses unique lighting to make it look like a 3-D basketball. It also comes with a remote and 16 color settings. It’s a unique gift for your basketball-loving friends or for yourself.

The Mamba Mentality

Kobe Bryant’s memoir will resonate with any basketball fan who looked up to the famous player. The Mamba Mentality shares how Bryant became one of the best players in the world by preparing both physically and mentally for each game. Coming from someone who was passionate about teaching the next generation, this book is a great gift for young players.

Sports Water Bottle

This insulated water bottle comes with a basketball pattern on the outside and a misting feature that is perfect for cooling down during games. The double-lined walls keep drinks cool for hours. It’s quite possibly the perfect accessory for basketball players.

Grip Strength Trainer

Grip strength is crucial when playing basketball. This simple device will help players improve their strength by offering thick rubber resistance that fits in the palm of their hand. It can be taken anywhere and used anytime for improvement on the court.

Basketball Hoop Laundry Hamper

Even household chores can turn into a game of hoops. This over-the-door laundry hoop has a bag attached so that clothes can be ready to wash every time your friend scores. It fits most doors and the 3-foot-long bag holds lots of clothes.

Athletic Socks

These socks will allow your friend to show their love of the sport both on and off the court. Choose from 26 different colors for a totally unique gift. These contain arch support and moisture-wicking properties, so they’re great for gameplay.

Desktop Game

This easy-to-assemble game allows you to shoot hoops from anywhere. The paper backboard and hoop will stick to any surface with a suction-cup feature, and the tiny rubber ball is super fun to play with. This makes a great (and affordable) stocking stuffer.

Backpack

This sports backpack comes with an outside pocket designed to carry a basketball. It makes transporting a ball to and from the gym much easier. The sturdy design can also take a water bottle, shoes, gym clothes, and more gear inside.