9 Books to Help You Declutter Your Life in the New Year

Who among us hasn’t made a New Year’s resolution to declutter at some point? If getting organized is on your to-do list getting some expert advice might be just what you need to get the ball rolling.

Our favorite home-organizing books cover much more than just how to arrange boxes and drawers—they’re about finding ways to make your home showcase your favorite things, all while learning to let go of what’s just not working anymore. It’s great advice for life in general, too!

Unstuffed: Decluttering Your Home, Mind, and Soul If one of your New Year’s resolutions is cutting down the amount of “stuff” you have, this is the book for you. Ruth Soukup’s Unstuffed: Decluttering Your Home, Mind, and Soul has a particular approach to getting your home cleared up. She focuses on how to deal with the ongoing pile-up of consumerism and how to clear your mind and your home all at once.

Shop Now