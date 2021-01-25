Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Jan. 25, 2021

Somehow, January is nearly over. While there’s still one more week until Netflix’s big beginning of the month drop, it doesn’t mean the streaming service is skimping on releases. From kids’ programming to more Netflix original movies, here’s everything coming to Netflix this week.

Jan. 26 Go Dog Go: Two pups go on adventures to solve problems in this kid’s animated series.



Jan. 27 Accomplice: This documentary explores the power of cycling and the connection people have with it. 50M2: This series follows a former hitman who pretends to be the son of a tailor. Bonding (Season 2) : The second season of the dark comedy series about BDM hits streaming. Penguin Bloom: A family bonds again while caring for a magpie chick in this Netflix original. Outlander (Season 4) : The fourth season of the historical romance series comes to Netflix.



Jan. 28 June & Kopi: A stray dog is taken in by a family and adjusts to her new life in this kids’ film.

