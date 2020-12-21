Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Dec. 21, 2020

Fans of How to Get Away with Murder and Grey’s Anatomy are about to have a very good week thanks to Netflix and Shonda Rhimes. Among this week’s drops on the streaming platform is Bridgerton, the anticipated adaptation of the novel series produced by Rhimes.

But that’s just one of the many new things hitting the service—here’s everything coming this week:

Dec. 21 The Con Is On: Two gamblers try to avoid paying their debts by pulling off a jewelry heist.

Dec. 22 After We Collided: The film version of the second installment in the Wattpad-published fan-fiction series about the tempestuous relationship between two college students. London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck: Stand-up fans get a new special from London Hughes. Rhyme Time Town Singalongs: Animals use songs to solve problems in this children’s television show. Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas: The stop-motion sheep is back in another special. Timmy Time: Season 2: A lamb must learn to work with others while attending a farm school.



Dec. 23 The Midnight Sky: A scientist has to warn the crew of a spaceship not to return to Earth after a global catastrophe. Your Name Engraved Herein: Two men fall in love at the end of martial law in Taiwan.

Dec. 25 Bridgerton: The eight siblings in the Bridgerton family attempt to find love in Regency England in this series produced by Shonda Rhimes.

