Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of March 8, 2021

Shea Simmons
| 1 min read
Jennifer Garner and the cast of "Yes Day" throwing water balloons.
Jennifer Garner stars in Yes Day, debuting this month. Netflix

Netflix does a lot of things well (hello, original series and movies), and one of them is variety. The streaming service knows how to diversify its genre offerings, and that’s exactly what it’s doing this week. From new reality shows, to a family film starring Jennifer Garner, there’s plenty to catch.

If you want to make plans now, here’s everything coming to Netflix this week:

  • March 8
    • Bombay Begums: Five women navigate their complex lives in Mumbai.
    • Bombay Rose: A Hindu girl escaping an arranged marriage falls for a Muslim boy.
  • March 9
    • The Houseboat: Two people attempt to fix up a houseboat in this docuseries
    • StarBeam: Season 3: The second-grade superhero returns for another season.

  • March 10
    • Dealer: This found-footage series follows two filmmakers attempting to shoot a music video in an area controlled by gangs.
    • Last Chance U: Basketball: Follows a community college basketball team as they compete for a championship.
    • Marriage or Mortgage: Couples have to choose between a dream wedding or a dream house in this reality show.

  • March 11
    • The Block Island Sound: A strange force is causing disturbances on Block Island.
    • Coven of Sisters: Witches lure those accusing them of witchcraft to witness their Sabbath.
  • March 12
    • Love Alarm: Season 2: The second season of the K-drama in which people receive app notifications when someone who likes them is nearby.
    • The One: A researcher uses DNA to create the perfect matchmaking system.
    • Paper Lives: A warehouse worker takes a boy under his wing.
    • Paradise PD: Part 3: This adult cartoon follows officers guarding a backwater town.
    • Yes Day: Parents decide to give their kids an entire day during which they make the rules.

Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful.

