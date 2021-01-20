X
Popular Searches

This Is The Biggest Organization Mistake You’re Making

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 1 min read
A variety of storage baskets and containers.
Kostikova Natalia/Shutterstock

Between The Home Edit, Marie Kondo’s new Container Store line, and the new year, you’re probably feeling the need to organize your home. Before you do, though, make sure you’re not making a big organizing mistake: rushing!

RELATEDDeclutter Your Space by Sticking to a "Storage Budget"

Alexandria Lawrence, a consultant for KonMari, explained to Apartment Therapy that often, people are in too much of a hurry when organizing. She recommends looking at your items and lifestyle, deciding what you need and want and then paring down your items. Then (and only then) should you buy your organizational and storage items. Otherwise, you could just end up with more clutter.

However, according to experts, that’s not the only pre-buying prep you should do. Ashley Murphy, co-founder of luxury home organizing company NEAT Method, told the outlet that not measuring your space before picking out your organizers is also a big no-no.

“A beautiful basket may be calling your name, but details are in the numbers,” Murphy said. “If the size isn’t right for the shelf or what you are storing, then it just won’t work. We highly recommend you get out your tape measure, a piece of paper, and maybe even a calculator to make sure what you are buying will really solve your organizational problems.”

If you’re looking to accomplish that new year’s resolution to organize your closet, you can check out all of Apartment Therapy’s expert tips here.

READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter for Window, Indoor Herb Garden, White/Black, Triple
83 people were interested in this!

Microwave Silicone Popcorn Popper, Fenvella Collapsible Hot Air Microwavable Popcorn Maker BPA Free & Dishwasher Safe, Popcorn Bowl with Lid & Handle for Home Party (Orange)
53 people were interested in this!

Nordic Ware Round Bacon and Meat Microwave Grill, 2-Sided, white
38 people were interested in this!

Seinlife 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer,DIY Adjustable Spinning Holder,Foldable Cosmetic Storage Display box,Large Capacity Make up Caddy Shelf,Fits Countertop Vanity and Bathroom (WHITE)
36 people were interested in this!

Smart Design Over The Door Adjustable Pantry Organizer Rack w/ 6 Adjustable Shelves - Large 58 Inch - Steel Construction w/ Hooks & Screws - for Cans, Food, Misc. Item - Kitchen [White]
35 people were interested in this!

Mr IRONSTONE Coat Rack Shoe Bench, 3-in-1 Hall Tree Entryway Storage Shelf Coat Rack Stand with Hanging Bar and 9 Hooks Easy Assembly (Vintage)
33 people were interested in this!

Simple Houseware 5 Shelves Hanging Closet Organizer, Gray
32 people were interested in this!

Great Bay Home Reversible Paisley Striped Bedspread. Full/Queen Size Quilt with 2 Shams. 3-Piece Reversible All Season Quilt Set. Sky Blue Quilt Coverlet Bed Set. Kadi Collection.
29 people were interested in this!

Simplehouseware Double Laundry Hamper with Lid and Removable Laundry Bags, Grey
26 people were interested in this!

Set Of 6 Refrigerator Organizer Bins - Stackable Fridge Organizers with Cutout Handles for Freezer, Kitchen, Countertops, Cabinets - Clear Plastic Pantry Food Storage Rack
25 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?