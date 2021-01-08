Tired of Winter? Give Your Home a Tropical Vibe

After the tree has been put away and the holiday magic has disappeared, winter can quickly become dreary. If you find yourself daydreaming of sandy beaches and warm weather, bring the vacation home with the products below. From a tropical-fruit-scented candle to a splurge-worthy margarita maker, these items are sure to make you feel like summer’s just around the corner.

Coconut Coffee Body Scrub

Stash this body scrub in your shower and you’ll feel like you’re sipping coffee in a beachside hotel in Hawaii. Coconut oil moisturizes your skin, while coffee extract adds a rich scent.

You can even mix in a handful of real coffee grounds for a smoother polishing effect or use it on its own for a sweet-smelling wash.

The 2021 Page-a-Day Islands Calendar

This desk calendar includes a new beach or island photo for every day of the year. From green landscapes to turquoise waters, each of the 160 photos is a high-quality square of sunshine. Tearing off a new page is a great way to start your morning.

A Tropical Area Rug

This area rug will brighten up your living room or bedroom and add a tropical feel to your space. The muted palm leaf print will work with any décor, and the sleek material makes it easy to move around. It works for most in- or outdoor spaces.

Monstera Plant

Monstera plants look like they come straight from a Central American jungle, and, as it turns out, they do! Found natively in a stretch of tropical forests from Southern Mexico down to Panama, you can also grow this plant in your home (and many enthusiasts happily do).

This option is a bit less of a hassle, though, because it’s artificial. Still, it’ll add a touch of rainforest to your home without any of the bugs, rain, or humidity that come with the real deal.

Finally! You can be a #plantparent without any of the work!

Tropical Fruit Scented Candle

This candle will fill your home with the smell of fresh tropical fruit. Made with high-quality essential oils, it also boasts a 45-hour burn time. Plus, the pretty wax will remind you of blue skies and sunny days.

Ocean Breeze Scented Hand Soap

Get a reminder of the beach multiple times per day by switching out your regular hand soap with this brand that smells like the sea. Made with natural ingredients, it won’t dry out your hands. The classy bottle design will also look good in any kitchen or bathroom.

Aloha From Hawaii

This CD will fill your home with the gentle sounds of Hawaiian music by a variety of artists. Sing along, dance, or simply dream of a trip to the islands.

If you haven’t bought a CD since the beginning of the century, we’ve got you covered. You can check out this “All the Aloha” Spotify playlist of iconic native Hawaiian songs.

A Beach Print Bath Mat

You can imagine you’re stepping onto the warm sands of Tahiti every time you get out of the shower with this beautifully illustrated bath mat. It will add a subtly tropical feel to your bathroom and provide a plush surface for your feet after every bath. It’s also water-resistant and easy to clean.

Beach-Theme Tic-Tac-Toe Game

This tabletop game features sand dollars and starfish as the playing pieces. It’s a fun way to add a nautical nod to your décor. It also provides the perfect excuse to reminisce about all the shells you found on your last trip to the beach.

A Margarita Maker

This margarita machine is well worth the splurge if you want perfectly made beachy drinks at any time. It comes with easy-to-use measuring tools that make mixing drinks a no-brainer.

It also contains blends the ideal ice-to-liquid ratio, so you’ll never have to deal with watered-down drinks again!

Coconut Bowls

It’s not quite the same as drinking coconut water on the beach, but serving lunch in coconut bowls is the next best thing. Made from real coconut shells, these are perfect for smoothies, snacks, or cold soups.

Each one has a unique shape and size. They’re also light, durable, and easy to clean.