7 Tasty Ways to Make the Most of Leftover Corned Beef

It’s post-St. Patrick’s day and you have a pile of leftover corned beef. Now what? Here are a few ways to transform that salty rich beef into a new meal you’ll love!

Right around this time of year, cabbage and corned beef go on sale, so why not buy in bulk. Because the meal is so easy to throw together, you might as well make a double batch and enjoy the extras afterward.

While you can always just reheat the corned beef, why limit yourself when there are so many great options? Corned beef tastes fantastic as a breakfast dish, on nachos, in sandwiches, and so much more. So, check out these seven ideas that put a tasty spin on the magical meal you love most.

Make a Breakfast Hash

Corned beef hash is one of the most common (and delicious) ways to serve up all that extra goodness. The chopped beef, combined with potatoes and skillet fried onions, makes a fine companion for a few eggs cooked your way.

Throwing in a few poached or over-easy eggs tastes really nice, as the yolk creates a rich finish for each bite. We also love making an omelet and stuffing it with hash and cheese or scrambling a few for the side; your pick!

Because the meat is already cooked, the recipe takes only minutes to whip up and minutes to wolf down.

Get the Recipe: Simply Recipes

Reuben Eggs Benedict Please

Reuben eggs benedict is another lovely way to enjoy corned beef for breakfast, and it makes an excellent dinner! The mashup takes two yummy meals (eggs benedict and a Reuben sandwich) and creates unique results to savor.

After hollowing out a soft pretzel bun and stuffing it with swiss, the toasty buns are layered with tangy sauerkraut and sliced corned beef! Top it with a fried egg and drizzled thousand island dressing, and you have St. Patties day fusion worth trying!

You can also make a more traditional eggs benedict with toasted English muffins, topped with hash, a poached egg, and hollandaise.

Get the Recipe: Taste of Home

Taco It Up

Serve up the leftover shredded corned beef just right, enveloped with warm flour tortillas, and topped with a creamy cabbage and jalapeno slaw.

The spicy slaw is made up of cabbage, diced onion, and jalapeno pepper, then tossed in a spicy cream sauce. It’s packed with flavor that pairs just right with the meat.

Once you’ve piled your tortillas high with these delicious ingredients, a tangy thousand island drizzle will round out each bite. You’ll love these so much, a new post-St. Patrick’s day tradition will soon be born.

Get the Recipe: Chili Pepper Madness

Concoct a Creamy Soup

Soups are an easy and delicious way to use up leftovers, whether you go brothy or creamy! Using all the main components of a traditional corned beef and cabbage meal, you’ll build a rich soup that you’ll love slurping down.

Serve this comforting meal with your leftover Irish soda bread, so you have something to scrape up the leftover goodness when it’s almost gone!

Get the Recipe: An Affair from the Heart

Leftovers Are Made for Casseroles

The tender shreds of corned beef, potatoes, cabbage, and carrots come together just right in this one-of-a-kind leftover casserole!

Holly from Spend with Pennies will guide you in making a luscious cheese sauce made with cheddar, gruyere, and muenster cheese. From there, you’ll mix in the leftover veggies, meat, and potatoes and let your oven do the rest!

Get the Recipe: Spend with Pennies

Whip Up a Reuben

Reuben sandwiches are oh-so-yummy and oh-so-easy to throw together! Toasty slices of marbled rye bread stuffed with tender corned beef and tangy sauerkraut make up the brunt of this meal!

Serve these up with a side of kettle-cooked potato chips and dill pickle spears! There’s no better way to have dinner ready in less than 10 minutes.

Get the Recipe: Natasha’s Kitchen

Irish Nachos, Anyone?

One of our absolute favorite ways to enjoy corned beef with potatoes is by digging into a loaded plate of crispy potato nachos! These pub chips are an absolute crowd pleaser, especially once topped with gobs of hot beer cheese!

The homemade potato chips are piled high with hearty chunks of corned beef, briny bacon, and green onions, too! While you might usually serve chips as a side or appetizer, feel free to offer these up as a fun family dinner with a side salad or coleslaw!

Get the Recipe: The Salty Marshmallow

These recipes are so tasty; you’ll want to make a double batch of corned beef every year just for the leftovers!