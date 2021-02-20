The 8 Best Blackout Curtains for Deep, Dark, Restful Sleep

One of the best ways to get better sleep is to make sure your room is completely dark at night. How do you get your space dark? By hanging these handy blackout curtains.

Light can seriously affect your circadian rhythm, which is your body’s internal clock that tells you when it’s time to be active during the day and when it’s time to rest. Before electrical lighting (and modern electronics!) existed, this rhythm was naturally in sync with the sunrise and sunset, which is why it’s common to feel sleepy at night and awake in the morning. However, exposure to light can throw our circadian rhythm out of sync because it sends signals to our brain that it’s time to be awake. Light also slows down or even stops your body’s production of melatonin, the natural hormone that makes you tired. If you’re having a hard time falling asleep at night, you can probably blame that street lamp out your window telling your brain it’s time to get up.

When your room is as dark as possible, your brain will get all the right signals that it’s time to wind down. Blackout curtains can be a lifesaver here—by blocking the light coming into your room. So whether you’re trying to fall asleep in the summer while it’s still bright outside or you can’t block out the bright city lights, here are the best blackout curtains to get the job done.

Best Overall: LEMOMO Blackout Curtains

These LEMOMO blackout curtains have thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon and come in 18 different colors. They’re super soft and don’t have the chemical smell some shipped fabrics come with. These curtains block out 85%-99% of light, depending on the color shade (darker colors block more light) and block UV rays. They’re also thermally insulated to help regulate your bedroom’s temperature.

Best Budget Pick: NICETOWN Blackout Drapes

You can get a set of these highly rated curtains for about $20, making it one of the best budget options available. You’ll again find 18 color options and 11 different sizes to choose from. The fabric is woven with three layers for excellent light blockage, but the curtains won’t look bulky or cheap in your bedroom. Some customers say these don’t block out quite as much light as they had hoped, so they’re best for people who don’t need a truly pitch-black room.

Best Textured Option: Rose Home Blackout Curtains

Linen curtains are a great way to add some texture to your bedroom if you don’t like the look of regular blackout curtains. But don’t be fooled by the airy design—these shades are double-lined and keep out light just as well as other types. Choose from six different colors that all compliment a rustic- or farmhouse-style room.

Best Thermal Insulation: NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains

These triple-weave curtains insulate against cold and hot weather so your room maintains a consistent temperature. They come in plenty of colors and sizes at an affordable price. Their insulation properties also help with noise reduction if you have loud neighbors or heavy traffic nearby.

Best for Renters: LUCKUP Cordless Blackout Shades

If you’re renting a home or apartment that has poor quality blinds installed and doesn’t allow for any renovations, you have a couple of options. Depending on the window frame, you may be able to install a pressure rod and hang regular curtains from there. Or you can try NoNo Brackets, which are designed to install curtain rods above blinds without drilling any holes in your wall.

If neither of those options work, your best bet is peel-and-stick blackout shades. These can be cut to size and stuck over your blinds. They do have to be manually clipped in place to keep them open, but they’re a good solution if you can’t have regular curtains.

Best Color Selection: BGment Blackout Curtains

With 23 different colors to choose from, you’re bound to find a set of these blackout curtains that matches your bedroom’s color scheme. They also have thousands of 5-star reviews, are thermal insulated, and come at a great price. Plus, they’re machine washable and easy to maintain.

Best for Kids: Amazon Basics Kids Blackout Window Curtain Set

Blackout curtains can be a lifesaver to help kids sleep better. If you’re looking for fun options for kids, this set contains a variety of funky patterns and bright colors that will keep annoying light at bay to help them doze off more quickly. They’ll also help to reduce outside noise for kids napping during the day.

Best White Option: Amazon Basics Blackout Window Curtains

If you don’t want black or gray curtains in your bedroom, these white ones are doubled layered and will block out light just as well as darker options. These are made with a triple-weave fabric so they don’t have a stiff liner to achieve a total blackout in your room. They also come in several different light colors and patterns if you don’t like plain white.