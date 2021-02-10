Celebrate National Cheddar Day with Some Cheesy Kitchen Gear

Cheese is a delicious treat alone, with crackers and wine, or topping pizzas and cheeseburgers. What better way to embrace your love of cheese than these handy accessories?

February 13 is National Cheddar Day (and if you’re into celebrating cheese any way you can, set aside the whole month of May to celebrate American Cheese Month). Whatever the day or month though, cheese is worth celebrating all the time. So whether you’re going all-in for cheddar or you love varieties mild and pungent, now is the perfect time to stock up with gear cheese of all kinds!

Shred Fresh Cheese Right at Home

Instead of buying pre-shredded cheese, shred your own—it’s a great way to enjoy fresher and fancier cheeses. Not only does shredding your own cheese offer more flavor, but you’ll save money by purchasing cheese in block form, it lasts longer, and it melts and bakes better because it’s not dusted with anti-clumping powder.

A standing rotary shredder is sturdier than the cheaper handheld rotary shredders and easier to use than the knuckle cutting metal ones. This clever kitchen gadget makes slicing vegetables easy, too.

Get Perfect Slices Every Time

Get perfect slices every time with a stainless steel cheese cutter with grid lines. Sometimes you want a thick slice; sometimes you want those cheese slices ultra-thin. You don’t have to worry about wearing out the cutting wires. Not only are wire cutters very long-lasting to begin with, but order this cutter and you get five extra replacement wires, too!

Cheese Spreaders Make Cheesy Crackers Easier

Fans of soft cheeses and cheese balls should have a great set of cheese spreaders on hand. Oneida is a well-known brand, and while these little knives don’t come with fancy handles, they offer a long-lasting product that gets the job done. You’ll have the perfect spread of cheese on each cracker.

Everyone Needs a Charcuterie Board

Don’t just eat cheese; cut up an entire charcuterie board of tasty snacks to enjoy as a snack or a meal. Charcuterie trays are trendy right now, making owning one a good idea. The Bambusi charcuterie board comes with a complete cutlery set, so you won’t need to buy a separate set.

Add Flair with a Glass Cloche

For the times when you don’t need to dig out the big board, get a cool glass cloche for serving your cheese. This dome comes with a marble base, adding a debonair look to your cheese display. You can use it for keeping desserts and bread fresh when you’re out of cheese.

Get to Know How to Best Pair Wine with Your Cheese

No cheese party is complete without some wine, and the Vino Cards will help ensure you’re pairing the right vino with your preferred cheeses and other snack foods. The cards come in handy even if you’re wanting to enjoy wine alone, giving you flavor descriptions of each type of vino, so you know exactly what to expect with your first sip. There are over fifty flashcards in this set, helping you get on your way to becoming an amateur Sommelier.

Try Some Gourmet Cheese

Get started with a gourmet cheese sampler that will delight your tastebuds. This delicious collection from Beehive Cheese six fancy flavors of gourmet dairy chunks, ensuring you get a wide variety and have enough to share. From Apple Walnut Smoked to Big John’s Cajun, you’ll find a new love of flavored cheeses.

Dive Into Cheese Making with a Cheese Kit

Try making your own cheese with a kit that comes with everything you need; just add milk. You might think making your own cheese is a timely process, but this Ultimate Cheese Making Kit makes it a quick and easy process. The kit comes with everything you need to make ten different types of cheeses, including ricotta and mozzarella.

Make More Cheese with a How-to Book

Keep up the cheesemaking with a how-to book that’ll let you experiment with different types of cheeses. Often when you make something with your own two hands, you find it tastes better than what you buy in the store, and you get the satisfaction of creating something amazing from scratch. The Beginner’s Guide to Cheese Making includes recipes and advice on perfecting your at-home cheesemaking skills.

For cheese lovers, there’s no holiday needed to enjoy a slice of gouda, a perfectly grilled cheddar sandwich, or some cream cheese smeared on a fresh bagel. Each of these items will increase your cheese-eating game and offer you something special when it’s time to prepare a meal for yourself or guests.