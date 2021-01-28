X
Popular Searches

Instacart Is the Easiest Way to Send Flowers This Valentine’s Day

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 1 min read
An Instacart shopper examines a display full of floral bouquets.
Instacart

If you’re a chronic procrastinator, Instacart‘s Valentine’s Day flower delivery service is about to become your new best friend!

Best known as a grocery-delivery service, the company is branching out to include bouquets for the most romantic holiday of the year. And they’ll come from the same stores you’re used to ordering from on Instacart.

Ordering flowers from a professional florist costs a pretty penny (especially with rush delivery), but Instacart will be offering same-day floral deliveries from its over 500 retailers.

The shopping service is already partnered with a multitude of grocery stores nationwide, including ALDI, Publix, Wegman’s, and Costco. Not only are these stores accessible from coast-to-coast, but they also sell bouquets, balloons, and arrangements. So, why not combine Instacart’s delivery services with the stores’ Valentine’s Day offerings? It just makes sense.

This year, you can use Instacart to send your Valentine a bouquet on Feb. 14 without all the outrageous charges, and the process is super easy. Simply open the Instacart app (you’ll find it in your phone’s app store if you don’t already have it), type your loved one’s address, then choose a store in their area.

Next, select the flowers you want—and hey, why not throw in some chocolates and champagne, too? It’s a grocery store, after all. You can either choose to have them delivered the same day if you’re shopping on Feb. 14, or you can shop earlier and schedule the delivery.

Plus, if you’re an Instacart Express member, any order over $35 includes free delivery! If you aren’t yet a member, you can conveniently sign up for a free 14-day trial just in time for the big day.

READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

SmartCat Pioneer Pet Ultimate Scratching Post (Beige)
16 people were interested in this!

PHOTO STORAGE BOXES, HOLDS OVER 1,100 PHOTOS UP TO 4"X6"
16 people were interested in this!

Pan Scrapers, 4 Pack Professional Pan Scraper Set Thicker Plastic Durable Pan Cleaner Tools for Cast Iron Skillets, Cookware Pans, Frying Pans (Classical Black, Kitchen Red)
12 people were interested in this!

Bottom of the Pot: Persian Recipes and Stories
12 people were interested in this!

PYHIGH Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary Exercise Bike, Comfortable Seat Cushion, Ipad Holder with LCD Monitor for Home Cardio Workout Bike
10 people were interested in this!

DampRid Fragrance Free Refillable Moisture Absorber - 10.5oz cup – Traps Moisture for Fresher, Cleaner Air
9 people were interested in this!

Look What Brown Can Do!
8 people were interested in this!

Womans Ultra Soft Double Brushed Stretch Sleepwear Nightwear Lounge Crew Neck Top and Pants Pajama Set (Large, Heather Grey)
7 people were interested in this!

Prodigen Adjustable Ankle Weights Set for Men & Women Ankle Wrist Weight for Walking, Jogging, Gymnastics (Black, 3.5lbs x2)
7 people were interested in this!

Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know
6 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?