Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of March 8, 2021

Netflix does a lot of things well (hello, original series and movies), and one of them is variety. The streaming service knows how to diversify its genre offerings, and that’s exactly what it’s doing this week. From new reality shows, to a family film starring Jennifer Garner, there’s plenty to catch.

If you want to make plans now, here’s everything coming to Netflix this week:

March 8 Bombay Begums: Five women navigate their complex lives in Mumbai. Bombay Rose: A Hindu girl escaping an arranged marriage falls for a Muslim boy.

March 9 The Houseboat: Two people attempt to fix up a houseboat in this docuseries StarBeam: Season 3: The second-grade superhero returns for another season.



March 10 Dealer: This found-footage series follows two filmmakers attempting to shoot a music video in an area controlled by gangs. Last Chance U: Basketball: Follows a community college basketball team as they compete for a championship. Marriage or Mortgage: Couples have to choose between a dream wedding or a dream house in this reality show.



March 11 The Block Island Sound: A strange force is causing disturbances on Block Island. Coven of Sisters: Witches lure those accusing them of witchcraft to witness their Sabbath.

