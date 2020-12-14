X
Popular Searches

Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Dec. 14, 2020

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom premiers on Netflix this week.
Netflix

Sure, the beginning of the month is when Netflix drops mounds of content, but this December, the streaming service is keeping the hits coming. This week, subscribers are getting highly anticipated releases, like Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Chadwick Boseman’s last film), the second season of Song Exploder, and even more Christmas content.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Dec. 14, 2020:

  • Dec. 14:
    • A California ChristmasA wealthy man poses as a ranch hand to get a woman to sell her family’s farm.
    • Hilda: Season 2: The second season of the animated series about a blue-haired girl.
    • Tiny Pretty Things: A lead ballerina dies under mysterious circumstances, and the new girl might be in danger, too.

  • Dec. 15:
    • Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2: This reality show follows the artists at a tattoo studio.
    • The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13: MTV’s famous reality competition show.
    • The Grizzlies: Inuit students’ lives are changed when they learn to play lacrosse.
    • The Professor and the Madman: This film tells the story of the early editor of the Oxford English Dictionary.
    • Pup Academy: Season 2: The second season follows the pups as they enroll in the cutest school ever.
    • Song Exploder: Volume 2: Artists explain how they wrote their famous songs in this docuseries.
    • Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2: MTV’s series about the trials of being a teenage mother.

  • Dec. 16:
    • Anitta: Made in Honorio: This documentary follows Brazilian pop singer Anitta.
    • BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America: The title of this documentary is pretty much all you need.
    • How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding: A woman attempts to make up for ruining her sister’s Christmas wedding.
    • Nocturnal Animals: This Tom Ford-directed film stars Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal.
    • The Ripper: This docuseries tells the story of the UK’s Yorkshire Ripper.
    • Run On: This K-drama tells the story of a track star setting out on a new path.
    • Vir Das: Outside In—The Lockdown Special: The comedian performs for fans from his home.

  • Dec. 17:
    • Braven: Jason Momoa stars as a logger who, along with his father, must fight to survive when they’re attacked in their isolated cabin.
  • Dec. 18:
    • Guest House: A couple buys a new home and has to deal with the partier who lives in the guest house.
    • Home for Christmas: Season 2: The Norwegian rom-com series returns.
    • Jeopardy! Champion Run V; Jeopardy! Champion Run VI; Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament; Jeopardy! College Championship; Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions: Essentially there’s just a lot of Jeopardy to stream.
    • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: This much-anticipated film tells the story of one of Ma Rainey’s recording sessions.
    • Sweet Home: Humans turn into savage creations in this Netflix original.
  • Dec. 20:
    • Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum: The Australian’s latest comedy special arrives.
READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Clash of the Cards Card Game
69 people were interested in this!

Zombie Dice
53 people were interested in this!

Gloom (2nd Edition)
49 people were interested in this!

LCR® Left Center Right™ Dice Game - Blue Tin
47 people were interested in this!

Rory's Story Cubes
47 people were interested in this!

Bananagrams: Multi-Award-Winning Word Game
41 people were interested in this!

Christmas Around the World (It's a Small World)
39 people were interested in this!

Star Wars The Mandalorian Holiday Chocolate Ball filled with Surprise The Child Marshmallow Treat, 2.12 Ounce
38 people were interested in this!

Qwixx - A Fast Family Dice Game
38 people were interested in this!

Costa Farms Premium Live Indoor Snake Sansevieria Floor Plant Shipped in Décor Planter, 2-Feet Tall, Grower's Choice, Green, Yellow
37 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?