Le Creuset Is Having a Massive Sale

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
Le Cruesets sale features its dutch oven.
Le Creuset/Instagram

If one of your 2021 resolutions is to cook more (and use better tools while you do!), there’s a massive sale happening that you need to take advantage of. The famed Le Crueset bakeware company is having a sale, and it includes their beloved Dutch oven!

Sales on the brand’s iconic cookware are rare, particularly when it comes to self-hosted direct-from-Le-Crueset sales. However, currently, you can head over to Le Creuset’s Specials section, which is full of some of its most beloved products.

There, you’ll find everything from kitchen accessories like salt and pepper shakers on sale for $20, griddle tops for $100, and in case you missed out, the Christmas version of its Dutch oven. Currently, the kitchen goods store hasn’t given a date on when the sale will end, so you’ll want to take advantage as soon as you can—and before things inevitably sell out.

[Via Martha Stewart Living]

Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life.