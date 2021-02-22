X
Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of Feb. 22, 2021

A couple from an episode of "Canine Intervention" kissing their dog.
A happy couple and their dog in a scene from the new reality series Canine Intervention. Netflix

This week rounds out February 2021’s Netflix releases, and the streaming service actually did save some of the best for last. From a new series about rehabilitating dog behavior to one being hailed as the new Gilmore Girls, this week’s offerings certainly don’t disappoint. Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of Feb. 22, 2021:

  • Feb. 23
    • Brian Regan: On The Rocks: The famous comedian’s latest comedy special arrives this week.
    • Pelé: A Netflix original documentary about the Brazilian soccer star.

  • Feb. 24
    • Canine Intervention: Jas Leverette, a professional K9 dog trainer, helps families and their dogs with training and rehabilitation in this reaility series.
    • Ginny & Georgia: A former teen mom and her two kids move to a new state for a fresh start.
    • Two Sentence Horror Stories: The second season of this anthology series about social fears debuts.

  • Feb. 25
    • Geez & Ann: A woman falls for the heartthrob at school but must confront opposition from her family that strains the relationship.
    • High-Rise Invasion: A student is trapped in a world of interconnected high-rises and must fight against the creatures who inhabit it in this anime series.
  • Feb. 26
    • Bigfoot Family: Bigfoot’s family fights to save a nature preserve.
    • Captain Fantastic: After his wife dies, a man and his children head to her funeral from the commune on which they’ve been living.
    • Caught by a Wave: This Italian film follows a boy and girl’s tragic, summer love story.
    • Crazy About Her: After a one-night stand, a man discovers the woman is a patient at a mental hospital. He then has himself admitted to woo her.
    • No Escape: A family gets trapped in the middle of a dangerous coup in Southeast Asia.
    • Our Idiot Brother: After selling pot to a cop, a man has to depend on his three sisters after his release from prison.

