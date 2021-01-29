Planning a Fitness Comeback In 2021? Grab One of These Smart Scales

Whether you’re still feeling post-holiday-feast guilt or are just determined to make 2021 better than its predecessor (aren’t we all?), getting in better shape is most likely on your list of goals. One way to keep yourself motivated and your habits consistent is with a smart scale.

Smart scales can provide significant insight into your health and help you keep track of your progress. These smart scales combine three useful things into one. First, like you’d expect a scale to do, they help you weigh yourself. Second, they measure the composition of your body using a technology called “bioelectric impedance” to send a low-level electrical current through the lower half of your body to determine its composition measurements. (Don’t worry—you won’t feel a thing!)

While scales that can do those first two things have been on the market for some time, what makes smart scales, well, smart is that they take all that handy information and shoot it over to your smartphone via Bluetooth. What good is getting all that body data every morning if you have to manually write it down, after all?

Once the data—typically your body mass index (BMI), body fat percentage, muscle mass, and water weight—is on your device then it’s simple to graph changes over time, share it with your health apps, or otherwise get more use out of it than simply staring at it on the little display each time you weigh in.

If you’re ready to invest, below are some of our favorite smart scales. We’ve also divided them by category to help you find the model that’ll work best for you.

Best Overall Features: Withings Body+

This smart scale has been a best-seller since it first came out. While it’s not the cheapest option out there, the Withings Body Plus scale offers excellent features and a high level of accuracy. With its patented Position Control technology, the scale guides you through every weigh-in and syncs all the information with its companion app.

The app also pairs with over 100 health, food, and fitness apps, like MyFitnessPal, WeightWatchers, and Runkeeper. The system supports up to eight people, and everyone can set their weight goals and daily calorie budgets. It also features a “Pregnancy Tracker” and “Baby Mode” for expectant mothers and infants.

Recently, the company released an upgraded (and more expensive) model called Withings Body Cardio. On top of providing you with the basic body composition information, it also tracks your standing heart rate, which is an important indicator of heart health.

Best App and Data Analysis: Eufy Smart Scale C1

If you’re a tech geek or fitness enthusiast looking to get more detailed info about your body metrics without breaking the bank, the Eufy smart scale is for you! By syncing with the EufyLife app, the scale provides you with a total of 12 distinct data points, including your body and visceral fat, lean body mass, basal metabolic rate (BMR), and more.

It also lets you know whether your numbers are average for your height, weight, and age. This scale is also compatible with third-party apps, like Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit App. Up to 16 people can use the same account.

Best Budget Smart Scale: Renpho

The Renpho smart scale is ideal for those searching for an affordable option without compromising quality. The scale provides 13 essential body measurements, including metabolic age and subcutaneous fat mass, although only your weight is shown on the display.

The easy-to-use companion app connects with all the most popular fitness apps, and even the Apple Watch, to keep you informed and motivated everywhere you go.

Best for Fitbit Users: Fitbit Aria Air

If you already use a Fitbit, this option is a no-brainer. The Fitbit Aria air smart scale instantly tracks your weight and connects with the brand’s apps on all your devices. It then identifies trends to give you more insight into your fitness level and health.

You can also log your food, measure your hydration, and set goals to keep yourself engaged on a quest to live your best life.

If money is no object and you’re a loyal Fitbit customer, be sure to check out the Fitbit Aria 2. This upgraded version is more accurate than its predecessor. It also gives you more information about your body composition and supports even more profiles.

Most Stylish Scale: QardioBase2

Not only is the QardioBase2 stylish, but it’s also one of the most durable smart scales around. On just one charge, you’ll have a functioning smart scale for 12 months before you have to plug it in again.

It also provides a variety of data on your full body composition and connects with numerous fitness apps, both on iOS and Android. It also features a “Pregnancy Mode” to track an expectant mother’s nine-month journey, with the option of adding notes and pictures to the stats.

Unfortunately, you do pay a bit extra for the stylish good looks and bonus features. The Qardio retails for 2-3 times more than our other picks.

Investing in a smart scale can help you stay on track with your fitness goals by making you more accountable along the way. Working to maintain a balanced body composition can boost your health, especially when you accompany your efforts with a healthy diet, good sleep, and reduced stress levels.