7 Unassuming Kitchen Gadgets to Make Life Easier

Not all kitchen gadgets have to be big and bulky—even the smallest can really come in handy. All of these little utensils will fit in a drawer and make your life easier.

Toysdone Microwave Bowl Hugger

This genius item is so simple, you won’t believe it. It looks like a basic pot holder shaped like a bowl, and that’s because you put your bowl of soup in it while you microwave it.

Then, when you grab your hot food, you won’t burn your hands, which most of us have experienced. Even if you use hot pads or oven mitts, you can end up with hot soup running down your arm.

The Microwave Bowl Hugger makes burning yourself obsolete!

Hatrigo Handheld Ricer

Marketed as a potato ricer, this wonderful product is just what you need if you’re trying to eat healthier and swapping your rice for cauliflower. Steamed cauliflower rices up with ease when you use this stainless-steel gadget.

It mashes sweet potatoes and squash, too!

Farberware Potato Masher

Traditional potato mashers are pretty handy, especially if you’ve got a potful to do, but this multiuse masher offers much more versatility. You can mash potatoes, or break up hamburger or anything else soft enough to push around with a spatula.

This simple-looking plastic utensil is also great for stirring soup or combining thick ingredients.

AnGeer Vegetable Peeler

Like to julienne your potatoes, but don’t have the drawer space for a bulky gadget? Don’t want to mess with a separate peeler for potatoes and carrots? This multi-peeler is all you need to get the cuts you want from those root vegetables, and it barely takes up any space. You can even make fresh hash browns!

If you already have a banged-up old vegetable peeler in your drawer, Ina Garten thinks you should replace it.

A Jalapeño Corer

If you love cooking with jalapeños, but hate getting that scalding juice on your fingers, there’s a much easier way to do it than wearing plastic gloves. A jalapeño corer not only makes it easier to clean out those feisty peppers, but it’s also the perfect tool for creating stuffed jalapeños.

iliensa Avocado Slicer

Preparing avocados doesn’t have to be a nightmare or a wasteful endeavor. With this fancy multi-tool, you can slice and scoop your avocados with ease, which also means you’ll be eating more of them.

Another benefit of this tool is it comes with a storage pod to keep your pitted fruit fresh longer after you’ve sliced it.

Müeller Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender

You can whisk, blend, and froth with ease with this immersion blender. You’ll have the best lemon meringue pie and coffee drinks that look like they were designed by a professional barista (after some practice, of course).

Plus, this gadget is far easier to store than a full-size blender.

The right kitchen gadgets can make food preparation and cooking so much easier. When they take up too much space, though, it creates another problem: no room to work! Investing in these small, easy-to-store gadgets will give you the best of both worlds.