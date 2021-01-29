X
12 Thirst-Quenching Cocktails for Every Month of the Year

Emilee Unterkoefler
| 4 min read
Take up the art of mixology this year, and give all of these fresh, delicious, and seasonal cocktails a go! Here’s a month-by-month cocktail adventure for you to embark on.

January: Mulled Wine

As the excitement of the holidays and the new year begin to quiet down, there’s no better way to reflect and move forward than with a warm mug of mulled wine.

While this tends to be a holiday drink, it tastes just right when sipped in front of a fire during cold months. With citrus ingredients and warm spices, this hug-in-a-mug provides absolute comfort, especially when accompanied by a blanket and a good book.

Get the Recipe: Well Plated

February: Kaluah Hot Cocoa

In the United States, December through February tend to be the coldest months. If you’re looking for a delicious dessert drink to relish on a snowy frigid weekend evening, this Kaluah Hot Chocolate is a must!

This homemade version features warm spices, like cinnamon and nutmeg, and a swirl of kalua coffee liqueur. Add some mini marshmallows and salted caramel for the ultimate sweet finish.

Get the Recipe: Damn Delicious

March: Clementine Cosmo

Welcome spring with this lip-puckering cosmopolitan that features freshly squeezed, in-season clementines.

You’ll especially love sipping this one if vodka is your poison. While both citrus and vodka highlight the main flavors, the triple sec and lime juice help round out this tasty treat—you’ll definitely go back for seconds.

Get the Recipe: Food Network

April: April Showers Cocktails

If you fancy a beverage that features a balance of tart and sweet, you’ll love sipping this April showers cocktail. The tasty concoction includes your choice of gin, lemon or grapefruit juice, and agave nectar to round out the bitter citrus essences.

Not a fan of gin? No problem! You can use vodka instead.

Get the Recipe: Culinary Ginger

May: Cherry Moscow Mule

Someone holding a copper mug filled with a cherry Moscow Mule cocktail garnished with lime, fresh cherries, and mint leaves.
Plating’s and Pairings

Moscow mules are all the rage these days, and there are so many flavor twists and possibilities. From strawberry basil to peach berry mules, you’ll love trying all these sweet, tangy blends.

This refresher is definitely an eye-catcher (not to mention your taste buds), as it features seasonal cherries, fresh lime juice, and your favorite brand of vodka. Don’t forget to pick up some signature copper mugs!

Get the Recipe: Plating’s and Pairings

June: Strawberry Lemonade Cocktail

Welcome the arrival of warmer weather and summer breezes with this invigorating strawberry ginger lemonade. You soak your berries in vodka for a few days to create your very own fruity-boozy infusion. Then, just mix in some water, lemon juice, and homemade ginger simple syrup.

This one’s perfect for hot summer days, barbecues, or family reunions. Enjoy creating this lovely cocktail—it’s worth the wait!

Get the Recipe: Healthy Seasonal Recipes

July: Summer Blackberry Mojito

Muddled lime and mint leaves combined with rum and club soda taste amazing on its own, let alone when you add some fruit-infused variations.

You’ll enjoy shaking up this unique refresher with a handcrafted blackberry simple syrup and topping it with raspberries and mint leaves. This cocktail just screams “summer!” You’ll want to drink them all season.

Get the Recipe: The Chunky Chef

August: Blueberry Margarita

Berry margaritas are a fantastic way to enjoy the final dog days of summer, especially before closing up the pool. Muddle up some fresh blueberries for a cocktail that’ll make your taste buds sing.

Feel free to throw in some fresh black- and raspberries for a triple-berry beverage you’ll love.

Get the Recipe: Food and Wine

September: Maple Mint Julep

Three glasses filled with maple mint juleps, garnished with fresh mint leaves.
Cookie and Kate

Bid farewell to summer by whipping up a twist to fall with this lovely maple mint julep. This traditional beverage delivers a fresh take, using nothing but the best all-natural sweetener, maple syrup.

Get the Recipe: Cookie and Kate

October: Hot Spiked Apple Cider

Once things start to cool down, you’ll want a hot spiked cider to go with all those sweaters. Featuring seasonal apples, warm spices, and citrus notes, this tasty beverage will warm your heart with joy.

This recipe recommends using either apple juice or cider. We recommend cider if you want something with a more natural appeal, or you can go with a combo of the two. Prefer a tart twist? Add a splash of cranberry juice!

Get the Recipe: Joyful Healthy Eats

November: Cranberry-Orange Gin Fizz

Cranberry is quintessentially paired with all other Thanksgiving and fall flavors, so it’s no wonder the Cran-Orange Gin Fizz is our November selection.

After muddling thyme for a subtle herb infusion, you just add the juice and alcohol for a cocktail fit for an end-of-year feast. This one will surely give you something to be grateful for.

Get the Recipe: One Sweet Mess

December: Boozy Eggnog

Two mugs full of eggnog, topped with warm spices, sitting on a tray surrounded by Christmas ornaments.
Boulder Locavore

Don’t let snowy December slip by without indulging in a cold, boozy glass of milk punch. Because you’ll be shaking up this homemade eggnog, the consistency will differ a lot from the store-bought cartons.

To make this one, you beat raw egg whites (always use pasteurized for safety), then add milk to create a frothier, yet thinner, eggnog. These are plenty spiked, too, so if you like a serious bite in your ‘nog, you’re in for a real holiday treat.

Get the Recipe: Boulder Locavore

There’s no better way to celebrate each month of the year than by indulging in seasonal-fresh flavors. Now, you can do this the way everything was meant to be celebrated—with a cocktail!

Emilee Unterkoefler Emilee Unterkoefler
Emilee Unterkoefler is a freelance food writer, hiking enthusiast, and mama with over ten years of experience working in the food industry.

