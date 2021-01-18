You’ve binge-watched Bridgerton and finished a rewatch of a few recently added classics (here’s looking at you, Hook), so what’s next? Well, those who love Netflix’s original content have a lot to look forward to this week.
If you want to plan your upcoming weekend marathon watch, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 18, 2021.
- Jan. 18
- Homefront: A former DEA agent has to get back into the field after a druglord puts him and his daughter in danger.
- Jan. 19
- Hello Ninja: Season 4: Wesley and Georgie are back for another adventure in this animated series about ninjas.
- Jan. 20
- Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos): After two women’s daughters are switched at birth, they try to form one big family.
- Sightless: A woman loses her sight after an attack and believes her assailant is back.
- Spycraft: This Netflix original documentary looks at the history of espionage tools and technology.
- Jan. 21
- Call My Agent!: Season 4: The latest season of this series about talent agents in Paris arrives.
- Jan. 22
- Blown Away: The reality competition of glassblowers returns.
- Busted!: Season 3: The Korean series that see K-drama stars solve mysteries returns.
- Fate: The Winx Saga: This series follows teenage fairies as they attend boarding school and learn to use their powers.
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2: The animated series about the famous park returns.
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian!: In this Spanish comedy a family’s plans are turned upside down when Grandmother announces she’s marrying her best friend.
- The White Tiger: An Indian driver tries to make his way to the top in this film.
- Jan. 23
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Three women who work at a radio station experience relationship turmoil.