7 Gorgeous Hanging Planters to Invigorate Small Spaces

When it comes to houseplants, one of the biggest problems is often figuring out where to put them. If you don’t have a ton of space for potted plants, or your windowsills are on the narrower side, these lovely hanging planters could be the perfect solution!

Hanging planters only use vertical space, so you can hang them from your walls or ceiling, without having to sacrifice any precious square footage. Plus, most hanging planters also double as gorgeous décor. No matter how your home is decorated, you’re sure to find a planter on our list that will suit you.

Best Woven: Mkono Macramé

Made with unique, braided and woven macramé textures, the Mkono Hanging Planters add a more bohemian vibe to your space. They come in a set of four, each of which features a different shape, braiding pattern, and size.

The 100% cotton braided cords come in two different neutral colors. Due to the woven structure, these are also easy to stretch and shift to accommodate a wider range of pots. They’re also easy to install—just hang them from the ceiling or a wall.

Easiest Installation: Umbra Triflora

When it comes to getting the most bang for your installation-time buck, there’s nothing better than the Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter. Instead of hanging each individual planter on its own, these come in a pre-connected set of three. They still hang at different heights from the main rod. All you have to do is install the rod on your wall of choice, and you’re all set!

They’re available in several rod/pot color combinations, but all are neutrals that will go with any décor. You can also move each individual planter horizontally along the rod and adjust for height until you get exactly the look you want.

Best for Patios: La Jolíe Muse Baskets

To bring some height and interest to your patio or balcony, try the La Jolíe Muse Hanging Planters. They come in three colors: white, gray, and gray marble. You can also use these outdoors, as well. The stone textures are made of weather-resistant materials, so they’re sturdy enough to handle the elements.

These are perfect for dressing up your outdoor seating area. Along with their aesthetic appeal, these planters are made with no-hassle plant care in mind. The water reservoir at the base and predrilled drainage holes ensure your plants will get the right amount of water at all times.

Best Self-Watering: Gardenix Hanging Planters

Keeping houseplants alive is all about finding the right balance between watering enough and too much. If you struggle with that, the Gardenix Self-Watering Hanging Planters could be just the solution you’ve been looking for! These convertible planters can either be used as typical pots (see above) or hung from a simple three-strand chain.

The hydroponic device in each planter keeps moisture levels exactly where they need to be for your plants to thrive. The kit also comes with a water level measurement feature, so you’ll always know when it’s time to water. Never guess again!

Best Modern Look: Abetree Metal Hanging Planters

If a minimalist, modern design is more your style, you’ll probably like the Abetree Metal Hanging Planters. These geometric planters take up a minimal amount of visual space, with a simple circle surrounding basic black pots. The hangers and chains are included, so they’re easy to install anywhere. Their simple design will also work with any décor.

Each pot is 5.5 inches tall x 5.5 inches diameter. They’re perfect for smaller plants, especially those that tend to vine or drape. Made from sturdy, but lightweight, metal, these are a great way to add some plants to your home without making a huge design statement.

Best Traditional/Modern: La Jolíe Muse Natural Seagrass

The La Jolíe Muse Natural Seagrass Planter is perfect for anyone looking to utilize vertical space and add some color and life to their home. Each of the two-tiered planters features two individual pot spaces, with two different sizes. They’re separated by several inches of the same, woven, seagrass rope the baskets and hangers are made of.

With three different color options (including neutral/blue stripe if you prefer a pop of color), these planters are just the right blend of neutral colors and natural materials. It’s like bringing the outdoors in, but in a stylish way!

Best Ceramic: Mkono Hanging Planters

Ceramic planters really are classic, and you can’t go wrong with this set from Mkono. If you just want a simple, neutral option, you’ll definitely love these minimalist, round, white planters. They have a neutral rope hanger in a three-strand triangular shape, as well as drainage holes to prevent overwatering.

The wide bowl-shaped openings (9 inches at the top, and 8.5 inches at the narrowest part) make these ideal for plants that might spread out more as they grow.