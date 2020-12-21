X
Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Dec. 21, 2020

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton is coming to Netflix.
Fans of How to Get Away with Murder and Grey’s Anatomy are about to have a very good week thanks to Netflix and Shonda Rhimes. Among this week’s drops on the streaming platform is Bridgerton, the anticipated adaptation of the novel series produced by Rhimes.

But that’s just one of the many new things hitting the service—here’s everything coming this week:

  • Dec. 21
    • The Con Is On: Two gamblers try to avoid paying their debts by pulling off a jewelry heist.
  • Dec. 22
    • After We Collided: The film version of the second installment in the Wattpad-published fan-fiction series about the tempestuous relationship between two college students.
    • London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck: Stand-up fans get a new special from London Hughes.
    • Rhyme Time Town Singalongs: Animals use songs to solve problems in this children’s television show.
    • Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas: The stop-motion sheep is back in another special.
    • Timmy Time: Season 2: A lamb must learn to work with others while attending a farm school.

  • Dec. 23
    • The Midnight Sky: A scientist has to warn the crew of a spaceship not to return to Earth after a global catastrophe.
    • Your Name Engraved Herein: Two men fall in love at the end of martial law in Taiwan.
  • Dec. 25
    • Bridgerton: The eight siblings in the Bridgerton family attempt to find love in Regency England in this series produced by Shonda Rhimes.

  • Dec. 26
    • Asphalt Burning: A man agrees to a race at the Nürburgring track in Germany.
    • DNA: A woman examines her roots after losing her grandfather.
    • Fast & Furious Spy Racers Season 3: Sahara: The animated series based on the films returns.
    • Go! Go! Cory Carson Season 3: There’s no shortage of content for kids this week with the third season of Cory Carson dropping.
    • The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone: Join your kids and get a bit of nostalgia when The Magic School Bus returns.
  • Dec. 27
    • Sakho & Mangane: Two detectives in Senegal work to solve murders with a supernatural element.
