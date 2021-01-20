This Is The Biggest Organization Mistake You’re Making

Between The Home Edit, Marie Kondo’s new Container Store line, and the new year, you’re probably feeling the need to organize your home. Before you do, though, make sure you’re not making a big organizing mistake: rushing!

Alexandria Lawrence, a consultant for KonMari, explained to Apartment Therapy that often, people are in too much of a hurry when organizing. She recommends looking at your items and lifestyle, deciding what you need and want and then paring down your items. Then (and only then) should you buy your organizational and storage items. Otherwise, you could just end up with more clutter.

However, according to experts, that’s not the only pre-buying prep you should do. Ashley Murphy, co-founder of luxury home organizing company NEAT Method, told the outlet that not measuring your space before picking out your organizers is also a big no-no.

“A beautiful basket may be calling your name, but details are in the numbers,” Murphy said. “If the size isn’t right for the shelf or what you are storing, then it just won’t work. We highly recommend you get out your tape measure, a piece of paper, and maybe even a calculator to make sure what you are buying will really solve your organizational problems.”

If you’re looking to accomplish that new year’s resolution to organize your closet, you can check out all of Apartment Therapy’s expert tips here.