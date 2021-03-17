7 Chic Desk Chairs to Upgrade Your Home Office

Whether you have a full-fledged home office, or you’ve just converted a corner of a room into your workspace, it can be tough to strike the right balance between style and function. A chic desk chair, though, is one of the easiest ways to add a touch of personality to your home office.

The key to finding the best desk chair is balance. You need it to be comfortable, but also stylish. Colorful materials and interesting designs, like tufted detailing, studding, or mixed materials, can elevate an office chair without sacrificing function.

Below are some of our favorite desk chairs. They’re all a perfect way to add a creative touch or a bit of personality to your home office space!

Best Bright Colors: Goujxcy Home Office Chair

Offering the best of both worlds, the Goujxcy Home Office Chair combines a five-wheel base, swivel capabilities, and adjustable height, with a beautiful velvet seat and tufted details. It has an elegant back and armrests with all the conveniences you need in an office chair to stay comfortable.

It’s also available in a selection of bright beautiful colors, from neutrals to vivid jewel tones and pastels. No matter what colors you have in your home is, you can get this chair in a color that will blend perfectly.

Best Armless: Modway Regent Button-Tufted Chair

Armless chairs can add sophistication and elegance to any home office, even if it’s just at a desk in the corner! This option by Modway Regent is a side dining room chair that can double as a beautiful desk seat. It has an elegant button-tufted back and plenty of padding for extra comfort.

Thinking outside the typical desk-chair box opens up a ton of options for styling your home office area. It also comes in a variety of mostly neutral shades that will work with any décor.

Best Mid-Century: Art Leon Swivel Chair

Mid-century modern is still a popular style for home décor, and the Art Leon Swivel Chair will fit right in. It’s a gorgeous piece of seating that’s comfy and well-structured. It also looks like an actual chair, rather than a plain old desk chair.

Instead of the usual metal and wheels for a base, this chair features four wooden legs in an artfully industrial style. The back is comfortably shaped, with vertical tufted details and mid-rise armrests that blend seamlessly with the rest of the chair.

It’s the perfect way to add a pop of color and style to your desk space, and it’s available in several different fabric colors or leather.

Best Modern: Armen Living Summer Chair

If modern and geometric pieces are more your style, the Armen Living Summer Chair might be just the right desk chair for you! Featuring a mix of cloth and wood, this chair’s unique curvy design and back “cutout” offer backrest support mid-back—just where you need it during those long workdays.

The combination of the well-cushioned bucket seat and padded mid-back rest provides plenty of support for good posture during long periods of sitting. With its cool, modern style, and sturdy four-leg supports (it doesn’t swivel), this chair is ideal if you’re looking to add some visual interest via unique shapes and neutral colors.

Best Molded: DHP Mid-Century Modern Chair

For the minimalist or more futuristic office, we love the DHP Mid-Century Modern Chair. Sleek, geometric, and very modern, this chair adds a very different vibe to your office space. With molded arms and a curved back, the four wooden dowel-style legs are connected by thin, crisscrossed rods.

Despite being made of molded plastic, it’s fairly comfortable. You can also easily customize it with a cushion, pillow, or blanket for some added softness or personal style. The lightweight, but sturdy, molded plastic is also especially easy to clean. You just wipe it down—no need to worry about frayed fabric or stains!

Best Velvet: Irene House Modern Mid-Back Tufted Chair

One of the easiest ways to make your home office feel fancier is by adding a chair in elegant velvet. If that sounds like your style, check out the Irene House Modern Mid-Back Tufted Chair. It’s sophisticated, yet simple, with low arms, diamond and buttoned tufting, and small silver studs around the edges.

The chair is available in several beautiful colors to match pretty much any room in your home. Plus, it’s got a swivel base, adjustable height, a comfortable well-cushioned seat, and wheels so you can roll around with ease. It’s the perfect marriage of office chair mobility and accent style!

Best Neutral: Rimiking Twill Fabric Chair

While many untraditional desk chair options involve bright colors and rich materials, sometimes, you just need something more neutral. That’s where the Rimiking Home Office Twill Fabric Chair comes in.

With its armless design, and wheeled and adjustable base in a handful of neutral colors, this chair would easily be at home in a normal office. However, it’s got a few extra touches that take it to the next level.

The fabric is a sophisticated sturdy twill that’s stylishly tucked and tufted along the back to add a little visual interest. The seat has plenty of cushioning and the back is ergonomically designed to support your body while you’re working. If you’re not into bright, bold pieces but still want something to elevate your office space, this is the chair for you.