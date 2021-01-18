X
Popular Searches

Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Jan. 18, 2021

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 1 min read
A glassblower on the show 'Blown Away' sculpting molten glass.
Netflix

You’ve binge-watched Bridgerton and finished a rewatch of a few recently added classics (here’s looking at you, Hook), so what’s next? Well, those who love Netflix’s original content have a lot to look forward to this week.

If you want to plan your upcoming weekend marathon watch, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 18, 2021.

  • Jan. 18
    • Homefront: A former DEA agent has to get back into the field after a druglord puts him and his daughter in danger.
  • Jan. 19
    • Hello Ninja: Season 4: Wesley and Georgie are back for another adventure in this animated series about ninjas.

  • Jan. 20
    • Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos): After two women’s daughters are switched at birth, they try to form one big family.
    • Sightless: A woman loses her sight after an attack and believes her assailant is back.
    • Spycraft: This Netflix original documentary looks at the history of espionage tools and technology.
  • Jan. 21
    • Call My Agent!: Season 4: The latest season of this series about talent agents in Paris arrives.

  • Jan. 22
    • Blown Away: The reality competition of glassblowers returns.
    • Busted!: Season 3: The Korean series that see K-drama stars solve mysteries returns.
    • Fate: The Winx Saga: This series follows teenage fairies as they attend boarding school and learn to use their powers.
    • Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2: The animated series about the famous park returns.
    • So My Grandma’s a Lesbian!: In this Spanish comedy a family’s plans are turned upside down when Grandmother announces she’s marrying her best friend.
    • The White Tiger: An Indian driver tries to make his way to the top in this film.

  • Jan. 23
    • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Three women who work at a radio station experience relationship turmoil.
READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

GE Incandescent Stained Glass Light Bulbs, A19 Light Bulbs, 25-Watt, Medium Base, 1-Pack, Party Lights, Decorative Colored Light Bulbs
53 people were interested in this!

Philips Hue White and Color LED Smart Button Starter Kit, 3 A19 Smart Bulbs, 1 Smart Button & 1 Hue Hub (Works with Alexa, Apple HomeKit & Google Assistant)
10 people were interested in this!

Zevia Zero Calorie Soda Dr. Zevia 288 Fl Oz (Pack of 24)
10 people were interested in this!

PHOTO STORAGE BOXES, HOLDS OVER 1,100 PHOTOS UP TO 4"X6"
10 people were interested in this!

Microwave Silicone Popcorn Popper, Fenvella Collapsible Hot Air Microwavable Popcorn Maker BPA Free & Dishwasher Safe, Popcorn Bowl with Lid & Handle for Home Party (Orange)
10 people were interested in this!

poppi A Healthy Sparkling Prebiotic Soda, w/ Real Fruit Juice, Gut Health & Immunity Benefits, 12pk 12oz Cans, Orange
7 people were interested in this!

Virgil's New All-Natural Zero Sugar Root Beer, 12-oz (12 Cans)
7 people were interested in this!

The Dig: A Novel Based on True Events
6 people were interested in this!

Tervis 1290863 Disney-Winnie the Pooh Balloons Tumbler with Clear and Black Hammer Lid, 30 oz Stainless Steel, Silver
6 people were interested in this!

Cutequeen Trading car 1pcs Eating/Laptop Steering Wheel Desk Black(Pack of 1)
6 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?