Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Feb. 8, 2021

Need something to watch during Valentine’s Day weekend? Netflix has you covered. Whether you want something romantic (hello, To All The Boys: Always & Forever, Lara Jean) to a bit of adventure (looking at your, War Dogs), there a little something for everyone dropping this week on the streaming service.
If you want to make your Valentine’s Day movie night plans now, here’s everything coming to Netflix this week.
- Feb. 8
- iCarly: The television show starring Miranda Cosgrove coming to streaming.
- War Dogs: Two men exploit government contracts to become arms dealers.
- Feb. 10
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel: This docu-series looks at a famous hotel abduction.
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman: Two people with a small drug business use family to come up.
- The World We Make: Racial tensions escalate as an interracial couple in a small town decide to settle down.
- Feb. 11
- Capitani : A detective investigates the murder of a young girl in this French series.
- Layla Majnun: An Indonesian scholar falls in love but her arranged marriage presents a problem.
- Middle of Nowhere: A family wakes up in the middle of a forest and tries to piece together their lives.
- Red Dot: A couple attempt to rekindle their marriage but end up in a fight for survival.
- Squared Love: A journalist falls for a subject in this romantic film.
- Feb. 12
- Buried by the Bernards: This reality show follows the owners of a funeral home.
- Hate by Dani Rovira: The comedian’s comedy special comes to streaming.
- Nadiya Bakes: The Great British Baking Show’s Nadiya offers her favorite recipes.
- To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean: The final installment of the To All the Boys series is finally here.
- Xico’s Journey: A girl works to save a mountain from a gold-digging company in this animated film.
- Feb. 13
- Monsoon: A man returns home after the Vietnam-American war.
- Feb. 14
- Namaste Wahala: An interracial relationship brings up tensions between families in this Nigerian rom-com.
- The Big Day: This Indian series follows six couples preparing for their weddings.