Upgrade Your Bed with These 10 President’s Day Mattress Sales

Tired of tossing and turning? There’s no better time of year to upgrade your sad old mattress than mid-February when you can take advantage of President’s Day sales. Here are 10 sales from companies that ship right to your door.

When it comes to shopping for a mattress online, there’s more than just the savings to consider—though they are often substantial. So in addition to listing the available discounts and any bonus items thrown in for the sale, we’ve also listed the in-home trial period so you know exactly how long you’ll have to really give your mattress a hands-on review.

Purple

The Purple mattress company is known for its quirky commercials featuring the very identifiable purple-grid mattress. Both the original foam and grip combo and the newer hybrid line that combines the purple grid, foam, and traditional coils, are on sale.

Discount: Up to $400 off a mattress/pillow/protector combo

Bonus Add-ons: None

In-Home Trial: 100 Days

Nectar

Nectar’s entire line of mattresses is on sale and in addition to offering a solid discount on its already reasonably priced foam mattresses, it’s also throwing in two of their premium cooling pillows, a mattress protector. If you need to pick up a frame or headboard to go with your new bed, there are discounts between $150-300 on the various models the company offers.

Discount: Up to $399 Off

Bonus Add-ons: Free Premium Pillows, Sheets, and Protector

In-Home Trial: 365 Days

Helix

Helix’s entire lineup is all hybrid all the time: whether you opt for the original Helix or the Helix Luxe, the two designs are multiple layers of memory and other foams over a spring-coil base. Within each product lineup, there are variations with varying degrees of firmness and tweaked for back, side, and stomach sleepers.

Discount: Up to $200 Off

Bonus Add-ons: Free Premium Pillows

In-Home Trial: 100 Days

Nest

Nest offers a wide variety of mattresses including completely foam, natural latex rubber, and hybrid models. While they offer significantly more models and variations than most of the other companies we’ve listed in the sale here, they have a really handy “Nest Builder” tool that helps you drill down through all the features and variations to pick the mattress that fits your needs.

Discount: 20% Off Everything

Bonus Add-ons: None

In-Home Trial: 100 Days

Casper

From their basic “Element” mattress that is about as simple of a foam mattress as you could make all the way up to their multi-layer hybrid “Wave” mattress, Casper has a wide range of mattresses for every budget.

Discount: 15% Off Mattresses, 10% Off Everything Else

Bonus Add-ons: None

In-Home Trial: 100 Days

Bear

Bear offers a simple range of mattresses from basic foam to a premium coil mattress with foam topper. Pick up any of their offerings this weekend and you’ll score free pillows and a mattress protector.

Discount: 20% Off Everything

Bonus Add-ons: Free Premium Pillows and Mattress Protector

In-Home Trial: 100 Days

Layla

If you’ve seen an ad for Layla, you probably recall the mattress’s distinctive honeycomb pattern cover. The company offers both memory foam and hybrid mattresses, but their real claim to faim is that their mattresses are designed to flip for firmness. One side is firmer than the other so if you find you want it softer or firmer you can simply flip the mattress over to change the feel.

Discount: Up to $200 Off

Bonus Add-ons: 2 Premium Pillows, Sheet Set, and Mattress Protector

In-Home Trial: 120 Days

Tuft & Needle

From simple two-layer foam mattresses up to a five-layer hybrid coil mattress, Tuft & Needle has a variety of mattresses as well as a whole lineup of linens, pillows, and even bed frames—all of which are on sale this weekend.

Discount: 15% Off Mattresses, 10% Off Everything Else

Bonus Add-ons: None

In-Home Trial: 100 Days

Avocado

If you’re looking for a mattress that is organically certified, carbon-neutral, and aligns with your pro-environmental values it’s pretty tough to do better than Avocado short of sleeping in a hammock made of fibers you wove yourself. The company extensively documents every component of its mattresses. This weekend you can score solid discounts on their latex and hybrid mattresses.

Discount: Up to $200 Off Mattresses, Up to $300 Off Bed Frames

Bonus Add-ons: Free Premium Pillows

In-Home Trial: 365 Days

Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is the OG of foam mattresses and they’re still going strong. This weekend you can save on the entire stable of mattresses they offer as well as pick up a pretty sweet deal on a mattress combo by combining a mattress purchase with one of their “Power Base” foundations. Stack the two together and you can score either $300 off the purchase or $300 worth of accessories to go with your new bed—you can check out the details here.