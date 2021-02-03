12 Lululemon Dupes You Can Buy Right Off Amazon

Want Lululemon activewear but don’t want to spend a lot? These Lululemon dupes found on Amazon are similar to the originals and so much cheaper.

Lululemon is a popular brand for a reason: They make comfortable activewear that is both chic and functional. Their clothes are well made and durable, feel buttery soft, wick sweat and moisture off your skin even during the sweatiest workout, and last for a long time. The only downside? Lululemon is expensive.

For those who like the look and feel of Lululemon pieces, but can’t justify spending more than $100 on a pair of leggings they’re going to wear to sweat in, there are other options out there: Namely, these much more affordable dupes found on Amazon.

While some of the Amazon dupes may not be as high quality or durable as the Lululemon pieces they look like, they get the job done, and they look remarkably similar to the original stuff. Many of them are just as comfortable, stretchy, and durable, and some even have the same type of fabric.

Check out some of the best options below.

Leggings and Shorts

There are a few different dupes for one of Lululemon’s most popular leggings as well as various shorts. That only makes sense, of course, because it’s the brand’s extremely comfy yoga leggings that put them on the map in the first place.

28″ Inch Align Pant Dupe: Yogalicious Leggings

Buttery soft with a nearly weightless feel, Lululemon’s 28″ inch Align Pants are one of their best-sellers. They also start at $98.

It’s hard to find leggings that compare to Lululemon’s perfectly stretchy Align leggings, but there are two options on Amazon that come incredibly close—in fact, some say they’re even better. Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings are all over TikTok because they make such a great dupe.

28″ inch Align dupe: Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings look exactly like the originals, they come in many of the same colors, and they’re nearly as lightweight and stretchy soft as the ones they’re based off of. They have the same high waist with tummy control as well. Better yet? They’re less than $20.

28″ Inch Align Pant Dupe: Colorfulkoala Leggings

There are actually a lot of Align dupes out there, but aside from the Yogalicious brand, one other stands out: Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted Yoga Pants are another pair you’ll see TikTok users raving about.

These also look very similar to the Align pants, with one noticeable difference: They have seams down the sides of the leg and a pocket, which some actually think of as an advantage. But they’re just as soft and stretchy, and they also have a high waist.

One reviewer noted that while she’s a big fan of Lululemon, “These leggings 100% live up to the hype!”

On The Fly Joggers Dupe: CRZ Yoga Joggers

The Lululemon On The Fly Joggers are made of a super soft, sweat-wicking material that feels very lightweight and hangs a bit loose. At $118, they’re definitely not cheap.

The CRZ Yoga Women’s Stretch Drawstring Joggers don’t look exactly like the Lululemon originals: The waist is a little different, and the bottoms are more straight. Still, the fabric is very similar: These are soft, and they’re made of a lightweight, wrinkle-free material that makes them easy to dress up or down.

The inside is cool to the touch and makes these ideal for light exercise, like yoga. They also feature similar small pockets and have a drawstring waist. And at $30, they’re considerably cheaper.

Align Short Dupe: Lavento Women’s Yoga Shorts

The Lululemon Align Shorts are basically their Align leggings, but much shorter. Made of the same soft and breathable material, they come in a few different lengths. The 4″ shorts are $58 and seem most similar to these dupes.

The Lavento Women’s High Waisted Yoga Shorts are a bit shorter than the originals at 3″, but other than that, they look nearly exactly the same—and, even better, the Lavento ones come in tons of different color options.

The wide, seamless waistband is just like the one on the Align shorts, and they are nearly as soft, breathable, and lightweight. They also have the same flatlock seams that minimize chafing when moving around. At under $20, they’re a lot cheaper as well.

Speed Up Short Dupe: CRZ Yoga Running Shorts

The Lululemon Speed Up Shorts aren’t tight like the Align shorts, they’re more breezy and loose. They come in at $58 for the 4″.

At first glance, the CRZ Yoga Women’s Quick-Dry Athletic Running Shorts look identical to the Lululemon originals. They come in similar shades, they have the same seams, almost the same waistband and style, and the same convenient zip pocket on the back waistband. They also have the same hidden drawstring waist.

They’re silky and soft, lightweight and breathable, and very easy to move in. They also have a built-in brief that makes them more comfortable. Overall, they look and feel basically exactly the same—and they’re about $25.

Tops

Just like you can find really close approximations of Lululemon’s popular pants and shorts, you can find cheaper versions of their best-selling tank tops and sweatshirts on Amazon, too. They’re not perfect copies but for the savings, we’d say they’re good enough!

Power Y Tank Dupe: CRZ Yoga Tank Top

The Lululemon Power Y Tank is a plain tank top with thin straps and a Y-shaped back. Starting at $52, many consumers feel it’s too pricey for a simple tank.

Enter the CRZ Yoga Spaghetti Strap Workout Tank Top. It’s almost exactly the same, from the length of the tank to the thin straps to the Y in the back. Like the original, it has a tight fit. It’s made of cotton for softness and Lycra for a comfortable shape retention. The material is thick and durable, wicks away sweat, and stretches nicely without getting too stretchy.

It also has a removable built-in bra for added support and coverage if needed. The logo on the back even looks like the Lululemon logo if you glance quickly. At $24, it’s also a lot less expensive.

Define Jacket Dupe: Queenieke Define Jacket

Lululemon’s Define Jacket features a slim fit, a super soft cotton fabric that is sweat-wicking and stretchy, and thumbholes and cuffs that fold over to keep hands warm. It’s great for being active outside or just wearing as a casual piece, and at $118, it’s definitely on the higher end.

The Queenieke Sport Define Jacket looks identical to the Lululemon original, and it starts at just $27.99. It comes in a huge range of colors, some really similar to the Lululemon hues. It has the same slim fit, the same seams, zip pockets in the same spot, and the same high zipper collar. Even the back looks the same.

It also has a similar stretchy, breathable, soft fabric. While the sleeves have thumb holes, they don’t have the cuffs that fold over to keep hands warm, and that really seems to be the biggest difference here.

Align Tank Dupe: The Gym People Sports Bra

The Lululemon Align Tank is made of the same buttery fabric as the Align leggings and shorts, with a cropped fit and light support. It goes for $58.

The dupe for this one is actually a bra: The Gym People Longline Sports Bra looks just like the Align Tank. It’s a long sports bra that’s cropped almost the same way the Lululemon tank is, with the same neckline and straps.

While the fabric obviously isn’t the same, it’s also breathable, light, and sweat-wicking, with a tighter fit. The dupe is padded for medium support, which is slightly different than the light support of the Align tank, and many feel it’s an advantage. The dupe also starts at just $23.99.

Bras

Looking to complete your legging and adorable sports bra workout combo? Instead of spending $50-$100 on a sports bra, you can find nearly identical versions on Amazon for a fraction of the price.

Free To Be Serene Bra Dupe: CRZ Yoga Sports Bra

The Lululemon Free To Be Serene Bra is a light, stretchy bra made for C/D cup sizes. The strappy back is cute and fun while the front offers coverage and light support (it’s meant to be used for something like yoga), and it costs $52.

The cheaper dupe is CRZ Yoga Cute Yoga Sports Bra, which costs between $20 and $22, depending on the size. It looks nearly identical to the Lululemon original, with more coverage in the front and criss-cross straps in the back. Both are breathable and comfortable, and made with low impact exercise in mind.

The CRZ Yoga bra says it offers medium support, and both come in a wide array of colors.

Free To Be Wild Bra Dupe: Icyzone Sports Bra

Lululemon’s Free To Be Wild Bra is essentially the same thing as the Free To Be Serene bra, only it’s made for A/B cup sizes instead. It has a slightly different strappy back and costs $48.

The dupe is Icyzone Sports Bra, which pretty much looks like a carbon copy of the Lululemon original. Between $13.79 and $17.99, it’s a lot cheaper, and it comes in a lot more color options as well.

Both offer lightweight support for low impact workouts, and both are made with a stretchy, breathable fabric.

Enlite Bra Zip Front High Support Dupe: Syrokan Bra

For high support during more high impact workouts, Lululemon offers the Enlite Bra Zip Front High Support. It zips up the front to make it easy to put on and take off, the fabric molds to your body perfectly, and it’s moisture wicking with a cute back. At $108, it’s pretty pricey.

The best dupe on Amazon is the Syrokan High Impact Seamless Racerback Bra. While the back is almost the same as the Lululemon original and the front is very similar, it’s missing the front zip, which is a pretty convenient feature.

The Syrokan is also wireless, which may be preferable for some people and not for others. Both are made of a similar stretchy, soft, breathable fabric, and both are meant for more high impact workouts. If you don’t mind missing out on the front zipper and can deal with a back closure, the Syrokan is a cheaper dupe at $40.

Energy Bra Medium Support: Lavento Sports Bra

Get medium support for training with Lululemon’s Energy Bra Medium Support, which is made of a slick, low-friction fabric that feels good and wicks away moisture. It has coverage in the front with a strappy back, and is $52.

You can also get medium support from Lavento Strappy Sports Bra, which looks just like the Lululemon bra with the same criss-cross back and simple front (the Lavento looks a bit longer). It’s breathable and sweat wicking for a lightweight feel that lets you move and reviewers sweat it’s exactly like the Lululemon option. Plus, it’s only about $22.