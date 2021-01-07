X
7 Unassuming Kitchen Gadgets to Make Life Easier

Yvonne Glasgow
From left to right: an avocado tool, an insulated bowl holder, and a masher.
Iliensa/Toysdone/Farberware

Not all kitchen gadgets have to be big and bulky—even the smallest can really come in handy. All of these little utensils will fit in a drawer and make your life easier.

Toysdone Microwave Bowl Hugger

Person holding a bowl of soup in s fabric soup holder.
Toysdone

This genius item is so simple, you won’t believe it. It looks like a basic pot holder shaped like a bowl, and that’s because you put your bowl of soup in it while you microwave it.

Then, when you grab your hot food, you won’t burn your hands, which most of us have experienced. Even if you use hot pads or oven mitts, you can end up with hot soup running down your arm.

The Microwave Bowl Hugger makes burning yourself obsolete!

Toysdone Microwave Bowl Huggers - Polyester - Handle Hot Bowls Without Burning Your Hands - Set of 4 Microwave Bowl Huggers

Say goodbye to burned fingers!

   Shop Now   

$21.99
More offers

Hatrigo Handheld Ricer

A person using a potato ricer to mash potatoes.
Hatrigo

Marketed as a potato ricer, this wonderful product is just what you need if you’re trying to eat healthier and swapping your rice for cauliflower. Steamed cauliflower rices up with ease when you use this stainless-steel gadget.

It mashes sweet potatoes and squash, too!

Hatrigo Stainless Steel Potato Ricer and Masher with 3 Interchangeable Fineness Discs, Makes Light and Fluffy Mashed Potato Perfection, 100% Stainless Steel (Red)

Makes mashing and ricing veggies a breeze.

   Shop Now   

$23.99
More offers

Farberware Potato Masher

Meat masher being used on a bowl of chicken.
Farberware

Traditional potato mashers are pretty handy, especially if you’ve got a potful to do, but this multiuse masher offers much more versatility. You can mash potatoes, or break up hamburger or anything else soft enough to push around with a spatula.

This simple-looking plastic utensil is also great for stirring soup or combining thick ingredients.

Farberware Professional Heat Resistant Nylon Meat/Potato Masher - Safe for Non-Stick Cookware, Pack of 1, Black

Mashes, stirs, and mixes with ease.

   Shop Now   

$9.99
More offers

AnGeer Vegetable Peeler

The mutli-peeler is being used to make hashbrown slices from a potato.
AnGeer

Like to julienne your potatoes, but don’t have the drawer space for a bulky gadget? Don’t want to mess with a separate peeler for potatoes and carrots? This multi-peeler is all you need to get the cuts you want from those root vegetables, and it barely takes up any space. You can even make fresh hash browns!

If you already have a banged-up old vegetable peeler in your drawer, Ina Garten thinks you should replace it.

AnGeer Julienne Peeler, Stainless Steel Vegetable Peeler Double-Sided Blade Vegetable Cutter and Fruit Slicer Dual Blade Multifunction Kitchen Utensils

All of your peeling needs in one utensil.

   Shop Now   

$6.99
More offers

A Jalapeño Corer

Corer combo sitting next to the fruits of their labors.
Newness Focus on Stainless Steel

If you love cooking with jalapeños, but hate getting that scalding juice on your fingers, there’s a much easier way to do it than wearing plastic gloves. A jalapeño corer not only makes it easier to clean out those feisty peppers, but it’s also the perfect tool for creating stuffed jalapeños.

Jalapeno Pepper Corer & Zucchini/Cucumber Corer, Set of 2, Newness Stainless Steel Core Deseeder Kitchen Tool with Serrated Slice and Rubber Handle, Easy for Seed Remover or Slice off Vegetables tops

Helps you stuff those peppers and protects your hands.

   Shop Now   

$10.99
More offers

iliensa Avocado Slicer

An image of a healthy meal just waiting to be garnished by some heart healthy avocado.
iliensa

Preparing avocados doesn’t have to be a nightmare or a wasteful endeavor. With this fancy multi-tool, you can slice and scoop your avocados with ease, which also means you’ll be eating more of them.

Another benefit of this tool is it comes with a storage pod to keep your pitted fruit fresh longer after you’ve sliced it.

Avocado Slicer, 3 in 1 Avocado Tool and Avocado Saver, Avocado Cutter with Grip Handle and Avocado Keeper, Multifunctional Avocado Knife, Works as Pitter and Cutter Suitable for Fruit…

Enjoy your avocados without all the fuss.

   Shop Now   

$10.99
More offers

Müeller Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender

An immersion blender surrounded by fruit and a blended smoothie.
Müeller

You can whisk, blend, and froth with ease with this immersion blender. You’ll have the best lemon meringue pie and coffee drinks that look like they were designed by a professional barista (after some practice, of course).

Plus, this gadget is far easier to store than a full-size blender.

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Heavy Duty Copper Motor Brushed 304 Stainless Steel With Whisk, Milk Frother Attachments

Do it all with one handle and three attachments.

   Shop Now   

$34.99
More offers

The right kitchen gadgets can make food preparation and cooking so much easier. When they take up too much space, though, it creates another problem: no room to work! Investing in these small, easy-to-store gadgets will give you the best of both worlds.

READ NEXT
Yvonne Glasgow Yvonne Glasgow
Yvonne Glasgow is a professional writer with two decades of experience. She has written and edited for nutritionists, start-ups, dating companies, SEO firms, newspapers, board game companies, and more. Yvonne is a published poet and short story writer, and she is a life coach. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

