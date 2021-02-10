X
Popular Searches

Celebrate National Cheddar Day with Some Cheesy Kitchen Gear

Yvonne Glasgow
| 4 min read
Various cheeses and a cheesemaking book.
The Big Cheese Making Kit/Rockridge Press/Beehive Cheese

Cheese is a delicious treat alone, with crackers and wine, or topping pizzas and cheeseburgers. What better way to embrace your love of cheese than these handy accessories?

February 13 is National Cheddar Day (and if you’re into celebrating cheese any way you can, set aside the whole month of May to celebrate American Cheese Month). Whatever the day or month though, cheese is worth celebrating all the time. So whether you’re going all-in for cheddar or you love varieties mild and pungent, now is the perfect time to stock up with gear cheese of all kinds!

Shred Fresh Cheese Right at Home

A person shredding cheese for a pizza.
Vekaya

Instead of buying pre-shredded cheese, shred your own—it’s a great way to enjoy fresher and fancier cheeses. Not only does shredding your own cheese offer more flavor, but you’ll save money by purchasing cheese in block form, it lasts longer, and it melts and bakes better because it’s not dusted with anti-clumping powder.

A standing rotary shredder is sturdier than the cheaper handheld rotary shredders and easier to use than the knuckle cutting metal ones. This clever kitchen gadget makes slicing vegetables easy, too.

5-in-1 Rotary Grater
   Shop Now   

$26.99
More offers

Get Perfect Slices Every Time

Cheese in a cheese cutter
Beeimwh

Get perfect slices every time with a stainless steel cheese cutter with grid lines. Sometimes you want a thick slice; sometimes you want those cheese slices ultra-thin. You don’t have to worry about wearing out the cutting wires. Not only are wire cutters very long-lasting to begin with, but order this cutter and you get five extra replacement wires, too!

Stainless Steel Cheese Cutter
   Shop Now   

$21.99
More offers

Cheese Spreaders Make Cheesy Crackers Easier

Cheese knives on a tables with soft cheese and crackers.
Oneida

Fans of soft cheeses and cheese balls should have a great set of cheese spreaders on hand. Oneida is a well-known brand, and while these little knives don’t come with fancy handles, they offer a long-lasting product that gets the job done. You’ll have the perfect spread of cheese on each cracker.

Oneida Cheese Spreader Set
   Shop Now   

$15.99
More offers

Everyone Needs a Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie board topped with cheese and fruit.
Bambusi

Don’t just eat cheese; cut up an entire charcuterie board of tasty snacks to enjoy as a snack or a meal. Charcuterie trays are trendy right now, making owning one a good idea. The Bambusi charcuterie board comes with a complete cutlery set, so you won’t need to buy a separate set.

Bamboo Charcuterie Board
   Shop Now   

$44.99
More offers

Add Flair with a Glass Cloche

Fancy glass dome keeping cheese fresh.
Norpro

For the times when you don’t need to dig out the big board, get a cool glass cloche for serving your cheese. This dome comes with a marble base, adding a debonair look to your cheese display. You can use it for keeping desserts and bread fresh when you’re out of cheese.

Glass Cheese Dome
   Shop Now   

$27.85
More offers

Get to Know How to Best Pair Wine with Your Cheese

Woman enjoying wine with her Vino Cards.
Vino Cards

No cheese party is complete without some wine, and the Vino Cards will help ensure you’re pairing the right vino with your preferred cheeses and other snack foods. The cards come in handy even if you’re wanting to enjoy wine alone, giving you flavor descriptions of each type of vino, so you know exactly what to expect with your first sip. There are over fifty flashcards in this set, helping you get on your way to becoming an amateur Sommelier.

Wine Flash Card With Food Pairings
   Shop Now   

$29.99
More offers

Try Some Gourmet Cheese

A cutting board covered with gourmet cheese.
Beehive Cheese

Get started with a gourmet cheese sampler that will delight your tastebuds. This delicious collection from Beehive Cheese six fancy flavors of gourmet dairy chunks, ensuring you get a wide variety and have enough to share. From Apple Walnut Smoked to Big John’s Cajun, you’ll find a new love of flavored cheeses.

Beehive Cheese Gift Basket
   Shop Now   

$44.99
More offers

Dive Into Cheese Making with a Cheese Kit

Some of the supplies in the Ultimate Cheese Making Kit.
The Big Cheese Making Kit

Try making your own cheese with a kit that comes with everything you need; just add milk. You might think making your own cheese is a timely process, but this Ultimate Cheese Making Kit makes it a quick and easy process. The kit comes with everything you need to make ten different types of cheeses, including ricotta and mozzarella.

The Ultimate Cheese Making Kit
   Shop Now   

$44.00
More offers

Make More Cheese with a How-to Book

The cover of a cheese making book with photos of cheese and cheese-making implements.
Rockridge Press

Keep up the cheesemaking with a how-to book that’ll let you experiment with different types of cheeses. Often when you make something with your own two hands, you find it tastes better than what you buy in the store, and you get the satisfaction of creating something amazing from scratch. The Beginner’s Guide to Cheese Making includes recipes and advice on perfecting your at-home cheesemaking skills.

The Beginner's Guide to Cheese Making

Enjoy a new hobby by learning how to make cheese at home.

   Shop Now   

$12.85
More offers

For cheese lovers, there’s no holiday needed to enjoy a slice of gouda, a perfectly grilled cheddar sandwich, or some cream cheese smeared on a fresh bagel. Each of these items will increase your cheese-eating game and offer you something special when it’s time to prepare a meal for yourself or guests.

READ NEXT
Yvonne Glasgow Yvonne Glasgow
Yvonne Glasgow is a professional writer with two decades of experience. She has written and edited for nutritionists, start-ups, dating companies, SEO firms, newspapers, board game companies, and more. Yvonne is a published poet and short story writer, and she is a life coach. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Floroma Aromatherapy Shower Steamers - Variety Set Of 12x Shower Bombs With Essential Oils For Relaxation. Shower Bomb Melts For Women Who Has Everything. Shower Steamer Tablets (Fizzies) For Home Spa
55 people were interested in this!

LUCID 2 Inch Zoned Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Full XL
51 people were interested in this!

Zadro Ultra Large Luxury Bucket-Style Towel Warmer with Auto Shut Off and 4 Timer Settings for Bathroom, Gray
46 people were interested in this!

Fresh Eucalyptus, Fresh Eucalyptus Shower, Aromatherapy, Spiral, Shower Bath Plant, Weddings (1 Big Bunch)
44 people were interested in this!

ViscoSoft 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper Queen | Select High Density Ventilated Mattress Pad
41 people were interested in this!

Amazon Basics Cooling Gel-Infused Memory Foam Topper, CertiPUR-US Certified - 2-Inch, Queen
35 people were interested in this!

Skull Cap Helmet Liner & Running Beanie Hat - Winter Cycling Hats & Ski Head Caps for Men & Women for Skiing & Workout - Ultimate Thermal Retention & Performance Moisture Wicking - Fits Under Helmets
33 people were interested in this!

Kangaroo Original Standing Mat Kitchen Rug, Anti Fatigue Comfort Flooring, Commercial Grade Pads, Ergonomic Floor Pad for Office Stand Up Desk, 20x32, Black
30 people were interested in this!

Taiker Shower Head, High Pressure 8'' Rainfall Stainless Steel Shower Head/Handheld Combo with 60'' Hose Anti-leak Shower Head with Holder, Flow Regulator, Chrome, 4 Shower Hooks
30 people were interested in this!

Pure Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil for Dogs & Cats - Supports Joint Function, Immune & Heart Health - Omega 3 Liquid Food Supplement for Pets - All Natural EPA + DHA Fatty Acids for Skin & Coat - 8 FL OZ
29 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?