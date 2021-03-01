Dance movies, a Notorious B.I.G. documentary, and Batman? All of this and more is coming to Netflix this week in its beginning of the month drop. March brings a ton of new viewing options, so if you want to plan ahead, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of March 1, 2021:

March 1 Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell: A documentary on the life of rap icon Notorious B.I.G. Batman Begins: The first installment of director Christopher Nolan’s version of Batman starring Christian Bale hits Netflix. Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche: French comedian Blanche Gardin makes her North American debut in this special. Crazy, Stupid, Love: Love stories intertwine in this film that follows a couple planning to divorce. Dances with Wolves: This iconic film starring Kevin Costner (who also directed) is about a soldier learning from the Native American tribes on the frontier. DC Super Hero Girls: The famous female superheroes of the DC Universe attend high school in this animated series. I Am Legend: A scientist attempts to cure a man-made virus in this post-apocalyptic film. Invictus: This film follows Nelson Mandela’s attempts to unite South Africa through sport. Jason X: This take on the Jason horror films sees the serial killer as a sci-fi cyborg. Killing Gunther: A group of assassins attempt to take out the world’s greatest in order to take the title. LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom: Green Goblin and Venom team up in the LEGO version of Spider-Man. Nights in Rodanthe: A woman agrees to care for a friend’s inn and falls for its only guest. Power Rangers Beast Morphers: The second season of the Power Rangers series debuts. Rain Man: The Oscar-winning film starring Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise as brothers who have reunited for the first time in years. Step Up: Revolution: Love a good dance flick? Check out this follow-up to the original Step Up. Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny: Jack Black stars as a man who forms a band on a hunt for a mythical guitar pick. The Dark Knight: The second film in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. The Pursuit of Happyness: Will Smith stars in this inspiring film about a man trying to provide for this son. Training Day: A veteran cop trains a rookie on the rough streets of L.A. Two Weeks Notice: Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant star in this rom-com about a workaholic who falls for her boss. Year One: Jack Black stars in this caveman comedy.



March 2 Black or White: Two grandparents fight for custody of their biracial granddaughter. World Party: Season 5: The next season of the Jim Henson show for toddlers debuts.



March 3 Moxie: A girl begins an anonymous magazine at her high school to call out sexism. Murder Among the Mormons: The Salt Lake City Bombings are explored in this documentary. Parker: Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez star in this film about a thief out for revenge. Safe Haven: A woman seeking safety from domestic abuse finds that and more in a small coastal town.

