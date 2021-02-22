This week rounds out February 2021’s Netflix releases, and the streaming service actually did save some of the best for last. From a new series about rehabilitating dog behavior to one being hailed as the new Gilmore Girls, this week’s offerings certainly don’t disappoint. Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Feb. 22, 2021:

Feb. 23 Brian Regan: On The Rocks: The famous comedian’s latest comedy special arrives this week. Pelé: A Netflix original documentary about the Brazilian soccer star.



Feb. 24 Canine Intervention: Jas Leverette, a professional K9 dog trainer, helps families and their dogs with training and rehabilitation in this reaility series. Ginny & Georgia: A former teen mom and her two kids move to a new state for a fresh start. Two Sentence Horror Stories: The second season of this anthology series about social fears debuts.



Feb. 25 Geez & Ann: A woman falls for the heartthrob at school but must confront opposition from her family that strains the relationship. High-Rise Invasion: A student is trapped in a world of interconnected high-rises and must fight against the creatures who inhabit it in this anime series.

