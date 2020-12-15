Holiday 2020: 14 Last Minute Stocking-Stuffer Gift Ideas

Did you put off buying Christmas gifts? Don’t worry—it’s not too late to order some. These last-minute stocking-stuffer ideas are versatile, affordable, and ready to ship ASAP.

Sometimes, little gifts can be the hardest to pick out. Should you fill their stocking with candy, gift cards, socks, or something else? If you’re the Secret Santa for a coworker you barely know, or you’re participating in a White Elephant gift exchange, you might need some more “universal” gift ideas.

For something slightly more personal than a gift card, check out the options below. They’re guaranteed to work for almost anyone!

PopSocket PopGrip

The PopSocket PopGrip is a great little gadget for kids, teens, college students, adults, and tech-savvy grandparents, alike. It sticks to the back of a phone for a more secure grip. It makes it easier to hold a phone while on calls or taking photos.

It can work with literally any type of phone, and it’s temporary, so it won’t damage the phone or case. It attaches with a sticky gel that won’t allow it to fall off. It also works as a little stand to prop up your phone, which also comes in handy.

Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier

A humidifier is a must-have to get some much-needed hydration, especially during the winter. Not only will it help your friend breathe better, but it can also leave skin feeling more hydrated.

We love the Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier for several reasons. First, it works with a USB cable, so you don’t have to worry about it dying. It’s also incredibly easy to fill and clean, and it’s compact, so it can be thrown in a bag to use in the office or while traveling. With just one button, it couldn’t be easier to use.

Godiva Chocolatier Limited-Edition Holiday Box

Let’s get real: you can’t go wrong with a box of chocolates. This Godiva Chocolatier box features an assorted, limited-edition collection just for the holidays. There are 32 different pieces of chocolate (so, enough for at least a few days).

Plus, the box is so pretty, you won’t even have to wrap it. Godiva is super-fancy chocolate without the super-fancy price tag, so it’s definitely worth it. Just try not to eat it all yourself.

First Aid Beauty FAB Faves To Go Kit

It can be tough to pick beauty products for someone else, but trust us, this First Aid Beauty FAB Faves To Go Kit is pretty much a universal favorite. This brand consistently releases effective products that aren’t too gimmicky and are great for any skin type.

It includes travel sizes of some of the company’s best products, including its cleanser, facial cream, and facial radiance pads for a daily glow. The cream is insanely hydrating and perfect for a mask, while the cleanser is really gentle and won’t leave skin feeling dry.

Bitty Boomers Mini Bluetooth Speaker

You don’t even have to be a Star Wars fan to appreciate this baby Yoda Bitty Boomers Mini Bluetooth Speaker. It’s ridiculously adorable and delivers great sound. It’s also super portable and provides four hours of sound via Bluetooth.

Does anyone need a speaker this small? No, but they’ll certainly want it.

The Five-Minute Journal

Journaling couldn’t be easier with The Five-Minute Journal. It’ll encourage your recipient to take five minutes out of their day to write something down. The simple prompts on each page will get them thinking and feeling more positive, grateful, and productive.

There’s also an inspirational quote on each page, as well as two questions they can answer at night. It’s a great way to introduce anyone to journaling and being more mindful.

Yeti Rambler Mug

Who couldn’t use another mug? This 14-ouncer from Yeti is a bit different from your average mug, though. It’s meant for camping, but perfect for any situation. It’s vacuum-insulated, so it keeps hot beverages hot for hours. So, if your friend sips that morning coffee until afternoon, it’ll still be warm.

It has a wide design, too, so it’s easy to wrap your hands around. The lid means you can also walk around without worrying about spilling. It’s easy to clean and will hold plenty of your friend’s favorite beverage.

Ananko Silicone Face Mask Pouch

We’re all wearing masks every day right now, but what are you supposed to do with it when you can finally take it off? To keep your mask safe from germs so you can put it back on, this Ananko Silicone Mask Pouch really comes in handy.

It’s made of soft, food-grade silicone, which is ideal for storing masks so they don’t get covered in germs or bacteria. They’re lightweight and portable, so your friend can throw it in a bag or the car. This pack comes with three and makes a great accessory if you’re gifting someone a mask.

Hadley Mae Designs Key-Ring Bracelet

It’s harder to lose your keys when they’re attached to something large. This Hadley Mae Designs Key-Ring Bracelet is the item your friend never knew she needed. Keys can be hung from the ring on the bracelet.

The bracelet is also large enough to fit almost any wrist and keep those keys in a convenient spot without you having to hold them. It’s super handy, and we also love how easy it makes it to find those keys when you drop them in a bag, too.

Bala Bangles

Buying for someone who likes to work out? These Bala Bangles make a great stocking stuffer. For wearable weights, these are incredibly chic and stylish because they don’t really look like weights!

Weighing just one pound, they’re great to add to any workout for just a bit more resistance. Plus, one size fits all! They can be worn on ankles or wrists, and they’re very comfortable because they don’t feel too bulky. They’re also easy on the eyes, which is probably why they’re so popular.

Haerfest Mask Strap

Masks are going to be a thing for a while, so a related accessory is a thoughtful gift for anyone. This Haerfest leather mask strap is stylish and keeps that mask close and safe. It clips onto the ear loops of the mask, and then hangs around the neck, so your recipient can easily slip his mask on and off.

Smartish Magnetic Cable Manager

This Smartish Magnetic Cable Manager is a cool little tech gadget that will make your friend’s life unexpectedly easier. You just place it wherever a cable always is (like on your nightstand for your phone to charge), and then place the cable over it. The magnet holds the cable there so it won’t fall down and out of reach. It’s a simple, but incredibly convenient, concept.

Busy Co. Sanitizing Hand Wipes

Hand sanitizer is an extremely 2020 gift, but everyone needs it! You can step it up with these Busy Co. Sanitizing Hand Wipes. Made with BZK instead of alcohol, these eliminate 99% of germs without the drying effects of alcohol. They’re also made with aloe for even more hydration, so your friend can zap those germs without leaving her hands dry as the desert.

These wipes are also nontoxic and come in sustainable packaging. The bright color of the packets also makes them easy to locate, even in the largest bag.

Ryla Wellness Superfood Variety Pack

People are more focused on immune health than ever before, so giving a gift that might boost the immune system throughout the winter is definitely a winner. These Ryla Wellness packets are made with superfood powders and antioxidants meant to support the immune system.

This variety pack includes three flavors, all of which genuinely taste delicious (our personal favorite is strawberry orange). You just mix them with hot or cold water and drink. There’s no added sugar or weird ingredients, and they have a smooth taste.