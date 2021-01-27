You Can Send a Valentine’s Day Card to a Child at St. Jude’s

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, Valentine’s Day (one of the few holidays that wasn’t affected in 2020) is likely to be impacted this year. Those likely to feel the loss most keenly are the kids at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, which still has visitation and social-contact restrictions in place. Fortunately, you can help!

This year, it’s incredibly easy to give a little one a bit of Valentine’s Day cheer via a Valentine’s Day eCard. And no stamps or snail mail required! Simply head to St. Jude’s website and click “Create a Card.”

Currently, there are six designs you can choose from, including two in Spanish, and all of them were created by patients at the hospital. From a unicorn letting someone know they’re “magical” to a more traditional card with a heart and a simple “Happy Valentine’s Day” message, all of the kid-designed cards are adorable.

After you choose your design, you can add a personalized message for a patient. If you’re unsure what to write, there are multiple prewritten messages you can choose instead. The final step is typing your first and last name (after all, you have to sign your card) and email address. Then, come Valentine’s Day, St. Jude will send your card to one of the kids in the hospital.

So, be sure to head to the St. Jude’s site and spread some much-needed joy this year! It’s a free and easy way to make a kid’s day.

