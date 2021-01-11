Robin Williams’ Peter Pan retelling, Hook, is coming to Netflix this week. Isn’t that all you need to know? Okay, probably not, and there are quite a few outstanding debuts hitting the streaming platform this week. From a new season of The Magicians to a gripping documentary about the crack epidemic, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 11, 2020.

Jan. 11 CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy: This film from award-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson explores the history of the American crack epidemic. The Untouchables: Kevin Costner stars in this ’20s gangster period piece.



Jan. 12 Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4: The fourth season of this Canadian romantic series hits streaming.

Jan. 13 An Imperfect Murder: An actress dreams of killing her ex-boyfriend, and it comes true. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer: This series follows the story of a serial killer in Los Angeles in the ’80s.



Jan. 15 Bling Empire : This Netflix reality series follows wealthy Asian families in Los Angeles. Carmen Sandiego: Season 4: The fourth season of the animated Carmen Sandiego series hits Netflix. Disenchantment: Part 3: The adult animated fantasy series returns for a third season. Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro): A woman goes in search of her father and finds two potential candidates. Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3: The Nickelodeon show about a teenage superhero sidekick comes to streaming. Hook: Robin Williams stars in this classic star-studded retelling of Peter Pan.

