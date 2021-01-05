This Was 2020’s Top Streaming Show

X
Shea Simmons @heysheashea
a couple sits on a couch while watching television.
RawPixel.com/Shutterstock

We all spent more than our fair share of 2020 streaming content from Netflix, Hulu, or any of the other many platforms. Now, the results are in, and the top streaming show of 2020 has been revealed.

Business Insider teamed up with Parrot Analytics to discover what the year’s most popular streaming series was among a variety of platforms. The companies looked at things like viewership, engagement, and desire for a series to create the list.

If you were on the internet at all last year, you likely already know which series won among streamers. Disney+ exclusive, The Mandalorian, topped the list because who can resist Baby Yoda (or Grogu, as we now know him)?

A still from 'The Mandalorian' featuring baby Yoda.
Disney

The show was also part of a larger 2020 television genre trend: sci-fi and fantasy. Want to find something new to binge? You can check out the full top 20 list over on Business Insider

Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life.