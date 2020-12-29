X
Here’s the Best Time to See Tonight’s Cold Moon

The moon as seen through the crowns of trees.
If you missed the Great Convergence or didn’t catch the last meteor shower, there’s still some hope for an astronomical event in 2020. The Cold Moon is happening, and here’s when to catch it.

The Cold Moon is the name for the last full moon of the year and gets its name from Native American traditions that assign a seasonal reference to moon cycles. It’s also sometimes called the Long Nights Moon because of its proximity to the Winter Equinox—the darkest day of the year. In 2020, the Cold Moon will be particularly visible as it’ll sit above the horizon for an extended period of time thanks to a high trajectory.

As for how to see it, the moon will be visible this evening, December 29, right after sunset, and it’ll reach its peak brightness at 10:30 PM EST. Thanks to this being, well, the moon, you won’t need to strain to see the sight like with Jupiter and Saturn’s alignment, and if you’re lucky, you’ll also be able to sneak a peek at the Geminid meteor shower this month, too.

