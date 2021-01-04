Sure, Netflix’s big beginning of the month drop has happened, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to watch in the new year. The streaming service is dropping everything from cult classic films to new, original series, and there’s plenty to add to your to-be-watched list. If you want to make your streaming plans now, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 4, 2021.

Jan. 4 Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody: Love pork belly? Check out this docuseries about Korea’s favorite dish.

Jan. 5 Gabby’s Dollhouse: Cat lover Gabby teams up with friends for adventures in this animated series. LA’s Finest: Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba star in this FOX series about partner cops in Los Angeles. Nailed It! Mexico: Season 3 of the Mexican version of the Netflix original hits streaming. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo: A man is joined in a murder investigation by a genius female investigator. The History of Swear Words: Nicholas Cage hosts this Netflix docuseries on the history of swear words.



Jan. 6 Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina: This documentary looks at concert and backstage footage of the famous bank. Surviving Death: This docuseries takes a look at life after death and near-death experiences. Tony Parker: The Final Shot: This documentary looks at the life and career of basketball player Tony Parker.

Jan. 7 100% Halal: A girl learns about love and marriage in this Indonesian film. Pieces of a Woman: A woman’s home birth leads to grief in this film.

