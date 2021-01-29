X
The Cost of Parmesan Might Go Up, So Grate and Sprinkle While You Can

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 1 min read
Someone grating a block of Parmesan cheese.
GCapture/Shutterstock

If you’ve been in a grocery store lately, you’ve likely noticed the cost of food has increased over the last year. Unfortunately, a popular cheese is about to meet the same fate. Make your pasta now, cheeseheads, because Parmesan is about to get pricy.

Milk was one of the food staples largely affected by the pandemic in 2020. As schools and restaurants no longer needed it due to closures and reduced capacities, a surplus occurred. This shifted the marketplace, and the supply chain showed the effect, with rising costs and limited supplies.

With dairy markets in trouble, milk-based cheeses rose in price, as you’ve likely noticed. Now, due to the aging process of cheese, there’s another change coming.

Unlike fresher cheeses, like mozzarella, that go to grocery stores fairly quickly, Parmesan will only just now begin to show a price increase. Because the cheese takes longer to age, the batches made in the late spring and early summer of 2020 (when dairy supply issues were at their height) are just now hitting stores.

This means those supply chain issues are just now going to be reflected in the price tag. Eat This, Not That! spoke with Neil Cox, chief customer officer at Schuman Cheese, who predicted the cost of Parmesan will rise $1.50-$2.00 per pound overall, and 70-75 cents by April 2021.

If you’re a pasta lover who can’t resist a bit of shaved cheese on top of your dinner, you might want to make those dishes a lot right now before the prices increase.

Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

