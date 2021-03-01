X
Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of March 1, 2021

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
| 2 min read
An ad for "Biggie I Got a Story to Tell" featuring Rapper Biggie Smalls.
A documentary about rapper Biggie Smalls debuts this month. Netflix

Dance movies, a Notorious B.I.G. documentary, and Batman? All of this and more is coming to Netflix this week in its beginning of the month drop. March brings a ton of new viewing options, so if you want to plan ahead, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of March 1, 2021:

  • March 1
    • Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell: A documentary on the life of rap icon Notorious B.I.G.
    • Batman Begins: The first installment of director Christopher Nolan’s version of Batman starring Christian Bale hits Netflix.
    • Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche: French comedian Blanche Gardin makes her North American debut in this special.
    • Crazy, Stupid, Love: Love stories intertwine in this film that follows a couple planning to divorce.
    • Dances with Wolves: This iconic film starring Kevin Costner (who also directed) is about a soldier learning from the Native American tribes on the frontier.
    • DC Super Hero Girls: The famous female superheroes of the DC Universe attend high school in this animated series.
    • I Am Legend: A scientist attempts to cure a man-made virus in this post-apocalyptic film.
    • Invictus: This film follows Nelson Mandela’s attempts to unite South Africa through sport.
    • Jason X: This take on the Jason horror films sees the serial killer as a sci-fi cyborg.
    • Killing Gunther: A group of assassins attempt to take out the world’s greatest in order to take the title.
    • LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom: Green Goblin and Venom team up in the LEGO version of Spider-Man.
    • Nights in Rodanthe: A woman agrees to care for a friend’s inn and falls for its only guest.
    • Power Rangers Beast Morphers: The second season of the Power Rangers series debuts.
    • Rain Man: The Oscar-winning film starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise as brothers who have reunited for the first time in years.
    • Step Up: Revolution: Love a good dance flick? Check out this follow-up to the original Step Up.
    • Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny: Jack Black stars as a man who forms a band on a hunt for a mythical guitar pick.
    • The Dark Knight: The second film in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.
    • The Pursuit of Happyness: Will Smith stars in this inspiring film about a man trying to provide for this son.
    • Training Day: A veteran cop trains a rookie on the rough streets of L.A.
    • Two Weeks Notice: Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant star in this rom-com about a workaholic who falls for her boss.
    • Year One: Jack Black stars in this caveman comedy.

  • March 2 
    • Black or White: Two grandparents fight for custody of their biracial granddaughter.
    • World Party: Season 5: The next season of the Jim Henson show for toddlers debuts.

  • March 3
    • Moxie: A girl begins an anonymous magazine at her high school to call out sexism.
    • Murder Among the Mormons: The Salt Lake City Bombings are explored in this documentary.
    • Parker: Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez star in this film about a thief out for revenge.
    • Safe Haven: A woman seeking safety from domestic abuse finds that and more in a small coastal town.

  • March 4
    • Pacific Rim: The Black: The animated adaptation of the popular films debuts.
  • March 5
    • City of Ghosts: Follow kids in Los Angeles as they interview ghosts and learn about the city’s history in this animated series.
    • Dogwashers: This dark comedy follows a narco who owes a debt and must find a way to pay it.
    • Nevenka: Breaking the Silence: The woman who filed the first lawsuit against a politician in Spain for sexual harassment speaks out in this documentary.
    • Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4: They’re back!
    • Sentinelle: A French soldier hunts down the man who hurt her sister.
