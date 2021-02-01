Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Jan. 31, 2021

Congratulations! You’re about to be done with the first month of 2021, and you’ve made it. As a reward, Netflix is making its monthly streaming drop.

Are the plethora of films and shows coming to streaming just for you? Well, no, but you can pretend they are! And there’s a lot on that list. From rom-com classic, My Best Friend’s Wedding, to the highly anticipated Malcolm & Marie (check out the trailer below), this week’s releases are just as good as usual.

Here’s the full lineup:

Jan. 31 Fatima: Children receive visits from the Virgin Mary in this film.

Feb. 1 The Bank Job: A former criminal moves back into his life of crime when offered a job robbing a bank. Beverly Hills Ninja: Chris Farley stars in this classic ’90s comedy. Eat Pray Love: A woman leaves her life in New York to go on soul-searching travels. Inception: A thief with the ability to enter dreams is tasked with planting an idea to earn his redemption. Love Daily: Season 1: This series follows multiple love stories as they evolve. My Best Friend’s Wedding: Julia Roberts stars in this romantic comedy about a woman plotting to win the love of her best friend before he marries someone else. My Dead Ex: Season 1: A girl’s ex-boyfriend reappears as a ghost and tries to win her back. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Christmas has come and gone, but you can still feel the spirit with this hilarious classic. The Patriot: Mel Gibson stars in this fictionalized account of the Revolutionary War. Rocks: A young girl is tasked with taking care of herself and her brother. Shutter Island: An investigator and his partner travel to a remote asylum to discover how a murderess escaped. The Unsetting: Season 1: A young girl enters a foster home and strange things start to happen. Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2: Two teenagers battle cancer at the same hospital in this series. Zathura: A magical board game transports a group of siblings to space.



Feb. 2 Kid Cosmic: A boy’s superhero dreams come true when he develops powers. Mighty Express: Season 2: The kid-friendly train stories return. Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Season 2: Comedian Tiffany Haddish is back with friends. Black Beach: A lawyer attempts to negotiate with a kidnapper who is a former childhood friend. Firefly Lane: Two childhood friends explore the ups and downs of life in this Netflix original series.

