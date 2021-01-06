7 Affordable Alternatives to Pricey ‘Home Edit’ Organizers

If Netflix’s Get Organized with The Home Edit has you itching to put everything in your home in color-coded containers, you’re going to need some supplies! The products recommended on the show can get a bit expensive, so we’re here to help you find some budget-friendly alternatives.

Because the show has a partnership with The Container Store, many of the products featured in the episodes are available there. Unfortunately, many of them are pretty pricy—especially for casual, everyday use.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the most extravagant Home Edit recommendations and found more affordable alternatives. We’ve also paired each of our recommendations with a link to the original product at The Container Store, so you can do your own comparison shopping.

Maybe something about that $120 hamper just speaks to you in a way the $18 one doesn’t. Either way, check them all out below and see which you (and your wallet) like best!

Chrislley Slim Rolling Laundry Hamper

The show recommends this $120 rolling laundry hamper, but you can get a similar model from Chrislley for just $18. It doesn’t have quite as many details on the exterior, but it does the job and keeps your laundry organized and discreet.

Like its pricier cousin, this laundry hamper comes with a pale neutral bag on a solid frame and small wheels. The slim design also means you can tuck it in any corner.

The main differences between the two products are structure and aesthetics. The Container Store’s hamper has larger handles on top and a bigger gap between the bottom and the floor. It also has more detailed stitching on its exterior.

Sorbus Acrylic Makeup Drawer

Clear, stackable containers are a staple of The Home Edit brand, but the cost of these quickly add up. Sorbus offers a stackable, $19 alternative to the $30 drawer recommended on the show.

With dimensions of 11.75 x 4 x 6.75 inches, the Sorbus drawer has plenty of room to neatly store all your favorite cosmetics or jewelry. Keep everything accessible and visible—no more trying to remember which drawer you put something in!

Ultrawall Bike Storage Rack

Using walls as storage space is one of the most effective tips on the show, especially in the garage. The show recommends this $116 rack that stores up to four bikes, but this one from Ultrawell will hold up to six for just $63.

Both use sturdy hooks and an efficient design to maximize storage space. And both will hold your bikes securely on the wall, while also offering the ability to adjust the space between them as needed.

To be fair, the more expensive rack does have one feature the Ultrawell model doesn’t: designated hanging space for helmets and other gear. If that’s something you want, though, it’s easy enough to use one of the extra spaces on the cheaper option as a helmet hook!

Amazon Basics Four-Shelf Storage Unit

As long as it’s sturdy and stable, why pay $120 for a metal storage rack when you can get a similar four-shelf unit from Amazon for just $57? Plus, instead of 300 pounds per shelf, the Amazon option holds up to 350 pounds per shelf.

Other than that, the two units are very similar. They’re both silver with adjustable shelves (some assembly is required on both), and they’re both perfect for garage storage. The Amazon option is a bit narrower and over a foot shorter. However, if neither of those is a dealbreaker, at less than half the cost of The Container Store version, it makes a great substitute!

Glenor Co. Jewelry Organizer

Keeping jewelry organized can be a real pain. That’s why The Home Edit team recommends this $86 stackable storage kit. For a more affordable option, check out this Glenor Co. jewelry organizer. It has a similar structure, with several layers of separated cubicles for different pieces of jewelry, but it only costs $30.

As you might expect, the layout does differ slightly from the other product. Both have four different layers with four different layouts, but the Glenor Co. set doesn’t have a one-box layer (the largest divisions are quarters). However, as a bonus, it does include a mirror!

YouCopia Lazy Susan Organizer

A lazy Susan is a popular organizer, especially in the kitchen. It keeps items separated and organized in a cabinet, while also making it easy to see and access them—just spin it! While the show recommends a $30 product, this divided acrylic Crazy Susan from YouCopia does the same job for $20, without much difference in structure or materials.

The YouCopia product is about one-inch smaller in diameter, but that also means it takes up even less space. This clear plastic turntable also includes dividers to help you organize your kitchen products.

Smart Design Kitchen Storage Rack

Although this Smart Design over-the-door storage rack is shorter than the show’s recommended product, at $45, it’s also far more affordable than the $77 option on the show. Both feature a white wire design with several different basket sizes. You can stash anything in these, from boxes and jars, to bottles and Tupperware.

Like the longer, more expensive option, the Smart Design rack has six shelves with the ability to adjust the height of each. The only thing it’s lacking is an extension long enough for particularly tall doors.