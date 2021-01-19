Meatless Monday? Vegetarian All The Time? Check These Cookbooks Out

The New Year comes with resolutions of all sorts. If one of yours is eating a little greener and a little cleaner, these vegan and vegetarian cookbooks should be your first stop.

Whether you want to learn how to cook nourishing whole foods on a budget or hoping for an all-inclusive guide to plant-based eating, we’ve picked out a little something for everyone.

Fast and Easy Vegan Fast and Easy Vegan is a perfect starting point if you are new to eating a plant-based diet or are interested in new and exciting recipes that don’t take hours to prepare. What we love most about this cookbook is that it teaches you to prepare flavorful meals with simple ingredients and techniques. Enjoy the tips and tricks provided for you to customize the recipes to your taste buds.

Shop Now



Shop Now Forks Over Knives Forks over Knives is a fantastic cookbook that dives into the highly nutritional aspects of cutting out meat and dairy products. What we love most about this one is their glass half full glimpse into adopting a vegan lifestyle. This book covers everything you can eat, rather than viewing this lifestyle change with foods you can’t eat.

Vegetarian Mediterranean Cookbook Learn to love the Mediterranean diet with this culture-filled and authentic cookbook, jam-packed with fresh, wholesome recipes you can feel good about eating. The timeless recipes which fill the pages offer excellent ideas to make cooking easier at home. So if you are hoping to eat more regional Mediterranean foods bursting with fresh and natural flavors, you’ll love adding this one to your shelf.

Shop Now



Shop Now Plant-Based on a Budget Plant-based on a budget is perfect for anyone concerned about affording a plant-based lifestyle. Let’s face it, we’ve all heard about how expensive it can always be to purchase fresh produce, but author Toni Okamoto slashes all those myths. She’ll teach you how to transform your eating style while also saving money along the way.

The Essential Vegan Air Fryer Cookbook If you love munching on the crispy crunch of fried foods but hope to continue with a healthy vegetarian or vegan diet, The Essential Vegan Air Fryer Cookbook is a great match. Learn how to crisp up the delicious foods that are good for you to satisfy your cravings without the guilt of unhealthy calories.

Shop Now



Shop Now Love Real Food Nourish your body with over 100 recipes designed with many diet-friendly substitutions in place. Whether you are gluten-free, dairy-free, or simply hoping for wholesome recipes to add to your collection, this vegetarian cookbook is a must. Learn to love real foods without it feeling like a daunting or challenging chore.

30 Minute Vegetarian Cookbook 30-minute meals are a great go-to for anyone these days. In our busy lives, we don’t always have time to fiddle around in the kitchen, but vegetarian (and vegan) recipes often take a lot of prep work. You’ll learn to create some of the most well-balanced meals with little time in the kitchen, using affordable and simple ingredients with 30 Minute Vegetarian Cookbook

Shop Now



Shop Now Plant Over Processed Join Earthy Andy on a 30-day Plant Over Processed Challenge, designed to detoxify your body and soul through healthy and delicious plant-based foods. The best part is you won’t have to give up your favorite dishes, as she guides you through recreating the classics you love most.

Instant Pot Miracle Vegetarian Cookbook Learn to love eating greens with America’s favorite kitchen appliance, the Instant Pot. Filled with over 100 convenient, meatless meals you’ll love making and eating. What we love most about this cookbook is the emphasis on fresh whole foods rather than meat alternatives and soy products. From bean stews to eggplant parm, you’ll find plenty of recipes to enjoy.

Shop Now