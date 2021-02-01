Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Jan. 31, 2021

Congratulations! You’re about to be done with the first month of 2021, and you’ve made it. As a reward, Netflix is making its monthly streaming drop.
Are the plethora of films and shows coming to streaming just for you? Well, no, but you can pretend they are! And there’s a lot on that list. From rom-com classic, My Best Friend’s Wedding, to the highly anticipated Malcolm & Marie (check out the trailer below), this week’s releases are just as good as usual.
Here’s the full lineup:
- Jan. 31
- Fatima: Children receive visits from the Virgin Mary in this film.
- Feb. 1
- The Bank Job: A former criminal moves back into his life of crime when offered a job robbing a bank.
- Beverly Hills Ninja: Chris Farley stars in this classic ’90s comedy.
- Eat Pray Love: A woman leaves her life in New York to go on soul-searching travels.
- Inception: A thief with the ability to enter dreams is tasked with planting an idea to earn his redemption.
- Love Daily: Season 1: This series follows multiple love stories as they evolve.
- My Best Friend’s Wedding: Julia Roberts stars in this romantic comedy about a woman plotting to win the love of her best friend before he marries someone else.
- My Dead Ex: Season 1: A girl’s ex-boyfriend reappears as a ghost and tries to win her back.
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation: Christmas has come and gone, but you can still feel the spirit with this hilarious classic.
- The Patriot: Mel Gibson stars in this fictionalized account of the Revolutionary War.
- Rocks: A young girl is tasked with taking care of herself and her brother.
- Shutter Island: An investigator and his partner travel to a remote asylum to discover how a murderess escaped.
- The Unsetting: Season 1: A young girl enters a foster home and strange things start to happen.
- Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2: Two teenagers battle cancer at the same hospital in this series.
- Zathura: A magical board game transports a group of siblings to space.
- Feb. 2
- Kid Cosmic: A boy’s superhero dreams come true when he develops powers.
- Mighty Express: Season 2: The kid-friendly train stories return.
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Season 2: Comedian Tiffany Haddish is back with friends.
- Black Beach: A lawyer attempts to negotiate with a kidnapper who is a former childhood friend.
- Firefly Lane: Two childhood friends explore the ups and downs of life in this Netflix original series.
- Feb. 5
- Hache: Season 2: A woman rises in the ranks of a drug cartel.
- Invisible City: A man faces a tragedy and realizes there are magical creatures living around him.
- The Last Paradiso: A man becomes involved in an affair that threatens his livelihood.
- Little Big Women: A family deals with the death of their estranged father.
- Malcolm & Marie: This film follows a filmmaker and his partner after a movie premiere.
- Space Sweepers: Four people attempt to collect space debris but find something more sinister.
- Strip Down, Rise Up: This documentary looks at how pole dancing can impact lives.
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity: A demon rises and the Ying Yang Masters have to protect the royal court.
- Feb. 6
- The Sinner: Jamie: A man returns to his hometown to investigate a murder.