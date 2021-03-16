9 Recipes for St. Paddy’s Day Beyond Corned Beef and Cabbage

Some of us just don’t like corned beef and cabbage, and that’s okay. If you want to celebrate St. Paddy’s day with something a little different this year, we’ve got some incredible Irish-inspired dishes that will get those eyes a’ smiling.

While corned beef and cabbage sales always hit the supermarkets this time of year, make your way to the fish counter or produce aisle instead. We’ll take you through a list of delicious recipes you’ve probably never tried—not on March 17, anyway.

From ale and potato soup with beer-battered leeks to a full Irish breakfast (with all the fixings), we’ve got a meal you’re sure to love.

Beer-Battered Fish and Chips

Turn your kitchen into a local fish-and-chips joint with this authentic recipe. Be sure to follow the author’s tips about the frying oil temperature, and don’t forget the salt and vinegar.

With only a few key ingredients, you’ll create a gorgeous, golden-brown-coated fish that’s so crisp you’ll continue to dream about. And don’t even think about going with store-bought frozen fries. The only suitable companion for this delectable fish is hand-cut fries.

Take your fish and chips up a notch by serving them in these adorable newsprint paper liners, just like they do in the U.K. and Ireland.

Get the Recipe: The Daring Gourmet

Cottage (or Shepherd’s) Pie

Before we go any further, let’s clear up the main difference between cottage and shepherd’s pie. There’s a good chance you’ve been calling your favorite dish by the wrong name for years. Cottage Pie is made with ground beef, while shepherd’s pie uses ground lamb. Mind blown!

Each delicious bite in this meal will also blow your mind. Juicy ground beef (or lamb) is combined with carrots, peas, and corn kernels in a hot, meaty gravy. You top it all off with some cheesy mashed potatoes. It’s so good you’ll be sad when it’s all gone.

Get the Recipe: The Wholesome Dish

Ale and Potato Soup with Leeks

You don’t have to be a soup lover to enjoy this lusciously smooth ale and potato meal. Between the velvety mouthfeel of the blended potatoes, onion, and garlic, and the intensely sharp flavors of Kerrygold reserve cheddar and Irish ale, you’ll think you’re dreaming!

What really elevates this soup’s game are the beer-battered leeks, cream drizzle, and red pepper flake garnishes. Serve it up with some warm crusty bread and it’s sure to hit the spot.

Get the Recipe: How Sweet Eats

Colcannon

You can whip up a hearty bowl of Irish mashers colcannon mixed with all sorts of ingredients. From boiled ham or bacon, with kale, scallions, green onions, cabbage, or you name it, there’s a variation out there with those ingredients. Put your own stamp on this recipe and use the foods you love.

Yukon gold potatoes, scallions, kale, butter, salt, and pepper are the ingredients that go into this humble recipe. Sometimes, less is more! Enjoy it alongside some Beef and Guinness Pie (see below).

Get the Recipe: Boulder Locavore

Beef and Guinness Pie

Ireland is famous for both their beef and Guinness beer, so why not produce a tasty mashup in nothing else but pie form? The idea here is to braise satisfyingly tender cuts of beef, pour the stew-like concoction into a prepared dish, then top it with pastry dough.

Steak and beer make such lovely companions, especially when they’re enveloped in scrumptious pie dough!

Get the Recipe: Epicurious

Irish Seafood Chowder

There’s nothing like a creamy broth, boasting all the fresh flavors of smoked fish and bacon on St. Patrick’s Day. After all, Ireland is surrounded by water, so you might as well enjoy those tasty deep-sea catches.

While you might be accustomed to a thick and creamy New England chowder, this Ireland-inspired rendition has a much lighter consistency.

Get the Recipe: Caroline’s Cooking

Boxty with Smoked Salmon

Boxty (potato pancakes) and smoked salmon are both near and dear to the Irish heart, so why not pair them up? This one has quite a few steps, so you’ll want to start early. Once you taste it with a dollop of sour cream and chives sauce on top, though, it’ll all be worth it!

Get the Recipe: The Pudge Factor

A Full Irish Breakfast

Breakfast for dinner is always a fun way to feast! A full Irish breakfast is a bit more involved than you might think going in (there are many ingredients), but the result is worth every bite. If you’ve ever visited Ireland, this will take you right back!

This hearty platter-like meal includes bacon, sausage, hash browns, baked beans, fried eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes, and, of course, black pudding (a.k.a. blood sausage). Don’t let the idea of that last ingredient scare you, because aside from the thought, it’s quite delicious.

Get the Recipe: Happy Foods Tube

Guinness Lamb Stew

How do fall-apart tender chunks of stewed lamb, potatoes, and carrots swimming in a stout-spiked broth sound? We agree!

The easy-to-follow tutorial steps include images of this one-of-a-kind meal made with Irish love. If cooked lamb doesn’t appeal to you, you can also easily sub it out with beef chuck.

Get the Recipe: Once Upon a Chef

