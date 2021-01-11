X
Popular Searches

Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Jan. 11, 2020

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
Dreamworks' Penguins of Madagascar comes to Netflix.
Peacock Kids/YouTube

Robin Williams’ Peter Pan retelling, Hook, is coming to Netflix this week. Isn’t that all you need to know? Okay, probably not, and there are quite a few outstanding debuts hitting the streaming platform this week. From a new season of The Magicians to a gripping documentary about the crack epidemic, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 11, 2020.

  • Jan. 11
    • CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy: This film from award-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson explores the history of the American crack epidemic.
    • The Untouchables: Kevin Costner stars in this ’20s gangster period piece.

  • Jan. 12
    • Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4: The fourth season of this Canadian romantic series hits streaming.
  • Jan. 13
    • An Imperfect Murder: An actress dreams of killing her ex-boyfriend, and it comes true.
    • Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer: This series follows the story of a serial killer in Los Angeles in the ’80s.

  • Jan. 15
    • Bling EmpireThis Netflix reality series follows wealthy Asian families in Los Angeles.
    • Carmen Sandiego: Season 4: The fourth season of the animated Carmen Sandiego series hits Netflix.
    • Disenchantment: Part 3: The adult animated fantasy series returns for a third season.
    • Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro): A woman goes in search of her father and finds two potential candidates.
    • Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3: The Nickelodeon show about a teenage superhero sidekick comes to streaming.
    • Hook: Robin Williams stars in this classic star-studded retelling of Peter Pan. 

  • Jan. 15
    • Kuroko’s Basketball: This manga adaptation about a basketball team comes to Netflix.
    • The Magicians: The fifth season of the show about a group of students at a magical university continues.
    • Outside the Wire: A drone pilot is teamed up with an android officer in this Netflix original film.
    • Penguins of Madagascar: The famous penguins of the original Madagascar film are back in this sequel.
    • Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure: This Malaysian animated series follows a baby shark and a fox in space.
  • Jan. 16
    • A Monster Calls: A boy dealing with his mother’s diagnosis imagines a monster who helps him through the situation.
    • Radium GirlsThis film tells the story of the women who worked in factories with radium in the ’20s.
READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Carex Day-Light Classic Plus Bright Light Therapy Lamp - 10,000 LUX At 12 Inches - LED Sun Lamp Mood Light and Sunlight Lamp
21 people were interested in this!

Chrislley Slim Rolling Laundry Hamper with Wheels Thin Laundry Hamper Narrow Clothes Hampers Tall Dirty Laundry Hamper Basket (Slim 22 Inches, Beige)
19 people were interested in this!

Toysdone Microwave Bowl Huggers - Polyester - Handle Hot Bowls Without Burning Your Hands - Set of 4 Microwave Bowl Huggers
17 people were interested in this!

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender Heavy Duty Copper Motor Brushed 304 Stainless Steel With Whisk, Milk Frother Attachments
16 people were interested in this!

SmartCat Pioneer Pet Ultimate Scratching Post (Beige)
14 people were interested in this!

YouCopia Crazy Susan Kitchen Cabinet Turntable and Snack Organizer with Bins
13 people were interested in this!

Prodigen Adjustable Ankle Weights Set for Men & Women Ankle Wrist Weight for Walking, Jogging, Gymnastics (Black, 3.5lbs x2)
13 people were interested in this!

Smart Design Over The Door Adjustable Pantry Organizer Rack w/ 6 Adjustable Shelves - Steel Metal - Hanging - Wall Mount - Cans, Spice, Storage, Closet - Kitchen [White]
11 people were interested in this!

Safavieh Courtyard Collection CYH7557-32212 Tropical Indoor and Outdoor Area Rug, 5' 3" x 7' 6", Beige/Green
11 people were interested in this!

Avocado Slicer, 3 in 1 Avocado Tool and Avocado Saver, Avocado Cutter with Grip Handle and Avocado Keeper, Multifunctional Avocado Knife, Works as Pitter and Cutter Suitable for Fruit…
11 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?