Sure, the beginning of the month is when Netflix drops mounds of content, but this December, the streaming service is keeping the hits coming. This week, subscribers are getting highly anticipated releases, like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Chadwick Boseman’s last film), the second season of Song Exploder, and even more Christmas content.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Dec. 14, 2020:

Dec. 14: A California Christmas : A wealthy man poses as a ranch hand to get a woman to sell her family’s farm. Hilda: Season 2: The second season of the animated series about a blue-haired girl. Tiny Pretty Things: A lead ballerina dies under mysterious circumstances, and the new girl might be in danger, too.



Dec. 15: Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2: This reality show follows the artists at a tattoo studio. The Challenge : Seasons 10 and 13: MTV’s famous reality competition show. The Grizzlies: Inuit students’ lives are changed when they learn to play lacrosse. The Professor and the Madman: This film tells the story of the early editor of the Oxford English Dictionary. Pup Academy: Season 2: The second season follows the pups as they enroll in the cutest school ever. Song Exploder: Volume 2: Artists explain how they wrote their famous songs in this docuseries. Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2: MTV’s series about the trials of being a teenage mother.



Dec. 16: Anitta: Made in Honorio: This documentary follows Brazilian pop singer Anitta. BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America: The title of this documentary is pretty much all you need. How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding: A woman attempts to make up for ruining her sister’s Christmas wedding. Nocturnal Animals: This Tom Ford-directed film stars Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal. The Ripper: This docuseries tells the story of the UK’s Yorkshire Ripper. Run On: This K-drama tells the story of a track star setting out on a new path. Vir Das: Outside In—The Lockdown Special: The comedian performs for fans from his home.

