Try These Dog Food Toppers to Pamper Your Favorite Pup

Anne Taylor
| 4 min read
Examples of dog food toppers from different companies.
Beaumont Basics/VetriScience/Zesty Paws

You adore your dog and want to ensure they eat as healthy as possible, of course. Whether they’re a picky eater or you want to add more nutrients into their diet, these food toppers add extra flavor and nutrition to their kibble to help with that goal.

If you’ve never heard of food toppers before, you might be a little curious. The premise is pretty straight forward though. Toppers are a way to introduce an extra something into your dog’s diet in a simple way because you’re adding the extra bit of goodness right to the bowl of kibble they’re already used to eating. Why you might want to do that varies but some common reasons people use food toppers for their dog include:

  • Encouraging older dogs or fussy eaters to eat more (and adding calories so they get more out of the food they do eat).
  • Adding in vitamins or nutrients that might not be found in sufficient quantities in the dog’s regular food.
  • To support specific health outcomes like increasing fiber intake for digestive health or fatty acids for joint and skin health.

So whether you’re trying to get your white-faced old man to eat more or to boost the fiber intake of your rambunctious younger dog to avoid expensive trips to the vet for gland expression, there are toppers for just about every situation!

Meal Mixers

two red bags of dog food toppers
Stella & Chewy’s

This freeze-dried mix contains real meat, fruits, and vegetables. They are all-natural, minimally processed, and contain no added hormones. Choose from eight different protein sources to find the one your dog loves the most or change it up to add even more variety to their food.

Best Overall

Stella & Chewy's Freeze-Dried Meal Mixers
   Shop Now   

$9.99
More offers

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Toppers

box of food topper variety pack
Blue Buffalo

Each package of Wilderness Trail Toppers contains a mix of meat and gravy for a delicious kibble topping. If you’ve ever softened kibble with a bit of broth or warm water for an elderly or post-surgery dog in recovery, you’ll be familiar with the consistency of this topper. It’s flavorful and a treat that will tempt even the pickiest of eaters. Plus you’ll be added real meat for a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Best Picky Eaters

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Toppers
   Shop Now   

$15.36
More offers

Beaumont Basics Kibble Seasoning

three containers of dog food seasoning
Beaumont Basics

This kibble seasoning is a fine powder that can be sprinkled on top of anything. It’s made with real food ingredients and adds a punch of flavor to any bowl of dog food. The texture can easily be added to dry kibble, fresh food, and anything in between.

Most Versatile

Beaumont Basics Kibble Seasoning
   Shop Now   

$14.00
More offers

Wellness Bowl Boosters

two bags of moist dog food toppers
Wellness Natural Pet Food

If you have an older dog with a sensitive mouth, these moist bites are a gentle way to add some extra nutrition to their food. They can also be used as treats to reward your fur baby for doing tricks, behaving well, or just being cute. They contain only premium ingredients and come in four different flavors.

Best for Older Dogs

Wellness CORE Bowl Boosters
   Shop Now   

$9.39
More offers

Bone Broth Powder

white container of bone broth powder
Pet MD

This bone broth powder is made with two ingredients: elk bone and antlers. It’s rich in collagen, calcium, and amino acids that will support your pup’s gut and joint health. It’s a great supplement for older dogs and breeds prone to joint issues.

Best for Joint Support

Pet MD Bone Broth
   Shop Now   

$17.99
More offers

Dental Powder

container of dog dental powder
VetriScience

Help your dog keep their mouth healthy by sprinkling this dental powder on their food. It has been shown to reduce plaque by 20% and tartar by 18% in less than a month. This is a convenient way to supplement their normal oral health routine.

Best Dental Health Option

VetriScience Perio Support Powder
   Shop Now   

$16.00
More offers

Salmon Oil

front and back view of salmon oil pump container
Zesty Paws

Salmon oil is full of Omega fatty acids that support joint, heart, and immune health. It also helps to keep skin moisturized and fur soft and silky. One bottle goes a long way, so buy the smaller option if you have a smaller dog.

Best for Skin Health

Zesty Paws Alaskan Salmon Oil
   Shop Now   

$14.97
More offers

Gut Health Food Topper

two bags of dog food mixers
Instinct

Support your dog’s gut health with this freeze-dried food topper. It’s full of ingredients like sweet potato, pumpkin, and apple cider vinegar that prompt good digestion in your fur baby. It also has added probiotics to keep their gut and immune system healthy.

Best for Gut Health

Instinct Raw Boost Mixers
   Shop Now   

$11.99
More offers

Beef Liver Sprinkles

three containers of beef liver sprinkles
Crumps’ Naturals

Beef liver is packed with nutrients that will keep your dog healthy and happy. These beef liver sprinkles are a good source of vitamin A, zinc, iron, copper, niacin, and phosphorus. Raw beef liver is messy and hard to find, so this is a convenient way to add those vitamins and minerals into their diet.

Most Added Nutrients

Crumps' Naturals Beef Liver Sprinkles
   Shop Now   

$5.99
More offers

Anne Taylor is a writer with a BA in Journalism and a passion for storytelling. Her work has been published on a variety of websites including Listverse and Introvert, Dear, and she is currently working on her first novel. When she's not breaking down complex topics into readable material, she loves to stay on the lighter side and blog about Disney and Universal parks on Taylored Trips Blog Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Recently Popular
