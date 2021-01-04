10 Products for a Perfectly Relaxing Bubble Bath

When was the last time you relaxed in a nice warm bath? There are lots of great reasons to soak in the tub, from finding stress relief to easing pain. Before you dip in, invest in some provisions.

January 8 is Bubble Bath Day but you certainly don’t have to wait to indulge. If you want to have a quality deep soak on the whimsical holiday, however, now’s the time to stock up!

Rest Your Head on a Comfortable Bath Pillow

Resting your head on the back of the bathtub isn’t very comfortable, which is why it’s important to have a bath pillow if you plan on spending any time soaking in the tub. Not only does this simple device offer comfort, but it also helps support your neck so you don’t get out of the bath in more pain than you went in with. When shopping for a bath pillow, pick one that is completely sealed with a smooth surface. A pillow with a towel-like texture on it might seem cute, but it will eventually be a mildewy and stained-up mess.

Get Some Clips for Your Hair

If you have longer hair, you probably won’t want it floating in the water while you’re soaking. But save the shower caps for the, well, shower. When you’re soaking for a long time in a hot tub, putting a waterproof cap on your head to contain your hair is a sure way to end up feeling like you’re being roasted for a potluck.

Instead, use a a good styling hairclip with a firm grip to put your hair in quick updo twist and get it out of the way.

Add Some Relaxing Mood Lighting

Candles are great for mood lighting when you’re relaxing in a nice bubble bath. If you want the ambiance of candles without the risk of an open flame and everything that goes along with it (like soot and wax spills), it’s tough to go wrong with these realistic-looking fake candles.

With the faux wax drips and flickering lights, this set of fake candles will look right at home in your bathroom. Not only are they safer than regular candles, but they’re also way more convenient. If you forget to light your real candles you have to drag yourself out of the tub to do so. These little guys have a remote control, though, so you can turn them on and adjust them from the comfort of the tub.

Listen to Some Soothing Tunes

A good waterproof Bluetooth speaker doesn’t have to cost you a lot of money. This mid-range Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, making it great for the bath, a shower, or even a trip to the beach. If you’re enjoying a delightful bubble bath, some relaxing tunes will make it even better—and you won’t have to stress about your speaker taking a dunk in the tub.

And hey, if you want to upgrade to something with a little more boom than the highly portable Clip can deliver you can upgrade to its big brother the JBL Charge for a longer battery life and more bass.

Sprinkle in Some Healing Epsom Salts

Epsom salts have all sorts of wonderful benefits. It helps soften skin, it helps heal cuts and bruises, and it can help soothe away aches and pains. Because it softens the water, it will help make your bubbles last longer, too.

Picking Dr. Teal’s as your preferred Epsom salts brand opens you up to options that include relaxing herbal scents. Try more than one, like eucalyptus or lavender.

Bask in a Rich Bubble Bath

Of course, to enjoy a bubble bath, you need something that makes bubbles in your bath. Pick a bubble bath that makes lots of bubbles, like the Purely Simple Bubble Bath from The Honest Co. This one comes in unscented, which makes it great for combining with herbal bath salts.

Get Mellow in a Moisturizing Milk Bath

Goat’s milk is great for dry skin, whether you’re using it in a bar of soap or you’re bathing in it. This luxurious goat milk foaming milk bath from Alpen Secrets foams up, making it an excellent replacement for your bubble bath, or you can use both together for extra bubbles and softening.

Add Some Calming Bath Herbs

You can toss fresh herbs in the bath to soak in, or you can buy bath soaks with herbs in them. Dr. Teal’s even has some great bath teas, like the Green Tea Bath Soaks. You just drop a teabag in the bath and let it steep just like a cup of tea, and instead of soothing your insides, it soothes your outsides.

Lather Up with a Soft Sponge

Soaking in the tub can simply be for relaxation, but if you want to get clean while you’re in there, you’ll want a soft sponge. The softer the better, so you can gently clean while still enjoy the calm of your bubble bath.

Relax in a Cozy Robe

Don’t end the calm when the tub is drained, relax in a cozy soft robe. This unisex robe is 100% cotton and features a thick terry cloth-style weave that makes the robe extra warm and extra absorbent.

There’s no better time than now to enjoy a relaxing bath. Make it a weekly habit if you have the time.