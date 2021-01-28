Instacart Is the Easiest Way to Send Flowers This Valentine’s Day

If you’re a chronic procrastinator, Instacart‘s Valentine’s Day flower delivery service is about to become your new best friend!

Best known as a grocery-delivery service, the company is branching out to include bouquets for the most romantic holiday of the year. And they’ll come from the same stores you’re used to ordering from on Instacart.

Ordering flowers from a professional florist costs a pretty penny (especially with rush delivery), but Instacart will be offering same-day floral deliveries from its over 500 retailers.

The shopping service is already partnered with a multitude of grocery stores nationwide, including ALDI, Publix, Wegman’s, and Costco. Not only are these stores accessible from coast-to-coast, but they also sell bouquets, balloons, and arrangements. So, why not combine Instacart’s delivery services with the stores’ Valentine’s Day offerings? It just makes sense.

This year, you can use Instacart to send your Valentine a bouquet on Feb. 14 without all the outrageous charges, and the process is super easy. Simply open the Instacart app (you’ll find it in your phone’s app store if you don’t already have it), type your loved one’s address, then choose a store in their area.

Next, select the flowers you want—and hey, why not throw in some chocolates and champagne, too? It’s a grocery store, after all. You can either choose to have them delivered the same day if you’re shopping on Feb. 14, or you can shop earlier and schedule the delivery.

Plus, if you’re an Instacart Express member, any order over $35 includes free delivery! If you aren’t yet a member, you can conveniently sign up for a free 14-day trial just in time for the big day.