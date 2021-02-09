Try These Dog Food Toppers to Pamper Your Favorite Pup

You adore your dog and want to ensure they eat as healthy as possible, of course. Whether they’re a picky eater or you want to add more nutrients into their diet, these food toppers add extra flavor and nutrition to their kibble to help with that goal.

If you’ve never heard of food toppers before, you might be a little curious. The premise is pretty straight forward though. Toppers are a way to introduce an extra something into your dog’s diet in a simple way because you’re adding the extra bit of goodness right to the bowl of kibble they’re already used to eating. Why you might want to do that varies but some common reasons people use food toppers for their dog include:

Encouraging older dogs or fussy eaters to eat more (and adding calories so they get more out of the food they do eat).

Adding in vitamins or nutrients that might not be found in sufficient quantities in the dog’s regular food.

To support specific health outcomes like increasing fiber intake for digestive health or fatty acids for joint and skin health.

So whether you’re trying to get your white-faced old man to eat more or to boost the fiber intake of your rambunctious younger dog to avoid expensive trips to the vet for gland expression, there are toppers for just about every situation!

Meal Mixers

This freeze-dried mix contains real meat, fruits, and vegetables. They are all-natural, minimally processed, and contain no added hormones. Choose from eight different protein sources to find the one your dog loves the most or change it up to add even more variety to their food.

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Trail Toppers

Each package of Wilderness Trail Toppers contains a mix of meat and gravy for a delicious kibble topping. If you’ve ever softened kibble with a bit of broth or warm water for an elderly or post-surgery dog in recovery, you’ll be familiar with the consistency of this topper. It’s flavorful and a treat that will tempt even the pickiest of eaters. Plus you’ll be added real meat for a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Beaumont Basics Kibble Seasoning

This kibble seasoning is a fine powder that can be sprinkled on top of anything. It’s made with real food ingredients and adds a punch of flavor to any bowl of dog food. The texture can easily be added to dry kibble, fresh food, and anything in between.

Wellness Bowl Boosters

If you have an older dog with a sensitive mouth, these moist bites are a gentle way to add some extra nutrition to their food. They can also be used as treats to reward your fur baby for doing tricks, behaving well, or just being cute. They contain only premium ingredients and come in four different flavors.

Bone Broth Powder

This bone broth powder is made with two ingredients: elk bone and antlers. It’s rich in collagen, calcium, and amino acids that will support your pup’s gut and joint health. It’s a great supplement for older dogs and breeds prone to joint issues.

Dental Powder

Help your dog keep their mouth healthy by sprinkling this dental powder on their food. It has been shown to reduce plaque by 20% and tartar by 18% in less than a month. This is a convenient way to supplement their normal oral health routine.

Salmon Oil

Salmon oil is full of Omega fatty acids that support joint, heart, and immune health. It also helps to keep skin moisturized and fur soft and silky. One bottle goes a long way, so buy the smaller option if you have a smaller dog.

Gut Health Food Topper

Support your dog’s gut health with this freeze-dried food topper. It’s full of ingredients like sweet potato, pumpkin, and apple cider vinegar that prompt good digestion in your fur baby. It also has added probiotics to keep their gut and immune system healthy.

Beef Liver Sprinkles

Beef liver is packed with nutrients that will keep your dog healthy and happy. These beef liver sprinkles are a good source of vitamin A, zinc, iron, copper, niacin, and phosphorus. Raw beef liver is messy and hard to find, so this is a convenient way to add those vitamins and minerals into their diet.