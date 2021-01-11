Robin Williams’ Peter Pan retelling, Hook, is coming to Netflix this week. Isn’t that all you need to know? Okay, probably not, and there are quite a few outstanding debuts hitting the streaming platform this week. From a new season of The Magicians to a gripping documentary about the crack epidemic, there’s something for everyone.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 11, 2020.
- Jan. 11
- CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy: This film from award-winning documentarian Stanley Nelson explores the history of the American crack epidemic.
- The Untouchables: Kevin Costner stars in this ’20s gangster period piece.
- Jan. 12
- Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4: The fourth season of this Canadian romantic series hits streaming.
- Jan. 13
- An Imperfect Murder: An actress dreams of killing her ex-boyfriend, and it comes true.
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer: This series follows the story of a serial killer in Los Angeles in the ’80s.
- Jan. 15
- Bling Empire: This Netflix reality series follows wealthy Asian families in Los Angeles.
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 4: The fourth season of the animated Carmen Sandiego series hits Netflix.
- Disenchantment: Part 3: The adult animated fantasy series returns for a third season.
- Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro): A woman goes in search of her father and finds two potential candidates.
- Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3: The Nickelodeon show about a teenage superhero sidekick comes to streaming.
- Hook: Robin Williams stars in this classic star-studded retelling of Peter Pan.
- Jan. 15
- Kuroko’s Basketball: This manga adaptation about a basketball team comes to Netflix.
- The Magicians: The fifth season of the show about a group of students at a magical university continues.
- Outside the Wire: A drone pilot is teamed up with an android officer in this Netflix original film.
- Penguins of Madagascar: The famous penguins of the original Madagascar film are back in this sequel.
- Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure: This Malaysian animated series follows a baby shark and a fox in space.
- Jan. 16
- A Monster Calls: A boy dealing with his mother’s diagnosis imagines a monster who helps him through the situation.
- Radium Girls: This film tells the story of the women who worked in factories with radium in the ’20s.