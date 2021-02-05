Starbucks Teams Up with Headspace to Offer Free Meditation

Usually, you might slam coffee in a fury while attempting to get yourself and the kids ready for the day, but Starbucks and Headspace want to make your mornings a bit more relaxed. They’ve teamed up to offer you some free morning meditation—and two months of free premium service, too!

There are five guided meditations in this limited series from Starbucks x Headspace. None are more than five minutes, as they’re meant to be listened to during that brief period while you sip your morning coffee.

Led by Eve Lewis, director of meditation at Headspace, the recordings focus on things like engaging your senses, taking a screen break, and taking a “coffee walk.” You can find them on the website or in the “Mindful Moments” section on the Starbucks app.

If you enjoy the five free meditations, you don’t have to stop there! Thanks to this collaboration, Starbucks customers can get a free 60-day subscription to Headspace Plus, which includes the app’s full library of meditations.

There are morning meditations to help you wake up or get your body moving while you destress. Others are intended to help with focus or falling asleep. To take advantage of the offer, you can sign up directly on the Headspace app or website with the code STARBUCKS.

The offer is valid until March 7, 2021. After 60 days, your subscription will renew at the annual membership rate ($69.99), so be sure to cancel before then if you decide you don’t want to continue.

If you’ve been wanting to try meditation, but were never able to find the time, Starbucks and Headspace’s short offerings might be the perfect way to get started. Plus, they’re free!