You’ve binge-watched Bridgerton and finished a rewatch of a few recently added classics (here’s looking at you, Hook), so what’s next? Well, those who love Netflix’s original content have a lot to look forward to this week.

If you want to plan your upcoming weekend marathon watch, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Jan. 18, 2021.

Jan. 18 Homefront: A former DEA agent has to get back into the field after a druglord puts him and his daughter in danger.

Jan. 19 Hello Ninja: Season 4: Wesley and Georgie are back for another adventure in this animated series about ninjas.



Jan. 20 Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos): After two women’s daughters are switched at birth, they try to form one big family. Sightless: A woman loses her sight after an attack and believes her assailant is back. Spycraft: This Netflix original documentary looks at the history of espionage tools and technology.

Jan. 21 Call My Agent!: Season 4: The latest season of this series about talent agents in Paris arrives.



Jan. 22 Blown Away: The reality competition of glassblowers returns. Busted!: Season 3: The Korean series that see K-drama stars solve mysteries returns. Fate: The Winx Saga: This series follows teenage fairies as they attend boarding school and learn to use their powers. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2: The animated series about the famous park returns. So My Grandma’s a Lesbian!: In this Spanish comedy a family’s plans are turned upside down when Grandmother announces she’s marrying her best friend. The White Tiger: An Indian driver tries to make his way to the top in this film.

