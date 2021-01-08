Le Creuset Is Having a Massive Sale

If one of your 2021 resolutions is to cook more (and use better tools while you do!), there’s a massive sale happening that you need to take advantage of. The famed Le Crueset bakeware company is having a sale, and it includes their beloved Dutch oven!

Sales on the brand’s iconic cookware are rare, particularly when it comes to self-hosted direct-from-Le-Crueset sales. However, currently, you can head over to Le Creuset’s Specials section, which is full of some of its most beloved products.

There, you’ll find everything from kitchen accessories like salt and pepper shakers on sale for $20, griddle tops for $100, and in case you missed out, the Christmas version of its Dutch oven. Currently, the kitchen goods store hasn’t given a date on when the sale will end, so you’ll want to take advantage as soon as you can—and before things inevitably sell out.

[Via Martha Stewart Living]