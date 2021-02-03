X
Banish the Monday Blues This Month with Free Coffee at Dunkin’

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
A Dunkin' Donuts restaurant.
Dunkin’

Everyone loves free stuff, right? That’s why Dunkin’s Free Coffee Mondays in February are making caffeine lovers very happy.

That’s right! You can get a free coffee every Monday this month at Dunkin’. There are (of course) a few requirements, though. First, you do have to be a member of the brand’s reward program, DD Perks. If you’re not already enrolled, just head over to the website and sign up.

Second, the offer is only available on size medium hot coffees. While that might seem limiting, there are multiple varieties you can choose from, including:

  • Dunkin’s original blend
  • Decaf
  • The ultra-dark Midnight roast
  • The Explorer Batch, which features a berry flavor

Finally, you also have to make a purchase to redeem the offer, but who doesn’t want a heart-shaped Boston Kreme Donut to go with their coffee?

Three cups of Dunkin' coffee in an ad for free coffee Mondays.
Dunkin’

If all that sounds good, next Monday, use your DD Perks membership and order online via the app. Then, just head to your local Dunkin’ to pick up your free coffee. If you’d rather order in person, just have your membership QR code pulled up in the app and ready to scan at checkout.

“As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized,” said Joanna Bonder, director of loyalty marketing and strategy at Dunkin’ in a press release. “With Free Coffee Mondays, we look forward to keeping our rewards members running with a free cup of hot coffee to help start each week in February off right.”

Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful.

