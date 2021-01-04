X
10 Products for a Perfectly Relaxing Bubble Bath

Yvonne Glasgow
From left to right: a terrycloth bathrobe, a bath pillow, and some Honest Company bubble bath.
Medicascrubs/Gorilla Grip/The Honest Company

When was the last time you relaxed in a nice warm bath? There are lots of great reasons to soak in the tub, from finding stress relief to easing pain. Before you dip in, invest in some provisions.

January 8 is Bubble Bath Day but you certainly don’t have to wait to indulge. If you want to have a quality deep soak on the whimsical holiday, however, now’s the time to stock up!

Rest Your Head on a Comfortable Bath Pillow

Woman relaxing in the tub with a bath pillow.
Gorilla Grip

Resting your head on the back of the bathtub isn’t very comfortable, which is why it’s important to have a bath pillow if you plan on spending any time soaking in the tub. Not only does this simple device offer comfort, but it also helps support your neck so you don’t get out of the bath in more pain than you went in with. When shopping for a bath pillow, pick one that is completely sealed with a smooth surface. A pillow with a towel-like texture on it might seem cute, but it will eventually be a mildewy and stained-up mess.

GORILLA GRIP Original Spa Bath Pillow Features Powerful Gripping Technology, Comfortable, Soft, Large, 14.5x11, Luxury 2 Panel Design for Shoulder, Neck Support, Great for Hot Tub, Jacuzzi, Spas

Make your bath more relaxing with a bath pillow.


Get Some Clips for Your Hair

A woman's hair clipped up off her neck.
Xtava

If you have longer hair, you probably won’t want it floating in the water while you’re soaking. But save the shower caps for the, well, shower. When you’re soaking for a long time in a hot tub, putting a waterproof cap on your head to contain your hair is a sure way to end up feeling like you’re being roasted for a potluck.

Instead, use a a good styling hairclip with a firm grip to put your hair in quick updo twist and get it out of the way.

Xtava Styling Hair Clips for Women - 12 pcs Professional Plastic Hair Sectioning Clips - Durable Alligator Hair Clip with Nonslip Grip and Wide Teeth for Easy Styling of Thick and Thin Hair

Clip your hair up to keep it from getting wet in the bath.


Add Some Relaxing Mood Lighting

Flickering fake candles on a table.
Homemory

Candles are great for mood lighting when you’re relaxing in a nice bubble bath. If you want the ambiance of candles without the risk of an open flame and everything that goes along with it (like soot and wax spills), it’s tough to go wrong with these realistic-looking fake candles.

With the faux wax drips and flickering lights, this set of fake candles will look right at home in your bathroom. Not only are they safer than regular candles, but they’re also way more convenient. If you forget to light your real candles you have to drag yourself out of the tub to do so. These little guys have a remote control, though, so you can turn them on and adjust them from the comfort of the tub.

Homemory 400+ Hours 6 Pack Flameless LED Votive Candles with Timer, Battery Operated and Remote Control, Flickering Tea Lights 1.5x1.7 inches -Christmas, Thanksgiving

Circle your tub with some flameless candles for relaxing mood lighting.


Listen to Some Soothing Tunes

People enjoying some time in a lake with a waterproof Bluetooth speaker nearby.
JBL

A good waterproof Bluetooth speaker doesn’t have to cost you a lot of money. This mid-range Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, making it great for the bath, a shower, or even a trip to the beach. If you’re enjoying a delightful bubble bath, some relaxing tunes will make it even better—and you won’t have to stress about your speaker taking a dunk in the tub.

And hey, if you want to upgrade to something with a little more boom than the highly portable Clip can deliver you can upgrade to its big brother the JBL Charge for a longer battery life and more bass.

JBL CLIP 3 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black

Enjoy tunes without worrying about your speaker getting ruined by the water.


Sprinkle in Some Healing Epsom Salts

Epsom salts have all sorts of wonderful benefits. It helps soften skin, it helps heal cuts and bruises, and it can help soothe away aches and pains. Because it softens the water, it will help make your bubbles last longer, too.

Picking Dr. Teal’s as your preferred Epsom salts brand opens you up to options that include relaxing herbal scents. Try more than one, like eucalyptus or lavender.

Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Bath Soaking Solution, Eucalyptus and Lavender, 2 Count, 3lb Bags - 6lbs Total

Find calm and relaxation with Epsom salts from Dr. Teal's.


Bask in a Rich Bubble Bath

A variety of bubble baths from The Honest Co.
The Honest Co.

Of course, to enjoy a bubble bath, you need something that makes bubbles in your bath. Pick a bubble bath that makes lots of bubbles, like the Purely Simple Bubble Bath from The Honest Co. This one comes in unscented, which makes it great for combining with herbal bath salts.

The Honest Company Purely Simple Bubble Bath, Fragrance Free, 12 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Enjoy the joys of a bubble bath without a bunch of skin-irritating ingredients.


Get Mellow in a Moisturizing Milk Bath

Goat’s milk is great for dry skin, whether you’re using it in a bar of soap or you’re bathing in it. This luxurious goat milk foaming milk bath from Alpen Secrets foams up, making it an excellent replacement for your bubble bath, or you can use both together for extra bubbles and softening.

Alpen Secrets Goat Milk Foaming Milk Bath with Lavender Oil, 28.7-Fluid Ounce (Pack of 2)

Soften your skin with goat's milk.


Add Some Calming Bath Herbs

You can toss fresh herbs in the bath to soak in, or you can buy bath soaks with herbs in them. Dr. Teal’s even has some great bath teas, like the Green Tea Bath Soaks. You just drop a teabag in the bath and let it steep just like a cup of tea, and instead of soothing your insides, it soothes your outsides.

Dr Teal's Green Tea Bath Soaks 3oz, pack of 1

Relax in tea tonight with a green tea bath soak.


Lather Up with a Soft Sponge

Sea wool sponge sitting by some suds and towels.
Neptune Natural

Soaking in the tub can simply be for relaxation, but if you want to get clean while you’re in there, you’ll want a soft sponge. The softer the better, so you can gently clean while still enjoy the calm of your bubble bath.

Neptune Natural Sea Wool Sponge - All Natural Honeycomb Renewable Sea Sponge, Jumbo, 6-7 inches

Gently clean your skin with a natural sponge.


Relax in a Cozy Robe

Don’t end the calm when the tub is drained, relax in a cozy soft robe. This unisex robe is 100% cotton and features a thick terry cloth-style weave that makes the robe extra warm and extra absorbent.

Terry Classic Bath Robe, Premium Spa Robe, Cotton, one size fit, Unisex, White (Bathrobe With Sliper)

Stay warm and snuggly after your bubble bath in this robe.


There’s no better time than now to enjoy a relaxing bath. Make it a weekly habit if you have the time.

Yvonne Glasgow
Yvonne Glasgow is a professional writer with two decades of experience. She has written and edited for nutritionists, start-ups, dating companies, SEO firms, newspapers, board game companies, and more. Yvonne is a published poet and short story writer, and she is a life coach. Read Full Bio »

