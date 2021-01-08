Tired of Winter? Give Your Home a Tropical Vibe

After the tree has been put away and the holiday magic has disappeared, winter can quickly become dreary. If you find yourself daydreaming of sandy beaches and warm weather, bring the vacation home with the products below. From a tropical-fruit-scented candle to a splurge-worthy margarita maker, these items are sure to make you feel like summer’s just around the corner.
Coconut Coffee Body Scrub
Stash this body scrub in your shower and you’ll feel like you’re sipping coffee in a beachside hotel in Hawaii. Coconut oil moisturizes your skin, while coffee extract adds a rich scent.
You can even mix in a handful of real coffee grounds for a smoother polishing effect or use it on its own for a sweet-smelling wash.
OGX Coconut Coffee Scrub and Wash, 19.5oz
Smells like rich coffee and sweet coconut.
$5.74
The 2021 Page-a-Day Islands Calendar
This desk calendar includes a new beach or island photo for every day of the year. From green landscapes to turquoise waters, each of the 160 photos is a high-quality square of sunshine. Tearing off a new page is a great way to start your morning.
Islands Page-A-Day Gallery Calendar 2021
A new tropical location every day.
$17.09
A Tropical Area Rug
This area rug will brighten up your living room or bedroom and add a tropical feel to your space. The muted palm leaf print will work with any décor, and the sleek material makes it easy to move around. It works for most in- or outdoor spaces.
Safavieh Courtyard Collection CYH7557-32212 Tropical Indoor and Outdoor Area Rug, 5' 3" x 7' 6", Beige/Green
This simple palm leaf rug will brighten any home.
$57.58
Monstera Plant
Monstera plants look like they come straight from a Central American jungle, and, as it turns out, they do! Found natively in a stretch of tropical forests from Southern Mexico down to Panama, you can also grow this plant in your home (and many enthusiasts happily do).
This option is a bit less of a hassle, though, because it’s artificial. Still, it’ll add a touch of rainforest to your home without any of the bugs, rain, or humidity that come with the real deal.
Finally! You can be a #plantparent without any of the work!
Fopamtri Artificial Monstera Deliciosa Plant 43 Inch Fake Tropical Palm Tree Perfect Faux Swiss Cheese Plant for Home Garden Office Store Decoration-11 Leaves-Pack of 1
Bring the jungle to you.
$68.99
Tropical Fruit Scented Candle
This candle will fill your home with the smell of fresh tropical fruit. Made with high-quality essential oils, it also boasts a 45-hour burn time. Plus, the pretty wax will remind you of blue skies and sunny days.
Home Traditions 3-Wick Evenly Burning Highly Scented 4x4" Large Jar Candle with 45+ Hour Burn Time (14.5 Oz) - Tropical Medley Scent
Fill your home with the scent of tropical fruit.
$15.90
Ocean Breeze Scented Hand Soap
Get a reminder of the beach multiple times per day by switching out your regular hand soap with this brand that smells like the sea. Made with natural ingredients, it won’t dry out your hands. The classy bottle design will also look good in any kitchen or bathroom.
J.r. Watkins 20632 Foam Hand Soap, Ocean Breeze Scent, 9 Oz (Pack Of 6)
Make your kitchen or powder room smell like a beach cabana.
$32.98
Aloha From Hawaii
This CD will fill your home with the gentle sounds of Hawaiian music by a variety of artists. Sing along, dance, or simply dream of a trip to the islands.
If you haven’t bought a CD since the beginning of the century, we’ve got you covered. You can check out this “All the Aloha” Spotify playlist of iconic native Hawaiian songs.
Aloha From Hawaii / Various
Chill out to some authentic Hawaiian music.
$9.54
A Beach Print Bath Mat
You can imagine you’re stepping onto the warm sands of Tahiti every time you get out of the shower with this beautifully illustrated bath mat. It will add a subtly tropical feel to your bathroom and provide a plush surface for your feet after every bath. It’s also water-resistant and easy to clean.
Lunarable Ocean Bath Mat, Tropical Carribean Sea Shore Sand Beach Blue Calm Serene Peaceful Waters, Plush Bathroom Decor Mat with Non Slip Backing, 29.5" X 17.5", Sand Blue
You'll feel like you're stepping onto a tropical beach after every shower.
$27.99
Beach-Theme Tic-Tac-Toe Game
This tabletop game features sand dollars and starfish as the playing pieces. It’s a fun way to add a nautical nod to your décor. It also provides the perfect excuse to reminisce about all the shells you found on your last trip to the beach.
Table Top Tic-Tac-Toe Board Game | 9" x 9" Wood Board Game with Resin Starfish and Sand Dollars | Perfect for Beach Décor | Plus Free Nautical eBook by Joseph Rains
Tic-tac-toe with seashells and starfish.
$27.79
A Margarita Maker
This margarita machine is well worth the splurge if you want perfectly made beachy drinks at any time. It comes with easy-to-use measuring tools that make mixing drinks a no-brainer.
It also contains blends the ideal ice-to-liquid ratio, so you’ll never have to deal with watered-down drinks again!
Margaritaville DM0700-000-000 Frozen Concoction Maker, 1, White
Beach-perfect drinks every time!
$199.99
Coconut Bowls
It’s not quite the same as drinking coconut water on the beach, but serving lunch in coconut bowls is the next best thing. Made from real coconut shells, these are perfect for smoothies, snacks, or cold soups.
Each one has a unique shape and size. They’re also light, durable, and easy to clean.
Coconut Bowls and Coconut Spoons Gift Set (Set of 2 Coco Bowls + 2 Coco Spoons) - 100% Natural - Vegan - Organic - Hand Made - Eco Friendly - Made from Reclaimed Coconut Shells - Artisan Craft
You'll feel like you're stranded in paradise.
$19.77
