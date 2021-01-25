X
Popular Searches

Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Jan. 25, 2021

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 1 min read
Netflix's weekly drop includes Finding Ohana, a story about a treasure hunt in Hawaii.
Netflix

Somehow, January is nearly over. While there’s still one more week until Netflix’s big beginning of the month drop, it doesn’t mean the streaming service is skimping on releases. From kids’ programming to more Netflix original movies, here’s everything coming to Netflix this week.

  • Jan. 26
    • Go Dog Go: Two pups go on adventures to solve problems in this kid’s animated series.

  • Jan. 27
    • Accomplice: This documentary explores the power of cycling and the connection people have with it.
    • 50M2This series follows a former hitman who pretends to be the son of a tailor.
    • Bonding (Season 2) : The second season of the dark comedy series about BDM hits streaming.
    • Penguin Bloom: A family bonds again while caring for a magpie chick in this Netflix original.
    • Outlander (Season 4)The fourth season of the historical romance series comes to Netflix.
  • Jan. 28
    • June & Kopi: A stray dog is taken in by a family and adjusts to her new life in this kids’ film.

  • Jan. 29
    • Below Zero: A prison guard’s prisoner transport van is attacked, and he has to fight those responsible and the icy temperatures to survive.
    • Finding ‘Ohana’: Two siblings go to Hawaii and discover a journal to a hidden treasure.
    • The Dig: Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan star in this film that reimagines the dig that excavated Sutton Hoo.
    • We Are: The Brooklyn Saints: This documentary tells the story of inner-city student-athletes whose families and schools help support them.

 

READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

SmartCat Pioneer Pet Ultimate Scratching Post (Beige)
19 people were interested in this!

Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know
13 people were interested in this!

Pan Scrapers, 4 Pack Professional Pan Scraper Set Thicker Plastic Durable Pan Cleaner Tools for Cast Iron Skillets, Cookware Pans, Frying Pans (Classical Black, Kitchen Red)
11 people were interested in this!

PHOTO STORAGE BOXES, HOLDS OVER 1,100 PHOTOS UP TO 4"X6"
11 people were interested in this!

Bottom of the Pot: Persian Recipes and Stories
9 people were interested in this!

How to Cook for Beginners: An Easy Cookbook for Learning the Basics
7 people were interested in this!

b&h Baby Thermometer, The Infant Baby Bath Floating Toy Safety Temperature Thermometer (Classic Duck)
7 people were interested in this!

SmartCat Bootsie's Combination Scratcher
7 people were interested in this!

The Secret History
7 people were interested in this!

The Genome Odyssey: Medical Mysteries and the Incredible Quest to Solve Them
6 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?