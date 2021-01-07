What Is a Temperature Blanket? The DIY Is Going Viral

When it comes to viral DIYs, hacks, and crafts, TikTok is kind of the reigning champ. The latest thing to go viral is what people are referring to as a “temperature blanket,” and it’s a craft that takes an entire year, but is surprisingly easy to do.

What is a temperature blanket? It’s, well, a blanket—but it’s made throughout the year based on the temperature outside. You’ll need to know how to crochet for this craft—but hey, we’re in a pandemic, so now’s a great time to learn a new skill—and if you do, it’s not too hard to start this 365-day craft. To do so, you can follow instructions from online creators—like @amy.strauch. This crafty TikToker took a piece of cardboard and punched six holes down the side, then marked each punched section with a different color that corresponded to a range of temperature based on her location in the Midwest.

Next, she tied the yarn colors to the punched sections. The piece is essentially a guide to see what color of yarn you’ll need throughout the year. Once you’ve decided which colors you want to use in your blanket, all that’s left to do is to decide how big it will be. With the color and size ironed out, you’ll now know how many stitches to do each day to complete your temperature row. When that’s done, so are you. You can start your year-long blanket journey.

Don’t worry, it’s only the first week of January, so there’s plenty of time to grab your weather app and catch up.

[Via Elite Daily]