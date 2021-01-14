8 Healthier Soda Alternatives That Don’t Taste Fake

Soda might taste great, but there’s really nothing about it that’s good for you. These healthier soda alternatives will help satiate your craving and may even replace your old favorite.

Sure, one could argue that nothing beats a classic cold glass of Coca-Cola, but these soda alternatives capture some of that fizzy magic—and they’re much better for you. Regular soda is packed with sugar, doesn’t have any nutritional benefits, comes in as one of the leading causes of type 2 diabetes, and can even be addictive.

It’s fine to drink soda every once in a while, but if you’re really obsessed with it, you may want to swap to something that’s a bit healthier and still tastes like soda. These alternatives are becoming more popular and are the best out there right now. The selections range from sugar-free drinks to drinks sweetened with sugar alternatives to colas crafted in an old-fashioned way involving less sugar and no high-fructose corn syrup. Regardless of which options you try, though, we’re sure that you’ll find them shockingly flavorful and refreshing.

Olipop Vintage Cola

I’ve tried a few different soda alternatives, and Olipop is definitely my favorite so far. I love every flavor I’ve tried, and I find it to be perfectly bubbly, with a taste that doesn’t seem artificial. It’s made with natural ingredients that work together to promote healthy digestion, along with plant fiber, botanicals, and prebiotics. With only two to five grams of sugar, it’s sweet without being too sweet.

If you really want a soda alternative, the Vintage Cola option is the one to try—it truly does taste like an old-fashioned soda, just with much less sugar. If you’re into orange soda, I’m a huge fan of the Orange Squeeze. The only downside to Olipop is that it’s a little pricey, and not as easy to find as some other brands. For me, though, the taste is worth it!

Zevia Dr. Zevia

If diet soda is more your thing, you’ll love Dr. Zevia, which is marketed as a clean alternative to diet soda. It’s made without all the sugar, with a slightly spicy, citrusy, cherry taste to it that you’ll love. There are no artificial sweeteners, and it also contains caffeine for those who have relied on diet soda for a bit of a boost.

Zevia also makes lots of other flavors as well. There’s Cola for those who aren’t into diet soda, and Lemon Lime Twist for those who like Sprite. There are even Cream Soda and Ginger Ale flavors (and more). All Zevia drinks feature zero calories, zero sugar, and zero caramel color, and they are non-GMO, kosher, vegan, and gluten-free, and don’t contain anything artificial.

Health-Ade Booch Pop

For those who enjoy the taste of kombucha, there’s Health-Ade Booch Pop, which is kind of like a combination of kombucha and healthy soda. It’s made with real fruit and plant-based prebiotics, without any artificial sweeteners or Stevia thrown in—this is a big plus for me personally, as I hate the taste of artificial sweeteners.

The fermentation benefits can help lead to a healthier gut, so you can drink this knowing that it might actually be doing some good in there. It’s sweet without being too fake-sweet, and it comes in several different flavors—Lemon Lime is great for those who love Sprite or anything similar.

Poppi Healthy Sparkling Prebiotic Soda

You’ve likely heard about the health benefits of apple cider vinegar, but if you’ve ever tried to take a shot of it, you know that it, uh, doesn’t taste that great. You can get the purported health benefits of ACV with Poppi Healthy Sparkling Prebiotic Soda, though—and it tastes delicious.

This is another kind of better-for-you soda packed with prebiotics for a healthier gut. Each can contains about one tablespoon of pure, unfiltered ACV (which is about what you should get from it on its own as well), but you can’t taste it at all. So, you get the full benefits without that nasty flavor! Orange soda lovers should definitely try the orange Poppi flavor, although they’re all good—sweet but not too sweet, and with a natural taste.

Virgil’s Zero Sugar Root Beer

If you’re looking to cut down on your sugar intake while still enjoying the taste of soda, and you’re also not particularly interested in any added health benefits, Virgil’s Zero Sugar sodas are a great pick. These don’t have any trendy health claims, but they are made with zero sugar—instead, they’re made with natural ingredients like licorice, vanilla, cinnamon, molasses, and more.

There are a few different classic soda flavors, but the root beer flavor seems to be a general favorite. One Amazon reviewer noted, “Seems impossible that a soda with no sugar or toxic sweeteners can taste like this, but tasting is believing.”

United Sodas of America

United Sodas of America come in a bunch of different fun flavors and are made with zero artificial ingredients. They’re also organically sweetened and super low in calories. According to their website, their flavors are “proprietary recipes, made with hand-picked ingredients derived directly from nature. United Sodas are then pasteurized to retain their natural freshness without the chemicals.”

Cherry soda fans will love the Cherry Pop flavor, which the brand describes as “a Shirley Temple for grown-ups.” It’s sweet without being overwhelming and has a fresh, fruity flavor. You can also opt for the variety pack if you want to taste a few different flavors.

Dona Soda

Dona makes beverages with real spices rather than artificial flavorings. They make tea concentrates that are spice-based to create really interesting, full flavors that are healthy, refreshing, and high-quality. This is a pretty unique option, so if you’re looking to try something really different, Dona Sodas are a great choice.

There are only three flavors, and the Pink Peppercorn is the general favorite. It’s made with cracked pink pepper, lemon, and elderberries, and just a pinch of sweetness.

Minna Organic Sparkling Tea

Minna Organic Sparkling Tea might be, well, sparkling tea, but it’s still a better and healthier alternative to soda. These lightly brewed teas are blended with flavors and bubbles so that they’re gently carbonated. There are no added sugars or sweeteners, so they have a fresh, light taste that really stands out.

They’re also made with natural caffeine for a little bit of an energy boost, but they’re unsweetened, so don’t expect them to taste as sweet as some other options here. The variety pack is a great way to try all of their flavors.